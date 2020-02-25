Big Money Still Loves Oil & Gas

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 50.18 +0.28 +0.56%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 54.26 -1.51 -2.71%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.851 +0.008 +0.43%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 50.75 -1.63 -3.11%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 56.14 -2.03 -3.49%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 53.55 -2.45 -4.38%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 54.61 -1.85 -3.28%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 54.61 -1.85 -3.28%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 56.15 -0.01 -0.02%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 46.41 -2.06 -4.25%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.851 +0.008 +0.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 54.54 +0.02 +0.04%
Graph down Murban 18 hours 56.29 -0.12 -0.21%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 47.81 +0.18 +0.38%
Graph down Basra Light 18 hours 55.92 -1.89 -3.27%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 hours 56.54 +0.22 +0.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 56.15 -0.01 -0.02%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 56.15 -0.01 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 55.40 -0.14 -0.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 56.14 -2.03 -3.49%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.36 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 25 mins 36.03 -1.95 -5.13%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 25 mins 52.28 -1.95 -3.60%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 51.83 -1.95 -3.63%
Graph down Sweet Crude 25 mins 47.18 -1.95 -3.97%
Graph down Peace Sour 25 mins 41.43 -1.95 -4.50%
Chart Peace Sour 25 mins 41.43 -1.95 -4.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 25 mins 45.68 -1.95 -4.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 25 mins 50.43 -1.95 -3.72%
Chart Central Alberta 25 mins 41.93 -1.95 -4.44%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 54.61 -1.85 -3.28%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 46.50 -1.50 -3.13%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 40.25 -1.50 -3.59%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 56.65 -0.55 -0.96%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 43.85 -1.53 -3.37%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 47.80 -1.53 -3.10%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 47.80 -1.53 -3.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 46.50 -1.50 -3.13%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 41.75 -2.00 -4.57%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 59.16 -1.95 -3.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 6 minutes OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 8 minutes Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 11 minutes Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 13 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 18 mins So the west is winning, is it? Only if you’re a delusional Trump toady, Mr Pompeo, by Simon Tisdall
  • 3 hours Fight with American ignorance, Part 1: US is a Republic, it is not a Democracy
  • 9 mins "Criticism of migration will become a criminal offense.  And media outlets that give room to criticism of migration, can be shut down." - EU Official to the Media.
  • 3 hours Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 3 hours CDC covid19 coverup?
  • 4 hours Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 18 hours “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 22 hours Blowout videos
  • 5 hours Democrats Plan "B" Bloomberg Implodes. Plan "C" = John Kerry ?
  • 19 hours Who decides the Oil costs?
  • 1 day The Arithmetic Of Fracking

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise Above $50 On Smaller Than Expected Crude Inventory Build

Alt Text

Tesla’s Secret Weapon In The EV Revolution

China is not only the…

Alt Text

Why Venezuela’s Oil Based Cryptocurrency Is Still Alive

governments new digital oil-backed currency,…

Alt Text

Two Innovations That Could Make CO2 Fuel A Reality

Two recent innovations could make…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Big Money Still Loves Oil & Gas

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 25, 2020, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Dollars

The entire oil and gas industry and its investors are seriously reassessing the value of their beloved fossil fuels in the context of a major energy transition. But don’t be fooled: The returns of oil and gas projects are still highly competitive and plenty of capital is still flowing. 

While the energy transition and the low-carbon energy themes will only become more prominent in the coming years, oil and gas returns will continue to be competitive with the returns on investments in green energy, analysts say.

Transitions, after all, are never as simple as crossing a border from one country into another. There’s a massive swathe of no-man’s land here that will continue to be populated by all forms of energy. 

Still, oil and gas companies now know with certainty that they must start to align their capital allocation strategies with the growing investor pressure to show willingness and commitment to curb emissions and help save the planet.   

Energy Transition Starts To Shape Capital Flows and M&A Deals

Oil and gas firms continue to raise a lot of capital and strike mega merger deals, but the low-carbon and net zero themes have started to shape the nature of deals and capital-allocation strategies, EY said in its Global oil and gas transactions review 2019 this month.

According to EY, both the values of mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and capital-raising were robust in the sector last year.  

Oil and gas firms raised US$617.4 billion in capital in 2019, up by 7 percent on the year, with loans and bonds accounting for 92 percent of capital raised. The total value of capital raised was the highest in five years, but the number of fundraisings was down for yet another year, reflecting challenging conditions for some segments in the industry, notably financial stress among U.S. exploration and production companies and among oilfield services, EY said in its review.

In M&A, the value of upstream deals rose by 17.6 percent to US$160.5 billion, thanks to Occidental’s acquisition of Anadarko. Excluding this deal, total global deal value dropped by 24.2 percent. In exploration and production, the U.S. continued to lead the way for M&A deals for a fifth consecutive year, representing 60 percent of the world’s total upstream deal value, EY’s review found.   Related: Oil Falls Below $50 On Demand Fears

Yet, growing concerns about long-term oil demand and heightened focus on the environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials of companies depressed equity and asset valuations, with U.S. exploration and production firms seeing an annual drop of more than 25 percent in equity valuations.

These lower valuations, however, provided opportunities to more robust and resilient companies to scoop up assets at attractive prices, EY said. In short, global capital raising and M&As in the oil and gas industry didn’t see any seismic shift in 2019, when ESG became the focus of everyone’s attention—from investors to portfolio managers to the oil and gas companies themselves. But this increased concern about the industry’s “social license to operate” begins to shift strategies in the sector.

“The oil and gas deal environment continues to reflect uncertainty, as the industry redefines its role and the value of its assets in the face of the growing transition to low-carbon and no-carbon energy. Despite this upheaval, we see an environment in which asset attrition outruns whatever reductions there might be in demand. This means the industry will need to attract capital and offer returns that support continued investment,” said Andy Brogan, EY Global Oil & Gas Leader.  

“2019 brought a greater focus on environmental, social, governance and energy transition considerations and these will continue to be key themes for how capital is deployed in 2020,” Brogan noted.

Can the Oil & Gas Industry Be Part of the Solution?

As the calls for low-carbon energy from the investment community are getting louder, industry analysts are asking—are oil and gas companies only part of the problem? Can they be part of the solution?

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), they could be part of the solution – the deep pockets and expertise in project management of the majors could help alternative energy solutions such as offshore wind to further trim costs and become an energy source with competitive returns on investment. The international oil majors could also help hydrogen, biofuels, and carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technologies to reach maturity. Related: Coronavirus Punches Hole In Oil Market That OPEC Can’t Fix

“Despite growing consensus on the need for urgent and bold steps to mitigate climate change, new technologies are not mature or scalable enough to immediately displace the oil and gas volumes that are consumed today,” EY said in its review.

The new technologies can be used then by smaller energy companies and alternative energy providers to boost the share of low-carbon or zero-carbon energy.

“Smaller companies will be rapid adaptors of emerging technology, but they need for it to be commercially developed so it can be economically implemented,” David Johnston, oil and gas transactions partner with Ernst & Young, told Mella McEwen, Oil Editor for the Midland Reporter-Telegram, in an interview.

The oil and gas industry has the chance to help the more expensive emerging green technologies to scale up to commercial development, the IEA said in its The Oil and Gas Industry in Energy Transitions report last month.

Oil firms currently invest a small amount of their capital expenditures in green energy, compared to their core business, but they could become part of the solution if they take the necessary steps to address climate concerns, the agency notes.

Faced with the need to balance short-term high returns from oil and gas projects with the long-term ‘social license to operate’, the oil and gas industry continues to raise capital and engage in M&As, but it has started to account for the energy transition in capital investments. If oil and gas companies are to prosper in the long term, they must respond to the society and investors demanding climate action.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Supersizing The Solar Industry
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

UAE’s Latest Natural Gas Discovery Is A Gamechanger

UAE’s Latest Natural Gas Discovery Is A Gamechanger
Oil Prices Fall As OPEC+ Refuses To Act

Oil Prices Fall As OPEC+ Refuses To Act

 Russia Is Defeating The U.S. In The Middle East Oil Game

Russia Is Defeating The U.S. In The Middle East Oil Game

 Nigeria’s Terrible Oil Decision

Nigeria’s Terrible Oil Decision

 This Country Could Soon Become The Biggest Buyer Of U.S. Oil

This Country Could Soon Become The Biggest Buyer Of U.S. Oil



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com