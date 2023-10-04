Oil Prices Dip Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 88.47 -0.76 -0.85%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 90.25 -0.67 -0.74%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.07 -0.81 -0.87%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.982 +0.033 +1.12%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.323 -0.037 -1.58%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.49 +0.54 +0.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.99 -1.36 -1.41%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 87.38 +0.41 +0.47%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.323 -0.037 -1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 90.46 -1.98 -2.14%
Graph down Murban 1 day 92.69 -1.97 -2.08%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 90.65 +0.10 +0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 673 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 94.69 +0.34 +0.36%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 94.49 +0.54 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.49 +0.54 +0.57%
Chart Girassol 1 day 95.40 +0.27 +0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.99 -1.36 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 126 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 70.48 +0.41 +0.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 hours 91.38 +0.41 +0.45%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 hours 89.63 +0.41 +0.46%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 85.73 +0.41 +0.48%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 83.73 +0.41 +0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 83.73 +0.41 +0.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 84.23 +0.41 +0.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 92.83 +0.41 +0.44%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 82.03 +0.41 +0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.30 -1.97 -2.26%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 79.05 -1.97 -2.43%
Graph down ANS West Coast 13 days 95.41 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 84.10 -2.57 -2.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 85.30 -1.97 -2.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.30 -1.97 -2.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.25 -2.00 -2.29%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 84.00 +3.25 +4.02%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 98.88 +2.54 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 17 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES

Breaking News:

BP Considers Selling $1 Billion Stake In Its Gulf Of Mexico Pipeline Network

IEA Faces Backlash Over Bold 2030 Oil Demand Forecast

IEA Faces Backlash Over Bold 2030 Oil Demand Forecast

While the International Energy Agency…

European Demand Dilemma Delays Azerbaijan Gas Export Boost

European Demand Dilemma Delays Azerbaijan Gas Export Boost

While Azerbaijan and the EU…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Dip Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

By Irina Slav - Oct 04, 2023, 1:14 AM CDT

Crude oil prices dipped in mid-morning trade in Asia earlier today as the market awaits the ministerial meeting of OPEC+ where the officials will discuss production policy.

Most observers seem to expect no change to the current approach to price control although a couple of analysts have speculated that the Saudis might decide to start rolling back their voluntary production cuts.

“The market will be eager to see if there are any signs of a change in the group’s output policy, given the recent strength in the market. We do not believe that the group will change its output policy,” ING’s Warren Patterson wrote earlier this week.

“However, what is possible (and a JMMC meeting is not needed for this), is Saudi Arabia starting to ease its additional voluntary supply cut of 1MMbbls/d.”

Meanwhile, the latest jobs data from the United States suggested a still-tight labor market, sparking worry about the possibility of more rate hikes from the Fed, which pressured prices, with West Texas Intermediate dipping below $89 per barrel and Brent trading below $91.

"A resilient labour market is deemed to be providing more room for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to keep rates high for longer," Reuters quoted IG analyst Yeap Jun Rong as saying.

“Oil’s downward move has very little to do with fundamentals and all to do with rising Treasury yields and the stronger U.S. dollar,” Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING, said as quoted by Bloomberg on Tuesday. “I still think oil has some room to move higher. Fundamentally, it is looking constructive.”

Some additional pressure on prices earlier this week came from news that Turkey was preparing to restart the flow of oil from Kurdistan to the Black Sea but Reuters reported that the Iraqi side is still negotiating the terms of the pipeline’s restart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia, meanwhile, said it would not set an end date for the fuel export ban it implemented last month to address a domestic market shortage.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Crude Inventories Dive By 4.210 Million Barrels, API Reports

Next Post

BP Considers Selling $1 Billion Stake In Its Gulf Of Mexico Pipeline Network

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com