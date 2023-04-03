Oil Prices Continue Their Climb On OPEC Shock

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.41 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph up Brent Crude 26 mins 84.93 +5.04 +6.31%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.10 +5.15 +6.36%
Graph up Natural Gas 13 mins 2.116 +0.019 +0.91%
Graph up Gasoline 18 mins 2.765 +0.008 +0.29%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 77.58 +1.41 +1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 77.58 +1.41 +1.85%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 79.33 +0.73 +0.93%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.12 +0.59 +0.76%
Chart Mars US 25 mins 73.62 +1.45 +2.01%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 2.765 +0.008 +0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 77.19 +0.18 +0.23%
Graph up Murban 4 days 78.92 +0.21 +0.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 76.55 +1.01 +1.34%
Graph down Basra Light 490 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 78.87 +0.90 +1.15%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 79.33 +0.73 +0.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 79.33 +0.73 +0.93%
Chart Girassol 4 days 79.73 +0.79 +1.00%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.12 +0.59 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 61.50 +1.44 +2.40%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 54.42 +1.30 +2.45%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 77.82 +1.30 +1.70%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 76.07 +1.30 +1.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 73.22 +1.30 +1.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 69.92 +1.30 +1.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 69.92 +1.30 +1.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 71.22 +1.30 +1.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 80.17 +1.30 +1.65%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 69.52 +1.30 +1.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 77.58 +1.41 +1.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.00 +1.00 +1.41%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 65.75 +1.00 +1.54%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 77.36 +1.21 +1.59%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 68.20 +1.30 +1.94%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 72.15 +1.30 +1.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.15 +1.30 +1.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.00 +1.00 +1.41%
Chart Kansas Common 34 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 79.53 +0.17 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 5 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 6 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 14 hours Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 13 days Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 7 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Continue Their Climb On OPEC Shock

New Ceramic Battery Could Replace Lithium-Ion Batteries

New Ceramic Battery Could Replace Lithium-Ion Batteries

Scientists at Vienna University of…

Why The Fed Could Cut Interest Rates As Early As June

Why The Fed Could Cut Interest Rates As Early As June

Recent economic catalysts could convince…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Continue Their Climb On OPEC Shock

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 03, 2023, 4:30 PM CDT

Crude oil prices rose further into the afternoon on Monday, trading at $85 for Brent crude oil around 4:30 p.m. ET, on the back of Sunday’s OPEC+ move that shocked the market.

Most analysts had assumed OPEC+ would stay the course and keep production plans steady, but a surprise decision from the group on Sunday shocked traders. The move came as a surprise to most, although in the Fall of 2020, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman warned traders that whoever gambled on the market would be sorry.

“We will never leave this market unattended. I want the guys in the trading floors to be as jumpy as possible. I’m going to make sure whoever gambles on this market will be ouching like hell,” Abdulaziz said in Septemer 2020. At that time, Brent was falling below $40 per barrel.

While Brent crude oil was trading around $85 per barrel—a $5.10 barrel gain on the day (+6.38%) WTI was trading at $80.52 per barrel—up $4.85 per barrel (+6.41%). It is the highest price level in months for crude oil.

OPEC+ agreed on Sunday to cut production by another 1.16 million barrels per day, for a total cut of 3.66 million bpd. The White House said it was given advanced notice of the production cut plans, U.S. officials said on Monday. The Biden Administration said that it made its disagreement with the cut plans known when they were notified of the plans.

Most oil analysts have raised their price forecasts for crude oil for this year in light of the OPEC+ plans. Higher oil prices could lead to more rate hikes from the feds. Refining margins fell to the lowest level since February as crude prices rose.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Get Ready For Higher Prices At The Pump

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan
Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe

Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

 Alt text

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

 Alt text

Understanding Peak Oil: What It Is And Why It Matters

 Alt text

Is Chinese Demand Growth Now The Only Bullish Driver For Crude?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com