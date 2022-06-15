Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 50 mins 115.3 -3.62 -3.04%
Graph down Brent Crude 24 mins 119.0 -2.19 -1.81%
Graph down Murban Crude 52 mins 117.3 -2.65 -2.21%
Graph up Natural Gas 50 mins 7.420 +0.231 +3.21%
Graph down Gasoline 50 mins 3.894 -0.100 -2.49%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 120.1 -2.10 -1.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 120.1 -2.10 -1.72%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 129.9 +3.66 +2.90%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 123.7 +3.07 +2.54%
Chart Mars US 12 mins 108.3 -4.52 -4.01%
Chart Gasoline 50 mins 3.894 -0.100 -2.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 118.7 +3.16 +2.73%
Graph up Murban 2 days 122.3 +3.38 +2.84%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 118.8 +3.23 +2.79%
Graph down Basra Light 198 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 129.9 +3.77 +2.99%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 129.9 +3.66 +2.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 129.9 +3.66 +2.90%
Chart Girassol 2 days 127.8 +3.74 +3.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 123.7 +3.07 +2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 7 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 104.8 -2.00 -1.87%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 121.1 -2.00 -1.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 119.3 -2.00 -1.65%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 117.2 -2.00 -1.68%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 114.4 -2.00 -1.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 114.4 -2.00 -1.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 116.5 -2.00 -1.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 120.0 -2.00 -1.64%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 114.7 -2.00 -1.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 120.1 -2.10 -1.72%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 115.5 -2.00 -1.70%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 109.3 -2.00 -1.80%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 126.1 +0.08 +0.06%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 112.9 -2.00 -1.74%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 116.8 -2.00 -1.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 116.8 -2.00 -1.68%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 115.5 -2.00 -1.70%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 111.3 +0.25 +0.23%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 124.5 -0.58 -0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 20 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 2 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 17 hours Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 3 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 2 hours "And this is perhaps the most dangerous kind of government there can be."
  • 2 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 6 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994

How To Play Suriname’s Oil Boom

How To Play Suriname’s Oil Boom

Guyana and Suriname are undergoing…

The Future Is Bright For U.S. Natural Gas Producers

The Future Is Bright For U.S. Natural Gas Producers

The future is bright for…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994

By Tom Kool - Jun 15, 2022, 1:30 PM CDT

In its largest hike since 1994, the Federal Reserve raised rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, or 75 basis points, with oil prices responding by drawing down just under 1%. 

Wall Street had largely anticipated a 75-basis point hike, and oil prices were down 1% on Wednesday, ahead of the Fed meeting, regaining some ground by the time of the rate hike announcement. 

At 2:13 p.m. EST, just minutes after the Fed release, Brent was trading down 0.62% on the day, at $120.42. WTI was trading at $118.10, down 0.70%.

The Fed also signaled that more rate hikes were to come, with another potential three-quarters of a percentage point hike in July. A half percentage point hike is possible for September

In a Wednesday press release the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), said “overall economic activity appears to have picked up after edging down in the first quarter. Job gains have been robust in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher energy prices, and broader price pressures”.

“The invasion of Ukraine by Russia is causing tremendous human and economic hardship. The invasion and related events are creating additional upward pressure on inflation and are weighing on global economic activity. In addition, COVID-related lockdowns in China are likely to exacerbate supply chain disruptions. The Committee is highly attentive to inflation risks,” the FOMC statement read. 

The rate hike follows a half-percentage point hike in May. 

Oil prices also settled lower on Tuesday in anticipation of an interest rate hike of 75 basis points. Earlier expectations were for a 50-basis-point hike. The shift in sentiment came after a strong consumer price index report for May raised expectations of a much higher rate hike. 

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

IEA: Fuel Crunch To Persist Despite Solid Refining Recovery

Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric
Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields

Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal
Premature Closure Of Houston Refinery Could Worsen The Fuel Crunch

Premature Closure Of Houston Refinery Could Worsen The Fuel Crunch
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fall As Colder Weather Approaches

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fall As Colder Weather Approaches


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Russia’s Economy Hasn’t Collapsed Under The Weight Of Sanctions

 Alt text

Geopolitics Takes A Back Seat As Biden Drops Sanctions On Venezuela

 Alt text

Poland Says Norway Should Share Its “Gigantic” Oil & Gas Profits

 Alt text

Oil Prices Under Pressure As China Considers Russian Crude
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com