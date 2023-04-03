Get Ready For Higher Prices At The Pump

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.45 +4.78 +6.32%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.93 +5.04 +6.31%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.10 +5.15 +6.36%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.115 -0.101 -4.56%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.767 +0.086 +3.19%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 77.58 +1.41 +1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 77.58 +1.41 +1.85%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 79.33 +0.73 +0.93%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.12 +0.59 +0.76%
Chart Mars US 3 days 73.62 +1.45 +2.01%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.767 +0.086 +3.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 77.19 +0.18 +0.23%
Graph up Murban 4 days 78.92 +0.21 +0.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 76.55 +1.01 +1.34%
Graph down Basra Light 490 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 78.87 +0.90 +1.15%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 79.33 +0.73 +0.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 79.33 +0.73 +0.93%
Chart Girassol 4 days 79.73 +0.79 +1.00%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.12 +0.59 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 61.50 +1.44 +2.40%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 54.42 +1.30 +2.45%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 77.82 +1.30 +1.70%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 76.07 +1.30 +1.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 73.22 +1.30 +1.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 69.92 +1.30 +1.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 69.92 +1.30 +1.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 71.22 +1.30 +1.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 80.17 +1.30 +1.65%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 69.52 +1.30 +1.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 77.58 +1.41 +1.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.00 +1.00 +1.41%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 65.75 +1.00 +1.54%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 77.36 +1.21 +1.59%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 68.20 +1.30 +1.94%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 72.15 +1.30 +1.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.15 +1.30 +1.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.00 +1.00 +1.41%
Chart Kansas Common 34 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 79.53 +0.17 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 6 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 12 hours Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 12 days Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 7 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Get Ready For Higher Prices At The Pump

Russia Remains Heavily Reliant On Western Insurance For Its Oil Shipments

Russia Remains Heavily Reliant On Western Insurance For Its Oil Shipments

Russia still depends on Western…

Warning: A Fed Pivot Is Not As Bullish As You Think

Warning: A Fed Pivot Is Not As Bullish As You Think

Stock investors wishing for the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Get Ready For Higher Prices At The Pump

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 03, 2023, 3:30 PM CDT

U.S. gasoline prices were up slightly week-on-week, with analysts now warning that the OPEC+ surprise production cut could hit at inflation. 

The OPEC+ plus announcement Sunday that it would cut production by 1.6 million barrels per day led to an immediate increase in gasoline futures, which will be passed on to consumers quickly, CNN notes.

Wholesale gasoline prices as reflected in the RBOB were up 3.14% at 11:55 a.m. EST on Monday. 

Meanwhile, AAA showed the national average price per gallon at the pump as $3.506, up from $3.439 a week ago. 

“I think OPEC is reawakening the inflation monster,” CNN cited Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis for OPIS, which tracks gas prices for AAA, as saying. “The White House has to be shocked and major-time pissed. It certainly alters the calculus for a while.”

Kloza warns that prices at the pump could run up to $3.90 in a short time frame, though he dismissed fears that prices could spike beyond in the medium-term. 

Just last week, ahead of the OPEC+ announcement, gasoline prices were starting to trend higher, with analysts blaming high demand and low supply.

For the week ending March 24, gas reserves fell to 226.7 million barrels, from 229.6 million barrels, while there was a narrow increase in demand, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). At the time, AAA said “we may be seeing a return to seasonal trends in demand with warmer weather and longer days, but waffling oil prices could mitigate any increase at the pump for now.” 

Oil prices could continue to march higher, with the International Energy Agency warning that OPEC+ cuts could add fuel to the inflationary fires. Various analysts, in the meantime, warn that oil could even reach $100 by June, putting further pressure on consumers in the summer driving season.

"The new cuts are underpinning that the OPEC+ group is intact and that Russia is still an integral and important part of the group," SEB analyst Bjarne Schieldrop said, as reported by Reuters

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Rolls-Royce Hires BP Exec As Finance Chief Amid Profitability Push

Next Post

Traders Predict 25-Point Rate Hike After OPEC+ Surprise Oil Output Cut

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan
Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe

Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

 Alt text

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

 Alt text

Understanding Peak Oil: What It Is And Why It Matters

 Alt text

Is Chinese Demand Growth Now The Only Bullish Driver For Crude?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com