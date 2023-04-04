Federal Judge Dismisses Attempt To Block The Willow Oil Project

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.11 +0.69 +0.86%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.54 +0.61 +0.72%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.10 +5.15 +6.36%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.110 +0.013 +0.62%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.781 +0.024 +0.86%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 77.58 +1.41 +1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 77.58 +1.41 +1.85%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.91 +5.58 +7.03%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.12 +0.59 +0.76%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 73.62 +1.45 +2.01%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.781 +0.024 +0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 83.37 +6.18 +8.01%
Graph up Murban 1 day 85.71 +6.79 +8.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 82.08 +5.53 +7.22%
Graph down Basra Light 490 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.85 +5.98 +7.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 84.91 +5.58 +7.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.91 +5.58 +7.03%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.26 +5.53 +6.94%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.12 +0.59 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 66.09 +4.59 +7.46%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 59.17 +4.75 +8.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 hours 82.57 +4.75 +6.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 hours 80.82 +4.75 +6.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 77.97 +4.75 +6.49%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 74.67 +4.75 +6.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 74.67 +4.75 +6.79%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 75.97 +4.75 +6.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 84.92 +4.75 +5.92%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 74.27 +4.75 +6.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 77.58 +1.41 +1.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.00 +1.00 +1.41%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 65.75 +1.00 +1.54%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 77.36 +1.21 +1.59%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 68.20 +1.30 +1.94%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 72.15 +1.30 +1.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.15 +1.30 +1.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.00 +1.00 +1.41%
Chart Kansas Common 34 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 79.53 +0.17 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 mins Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 6 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 7 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 13 days Gazprom and Rosneft super result

Breaking News:

German Insurance Companies Renew Nord Stream 1 Coverage

The Oil Projects That Environmentalists Should Support

The Oil Projects That Environmentalists Should Support

While it may be daft…

India’s Steel Industry Is Set To Boom This Year

India’s Steel Industry Is Set To Boom This Year

Indian steel production is expected…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Federal Judge Dismisses Attempt To Block The Willow Oil Project

By Irina Slav - Apr 04, 2023, 12:54 AM CDT

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought against ConocoPhillips for its planned Willow oil project in Alaska by a group of environmentalist organizations.

The judge who heard the case based her decision on internal inconsistencies in the plaintiffs’ declarations arguing that the project will cause irreparable harm. District Judge Sharon L. Gleason also cited the broader public interest as a basis for her decision, the Courthouse News Service reported.

The lawsuits were brought in front of the court by two environmentalist organizations and a Native American community, who argued that the $8-billion Willow project would exacerbate climate change and cause damage to local habitats.

According to Judge Gleason, however, the initial construction works planned by ConocoPhillips concern roads and a gravel mine, which is unlikely to cause the plaintiffs any irreparable harm, Reuters noted in a report of the news.

The Biden administration approved the highly controversial Willow project last month sparking the outrage of environmentalists after pledging to clip the wings of the U.S. oil and gas industry.

The approval also prompted criticism from Biden’s own party, with some arguing allowing the production of more oil in Alaska would be a setback in the fight against climate change.

The $8-billion oil project, led by ConocoPhillips, was awarded to the company by the Trump administration’s Bureau of Land Management in 2020. The project could deliver 160,000 bpd of crude, the BLM said at the time, with reserves estimated at between 400 and 750 million barrels. The lifetime of the project was estimated at up to 30 years in 2019.

Currently, the rate of production from Willow is seen at between 160,000 bpd and 180,000 bpd. Yet opposition from the environmentalist lobby will likely continue as activists have said that the only development that would satisfy them would be shutting the project down entirely.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Continue Their Climb On OPEC Shock

Next Post

German Insurance Companies Renew Nord Stream 1 Coverage

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan
Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe

Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

 Alt text

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

 Alt text

Understanding Peak Oil: What It Is And Why It Matters

 Alt text

Is Chinese Demand Growth Now The Only Bullish Driver For Crude?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com