Oil Giant Sends London Staff Home Over Coronavirus Fears

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 48.65 -1.25 -2.51%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 52.73 -1.53 -2.82%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.824 -0.027 -1.46%
Graph down Mars US 23 hours 50.75 -1.63 -3.11%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 55.88 -0.26 -0.46%
Graph down Urals 16 hours 50.20 -3.35 -6.26%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 56.15 -0.01 -0.02%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 44.94 -1.47 -3.17%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.824 -0.027 -1.46%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 54.54 +0.02 +0.04%
Graph down Murban 2 days 56.29 -0.12 -0.21%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 47.81 +0.18 +0.38%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 55.92 -1.89 -3.27%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 56.54 +0.22 +0.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 56.15 -0.01 -0.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 56.15 -0.01 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 2 days 55.40 -0.14 -0.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 55.88 -0.26 -0.46%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 34.27 -1.09 -3.08%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 34.50 -1.53 -4.25%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 50.75 -1.53 -2.93%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 50.30 -1.53 -2.95%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 45.65 -1.53 -3.24%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 39.90 -1.53 -3.69%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 39.90 -1.53 -3.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 44.15 -1.53 -3.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 48.90 -1.53 -3.03%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 40.40 -1.53 -3.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 45.25 -1.25 -2.69%
Graph down Giddings 16 hours 39.00 -1.25 -3.11%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 54.69 -1.96 -3.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 16 hours 42.68 -1.17 -2.67%
Graph down Eagle Ford 16 hours 46.63 -1.17 -2.45%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 46.63 -1.17 -2.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 45.25 -1.25 -2.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 40.25 -1.50 -3.59%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 57.63 -1.53 -2.59%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 6 minutes OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 8 minutes Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 11 minutes Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 13 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 2 hours Oil and gas producers fire back at Democratic presidential candidates.
  • 1 hour Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 2 hours So the west is winning, is it? Only if you’re a delusional Trump toady, Mr Pompeo, by Simon Tisdall
  • 15 mins "Criticism of migration will become a criminal offense.  And media outlets that give room to criticism of migration, can be shut down." - EU Official to the Media.
  • 5 hours CDC covid19 coverup?
  • 18 hours Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 2 hours Saudi Aramco launches largest shale gas development outside U.S.
  • 10 hours Fight with American ignorance, Part 1: US is a Republic, it is not a Democracy
  • 1 day Democrats Plan "B" Bloomberg Implodes. Plan "C" = John Kerry ?

Breaking News:

Kuwait Excludes Oil Tankers From Ship Ban Over Coronavirus

Hedge Funds Selling In Oil Slows Down For Third Week

Hedge Funds Selling In Oil Slows Down For Third Week

Money managers continued to liquidate…

Energy Stocks Slammed By Coronavirus Hysteria

Energy Stocks Slammed By Coronavirus Hysteria

Energy stocks got pummeled on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Giant Sends London Staff Home Over Coronavirus Fears

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 26, 2020, 11:30 AM CST Chevron

U.S. oil supermajor Chevron has told its 300 staff in its London office to work from home after an employee reported flu symptoms after returning from a trip, the Financial Times reports, quoting sources.

The U.S. oil company sent on Tuesday all employees, including traders, analysts, and office staff, at its London office in the busy business district Canary Wharf to work from home until the test results of the employee become known.

Chevron has said that it would “continue to monitor the situation very closely, utilising the guidance of international and local health authorities,” according to a statement cited by FT.

Chevron has sent staff to work from home as a precautionary measure to reduce the risk of potential exposure to the coronavirus, the U.S. supermajor said.  

In the UK, 13 people had tested positive for the coronavirus as of Tuesday, including four cases of infected Britons from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The UK authorities advise all travelers returning from Asia, Iran, and northern Italy to self-isolate and stay indoors if they develop symptoms. For travelers returning from Iran, the lockdown areas in northern Italy, the Hubei province in China, and the specially designated zones in South Korea, the UK government advises people to stay indoors and avoid contact with other people even if they do not show flu-like symptoms.

The coronavirus outbreak is spreading to international energy events, and the International Petroleum Week in London this week is being held regularly, but many participants have canceled receptions and events due to the outbreak. Major international oil traders and refiners have canceled networking events, sources told Reuters last week.

The spread of the coronavirus outside China and Asia has become a major concern for the equity and oil markets in recent days, with oil prices set for a fourth consecutive day of losses early on Wednesday and WTI Crude trading below $50 a barrel at $49.50 as of 7:00 a.m. EST.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Former Saudi Energy Minister Al-Falih Returns As Investment Minister

Next Post

Kuwait Excludes Oil Tankers From Ship Ban Over Coronavirus

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency

Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency
950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

 Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

 U.S. Unexpectedly Lifts Iran-Related Sanctions On Chinese Tanker Company

U.S. Unexpectedly Lifts Iran-Related Sanctions On Chinese Tanker Company

 Large Crude Inventory Build Sends Prices Tumbling

Large Crude Inventory Build Sends Prices Tumbling


Most Commented

Alt text

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

 Alt text

Russia Is Defeating The U.S. In The Middle East Oil Game

 Alt text

Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’

 Alt text

Are Large-Scale Solar Projects Doomed To Fail?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com