Oil Giants Back Carbon Capture But Warn Against Demand Destruction

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 92.39 +0.91 +0.99%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.91 +0.48 +0.51%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 96.17 -0.19 -0.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.736 +0.008 +0.29%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.689 -0.009 -0.32%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 93.38 +2.59 +2.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 93.38 +2.59 +2.85%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 96.73 +0.87 +0.91%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 96.87 +1.17 +1.22%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 91.63 +0.71 +0.78%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.689 -0.009 -0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 94.66 -0.49 -0.51%
Graph down Murban 4 days 96.62 -0.41 -0.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 94.15 +0.84 +0.90%
Graph down Basra Light 658 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 95.77 +0.90 +0.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 96.73 +0.87 +0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 96.73 +0.87 +0.91%
Chart Girassol 4 days 97.71 +0.54 +0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 96.87 +1.17 +1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 111 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 72.13 +0.56 +0.78%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 92.73 +0.56 +0.61%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 90.98 +0.56 +0.62%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 87.03 +0.56 +0.65%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 85.08 +0.56 +0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 85.08 +0.56 +0.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 85.58 +0.56 +0.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 94.18 +0.56 +0.60%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 85.08 +0.56 +0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 93.38 +2.59 +2.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 87.25 +0.61 +0.70%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 81.00 +0.61 +0.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 96.42 +1.72 +1.82%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 86.65 +0.61 +0.71%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 87.25 +0.61 +0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 87.25 +0.61 +0.70%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 87.25 +0.50 +0.58%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 81.75 +0.75 +0.93%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 94.97 +1.11 +1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock
  • 1 day Can Solar Panels Regenerate Prairies?
  • 6 days Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness

Breaking News:

Elon Musk Denies Report Of Plans To Build A Tesla Factory In Saudi Arabia

Can China's Nuclear Ambitions Offset Its Coal Addiction?

Can China's Nuclear Ambitions Offset Its Coal Addiction?

China is rapidly expanding its…

Faster, Cleaner Lithium Extraction Technique Could Boost Clean Energy Future

Faster, Cleaner Lithium Extraction Technique Could Boost Clean Energy Future

Princeton University researchers have developed…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Giants Back Carbon Capture But Warn Against Demand Destruction

By Irina Slav - Sep 19, 2023, 1:21 AM CDT

When it comes to emissions reduction, carbon capture and storage is the main focus of the oil industry. That was the message from company executives and government officials who gathered this week in Calgary for the World Petroleum Congress.

The oil world signaled it was on board with emission reduction but it was not on board with oil demand destruction, per a Bloomberg report that quoted attendants including Aramco’s CEO, the chief executive of Exxon, and the Saudi energy minister.

“There seems to be wishful thinking that we’re going to flip a switch and we’ll go from where we’re at today to where it will be tomorrow,” Exxon’s Darren Woods said, adding “No matter where demand gets to, if we don’t maintain some level of investment in the industry, you end up running short of supply, which leads to high prices.”

We are seeing this in real time right now but it has not stopped transition advocates from forecasting peak oil demand and even calling for governments to target oil demand instead of supply as a way of reducing the production of hydrocarbons.

A recent column in Reuters argued that in order to reduce oil and gas production and related emissions, governments had to focus on end users and tax their use of hydrocarbons. In other words, the author argued for even higher prices for energy.

Such a course of action could backfire, however, according to Aramco’s Amin Nasser. He reiterated Woods’ call for stable investment in oil and gas, saying, “Otherwise in the mid to long term, we will have another crisis and we will go backwards in terms of using more and more coal and other cheap products available today. And all these decarbonization efforts will go down the drain.”

Alberta’s Premier Danielle Smith perhaps summed up the attitude of the industry best: “We are transitioning away from emissions,” she said, as quoted by Bloomberg. “We are not transitioning away from oil and natural gas.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Closes In On $95 Per Barrel, Hitting $100 In Some Markets

Next Post

Elon Musk Denies Report Of Plans To Build A Tesla Factory In Saudi Arabia

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

 Alt text

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?

 Alt text

IEA Claims Global Oil Demand Will Peak Before 2030
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com