Kuwait Excludes Oil Tankers From Ship Ban Over Coronavirus

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 48.65 -1.25 -2.51%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 52.73 -1.53 -2.82%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.824 -0.027 -1.46%
Graph down Mars US 23 hours 50.75 -1.63 -3.11%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 55.88 -0.26 -0.46%
Graph down Urals 16 hours 50.20 -3.35 -6.26%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 56.15 -0.01 -0.02%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 44.94 -1.47 -3.17%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.824 -0.027 -1.46%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 54.54 +0.02 +0.04%
Graph down Murban 2 days 56.29 -0.12 -0.21%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 47.81 +0.18 +0.38%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 55.92 -1.89 -3.27%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 56.54 +0.22 +0.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 56.15 -0.01 -0.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 56.15 -0.01 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 2 days 55.40 -0.14 -0.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 55.88 -0.26 -0.46%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 34.27 -1.09 -3.08%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 34.50 -1.53 -4.25%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 50.75 -1.53 -2.93%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 50.30 -1.53 -2.95%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 45.65 -1.53 -3.24%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 39.90 -1.53 -3.69%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 39.90 -1.53 -3.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 44.15 -1.53 -3.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 48.90 -1.53 -3.03%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 40.40 -1.53 -3.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 45.25 -1.25 -2.69%
Graph down Giddings 16 hours 39.00 -1.25 -3.11%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 54.69 -1.96 -3.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 16 hours 42.68 -1.17 -2.67%
Graph down Eagle Ford 16 hours 46.63 -1.17 -2.45%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 46.63 -1.17 -2.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 45.25 -1.25 -2.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 40.25 -1.50 -3.59%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 57.63 -1.53 -2.59%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 6 minutes OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 8 minutes Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 11 minutes Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 13 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 2 hours Oil and gas producers fire back at Democratic presidential candidates.
  • 1 hour Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 2 hours So the west is winning, is it? Only if you’re a delusional Trump toady, Mr Pompeo, by Simon Tisdall
  • 15 mins "Criticism of migration will become a criminal offense.  And media outlets that give room to criticism of migration, can be shut down." - EU Official to the Media.
  • 5 hours CDC covid19 coverup?
  • 18 hours Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 2 hours Saudi Aramco launches largest shale gas development outside U.S.
  • 10 hours Fight with American ignorance, Part 1: US is a Republic, it is not a Democracy
  • 1 day Democrats Plan "B" Bloomberg Implodes. Plan "C" = John Kerry ?

Breaking News:

Kuwait Excludes Oil Tankers From Ship Ban Over Coronavirus

Supersizing The Solar Industry

Supersizing The Solar Industry

After a couple of failed…

Oil Rig Count Inches Higher In Coronavirus Plagued Markets

Oil Rig Count Inches Higher In Coronavirus Plagued Markets

Baker Hughes reported that the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Kuwait Excludes Oil Tankers From Ship Ban Over Coronavirus

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 26, 2020, 12:30 PM CST Oil tankers

OPEC producer Kuwait has excluded oil tankers from a ban on ships departing or arriving from several countries in a bid to reduce the risk of coronavirus spreading, Reuters reported on Wednesday, quoting a notice from the authorities it has seen.

Kuwait, a major oil exporter from the Middle East, is sparing oil tankers from a ban that covers foreign ships traveling to or arriving from China, South Korea, Italy, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Iraq.

As of Wednesday, Kuwait had reported 25 cases of coronavirus infections, after confirming 13 new infections today, and all new cases were of people infected after visiting Iran, Gulf News reported.

Despite the ban on ships to and from the countries with most infections, oil tankers are still allowed to dock and depart in Kuwait, so oil trade with Kuwait is safe for now.

The coronavirus outbreak, however, is destroying oil demand in China and in the wider Asian region, and Middle Eastern oil exporters are suffering, as the demand loss increases the oversupply in an already oversupplied oil market.

Due to the lower crude oil demand in China, Middle Eastern oil exporters are asking other Asian customers if they could accommodate more crude oil cargoes under the term contracts, five sources familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this month. The crude marketing companies of OPEC producers Iraq and Kuwait have asked Asian buyers if they would be willing and able to buy more oil for loading in March, the sources told Reuters, in a sign that the Middle Eastern oil producers are grappling with growing oversupply amid the slump in Chinese crude oil demand.

Fears of a global economic slowdown due to the spreading of the virus outside Asia are also battering oil prices, which hit budget revenues of the oil suppliers in the Middle East.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil Giant Sends London Staff Home Over Coronavirus Fears

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency

Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency
950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

 Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

 U.S. Unexpectedly Lifts Iran-Related Sanctions On Chinese Tanker Company

U.S. Unexpectedly Lifts Iran-Related Sanctions On Chinese Tanker Company

 Large Crude Inventory Build Sends Prices Tumbling

Large Crude Inventory Build Sends Prices Tumbling


Most Commented

Alt text

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

 Alt text

Russia Is Defeating The U.S. In The Middle East Oil Game

 Alt text

Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’

 Alt text

Are Large-Scale Solar Projects Doomed To Fail?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com