Oil Prices Jump On Major Crude Draw

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.75 +0.55 +0.70%
Graph up Brent Crude 29 mins 83.88 +0.85 +1.02%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.63 -0.51 -0.59%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.139 -0.096 -1.33%
Graph up Gasoline 52 mins 2.332 +0.002 +0.06%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 82.87 +1.11 +1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%
Chart Mars US 4 hours 73.40 +0.96 +1.33%
Chart Gasoline 52 mins 2.332 +0.002 +0.06%

Graph up Marine 20 hours 79.85 +4.36 +5.78%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 88.24 +4.16 +4.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 79.31 +0.91 +1.16%
Graph down Basra Light 365 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 82.27 +1.17 +1.44%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 82.87 +1.11 +1.36%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 82.87 +1.11 +1.36%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 81.69 +0.84 +1.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 802 days 49.42 +1.01 +2.09%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 55.99 +0.96 +1.74%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 79.39 +0.96 +1.22%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 77.64 +0.96 +1.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 74.79 +0.96 +1.30%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 71.49 +0.96 +1.36%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 71.49 +0.96 +1.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 72.79 +0.96 +1.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 81.74 +0.96 +1.19%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 71.09 +0.96 +1.37%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 68.25 +1.00 +1.49%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 85.37 -1.68 -1.93%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.37 +0.96 +1.34%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 87.00 +0.96 +1.12%

  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 8 days Energy Armageddon
  • 13 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 12 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 5 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 8 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 13 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Oil Prices Jump On Major Crude Draw

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 29, 2022, 3:54 PM CST

Crude oil inventories sagged by another 7.85 million barrels, American Petroleum Institute (API) data showed on Tuesday, after dropping 4.2 million barrels in the week prior. Analysts anticipated a 2.487 million barrel draw.

U.S. crude inventories may have grown by roughly 13 million barrels so far this year, according to API data, but crude stored in the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves sunk by nearly 16 times that figure so far this year— by 204 million barrels.

The SPR now contains the least amount of crude oil since March 1984.

The draw in commercial crude oil inventories came as the Department of Energy released 1.4 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves in the week ending November 25, leaving the SPR with just 389.1 million barrels.

In the week prior, the API reported a large draw in crude oil inventories of 4.2 million barrels.

WTI prices continued to increase on Tuesday as the market digests the likelihood that OPEC+ may cut production for January at its December meeting to lift falling prices.

At 10:26 a.m. EST, WTI was trading up $1.85 (+2.40%) on the day at $79.09 per barrel. This is a decrease of roughly $2 per barrel from the prior week. Brent crude was trading up $2.05 (+2.46%) on the day at $85.24—a decrease of roughly $3 per barrel on the week.

U.S. crude oil production stayed at 12.1 million bpd for the third week in a row for week ending November 18, 400,000 bpd more than the levels seen at the start of the year, and still a 1 million bpd shortfall from the levels seen at the start of the pandemic.

The API reported a build in gasoline inventories this week of 2.85 million barrels for the week ending November 25, after the previous week’s 400,000-barrel draw. 

Distillate stocks also saw a build this week, of 4.01 million barrels, compared to last week’s 1.1-million-barrel increase.

Cushing inventories fell 150,000 barrels in the week to November 25, compared to last week’s reported decrease of 1.4 million barrels.

WTI was trading at $78.72 shortly after the data release.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

