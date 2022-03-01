Oil Inches Closer To $110 As API Reports Surprise Inventory Draw

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 92.37 -1.29 -1.38%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 93.57 -1.24 -1.31%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.638 -0.079 -1.67%
Graph down Heating Oil 13 mins 2.825 -0.033 -1.14%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.623 -0.055 -2.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.52 -3.45 -3.52%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 94.52 -3.45 -3.52%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 96.73 +2.96 +3.16%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.73 +1.88 +2.02%
Chart Mars US 7 hours 92.26 +1.29 +1.42%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.623 -0.055 -2.04%

Graph down Marine 1 day 92.40 -0.32 -0.35%
Graph down Murban 1 day 94.74 -0.33 -0.35%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 88.62 +2.58 +3.00%
Graph down Basra Light 79 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 99.30 +3.35 +3.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 96.73 +2.96 +3.16%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 96.73 +2.96 +3.16%
Chart Girassol 1 day 97.41 +2.85 +3.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.73 +1.88 +2.02%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 79.56 +1.59 +2.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 95.81 +1.59 +1.69%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 94.06 +1.59 +1.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 91.96 +1.59 +1.76%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 89.11 +1.59 +1.82%
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 89.11 +1.59 +1.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 91.21 +1.59 +1.77%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 94.76 +1.59 +1.71%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 89.41 +1.59 +1.81%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.52 -3.45 -3.52%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 88.50 -3.50 -3.80%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 82.25 -3.50 -4.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 96.20 +1.66 +1.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 86.02 -3.39 -3.79%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 89.97 -3.39 -3.63%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 89.97 -3.39 -3.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 88.50 -3.50 -3.80%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 82.25 -3.50 -4.08%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 94.26 -3.39 -3.47%

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 7 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 10 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 days "Oil Investment Must Rise To $525 Billion PER YEAR To Avoid Supply Crunch" by Tsvetana Paraskova as seen on Zero Hedge
  • 14 hours Biden Administration now blaming U.S. Inflation on Ukraine Conflict
  • 18 hours U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 18 mins Why did Russia want Crimea ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 2 days China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 2 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 1 hour So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?
  • 2 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 32 mins Pierre Omidyar Co-funded Ukraine Revolution Groups With US Government, Documents Show
  • 3 days Putin Wants Farmland in the East, Let Ports and sole control of Azov Sea. . . . . Biden "minor incursion alright"

Chevron: Biden Can Lower High Crude Prices If He Supports U.S. Oil

Goldman: Only Demand Destruction Can Keep Oil Prices From Rising

Only demand destruction could stop…

The Ukraine Crisis Could Trigger An Oil Supercycle

Spare crude production capacity is…

Julianne Geiger

Oil Inches Closer To $110 As API Reports Surprise Inventory Draw

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 01, 2022, 4:14 PM CST

The American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated that there was a large surprise draw this week for crude oil of 6.1 million barrels after analysts predicted a build of 2.796 million barrels.

U.S. crude inventories have shed some 80 million barrels since the start of 2021 and about 22 million barrels since the start of 2022. Global crude stockpiles are also low, and the markets are spooked that they could fall even lower should Russia's crude oil exports be curtailed with sanctions.

In the week prior, the API reported a build in crude oil inventories of 5.983 million barrels after analysts had predicted a much smaller build of 767,000 barrels.

Oil prices were up sharply on Tuesday in the runup to the data release, even after the IEA Ministerial Meeting agreed to release 60 million barrels from Strategic Petroleum stockpiles around the world.

WTI was trading up 8.81% at $104.15 per barrel on the day at 2:00 p.m. EST—up $12 on the week. Brent crude was trading up 7.80% on the day at $105.61 per barrel on the day—up nearly $9 per barrel on the week.

Inventory

U.S. crude oil production has held steady for three weeks in a row. For the week ending February 18—the last week for which the Energy Information Administration has provided data—crude oil production in the United States stayed at 11.6 million bpd. This is down 1.5 million bpd from the pre-pandemic era.

This week, the API reported a draw in gasoline inventories at 2.5 million barrels for the week ending February 25—compared to the previous week's 427,000-barrel build.

Distillate stocks saw an increase in inventory of 400,000 barrels for the week, after last week's 985,000 barrel decrease. Cushing saw a 1 million-barrel decrease this week. Cushing inventories stood at 23.8 million barrels as of February 18 and declining—down from 60 million barrels at the start of 2021, and down from 37 million barrels at the end of 2021.

At 4:55 pm, EST, WTI was trading at $106.07 (+10.81%), with Brent trading at $107.26 (+9.48%).

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

