API Reports Another Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.30 +0.35 +0.43%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 88.36 +0.91 +1.04%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.17 +0.86 +1.00%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 6.958 +0.179 +2.64%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.550 +0.010 +0.38%
Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.53 -4.54 -5.21%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 76.65 +1.06 +1.40%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.550 +0.010 +0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 80.48 -3.18 -3.80%
Graph down Murban 2 days 86.35 -2.58 -2.90%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.78 -4.29 -5.16%
Graph down Basra Light 358 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 82.78 -5.09 -5.79%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 82.53 -4.54 -5.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.53 -4.54 -5.21%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.37 -5.12 -5.85%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 53.22 -0.07 -0.13%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 58.79 -0.07 -0.12%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 82.19 -0.07 -0.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 80.44 -0.07 -0.09%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 77.59 -0.07 -0.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 74.29 -0.07 -0.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 74.29 -0.07 -0.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 75.59 -0.07 -0.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 84.54 -0.07 -0.08%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 73.89 -0.07 -0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 7 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Graph down Giddings 7 days 75.75 -1.25 -1.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 9 days 93.83 -3.07 -3.17%
Graph down West Texas Sour 7 days 80.72 -1.33 -1.62%
Graph down Eagle Ford 7 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 7 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 7 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Chart Kansas Common 36 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 94.90 -1.33 -1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 39 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 1 day Energy Armageddon
  • 5 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 6 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 7 days Wind droughts
  • 7 days Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

API Reports Another Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw

Can North African Gas Fill The Gap In Europe?

Can North African Gas Fill The Gap In Europe?

Europe continues to scramble for…

Global Charity Slams Big Oil For Non-Transparent Tax Practices

Global Charity Slams Big Oil For Non-Transparent Tax Practices

Oxfam, a global charity, has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

API Reports Another Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 22, 2022, 4:16 PM CST

Crude oil inventories sagged by another 4.8 million barrels, American Petroleum Institute (API) data showed on Tuesday, after dropping 5.8 million barrels in the week prior. Analysts anticipated a smaller 2.2 million barrel draw.

U.S. crude inventories may have grown by roughly 21 million barrels so far this year, according to API data, but crude stored in the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves sunk by nearly 10 times that figure so far this year— by 203 million barrels.

The SPR now contains the least amount of crude oil since March 1984.

The draw in commercial crude oil inventories came even as the Department of Energy released 1.6 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves in the week ending November 18, leaving the SPR with just 390.5 million barrels.

In the week prior, the API reported a large draw in crude oil inventories of 5.835 million barrels.

WTI prices continued to increase on Tuesday on reports after OPEC delegates denied an earlier Wall Street Journal report stating that OPEC was mulling a production increase for its next meeting by 500,000 bpd. Following the report, Saudi Arabia even said the group could cut production at its next meeting if the market conditions warranted it. At 2:47 p.m. EST, WTI was trading up $1.01 (+1.26%) on the day at $81.05 per barrel. This is a decrease of more than $5 per barrel from the prior week. Brent crude was trading up $0.95 (+1.09%) on the day at $88.40—also a decrease of more than $5 per barrel on the week.

U.S. crude oil production stayed at 12.1 million bpd for the week ending November 11, 400,000 bpd more than the levels seen at the start of the year, and still a 1 million bpd shortfall from the levels seen at the start of the pandemic.

The API reported a draw in gasoline inventories this week of 400,000 barrels for the week ending November 18, after the previous week’s 1.690 million-barrel build. 

Distillate stocks saw a build this week of 1.1 million barrels, on top of last week’s 850,000-barrel increase.

Cushing inventories fell 1.4 million barrels in the week to Nov 18, on top of last week’s reported decrease of 842,000 barrels.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S., Allies Eye $60 Price Cap For Russian Crude

Next Post

UK Debt Pile Swells To £13.5 Billion On Energy Price Cap Support

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'


Most Commented

Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

Is The IEA Too Optimistic About The Energy Transition?

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 

 Alt text

KeystoneXL Pipeline Could’ve Weakened OPEC's Bargaining Position
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com