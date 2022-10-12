Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 40 mins 87.27 -2.08 -2.33%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 92.33 -1.96 -2.08%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 93.85 -1.79 -1.87%
Graph down Natural Gas 40 mins 6.435 -0.161 -2.44%
Graph up Gasoline 40 mins 2.630 +0.003 +0.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.58 -2.78 -2.83%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 1 day 87.50 -2.13 -2.38%
Chart Gasoline 40 mins 2.630 +0.003 +0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 93.04 -2.88 -3.00%
Graph down Murban 2 days 96.22 -2.67 -2.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 91.05 -2.88 -3.07%
Graph down Basra Light 317 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 95.88 -3.24 -3.27%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 95.58 -2.78 -2.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.58 -2.78 -2.83%
Chart Girassol 2 days 95.07 -2.98 -3.04%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 6 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 68.10 -1.78 -2.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 91.50 -1.78 -1.91%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 89.75 -1.78 -1.94%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 86.90 -1.78 -2.01%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 83.60 -1.78 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 83.60 -1.78 -2.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 84.90 -1.78 -2.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 93.85 -1.78 -1.86%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 83.20 -1.78 -2.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 87.75 -1.25 -1.40%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 81.50 -1.25 -1.51%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 94.77 +0.89 +0.95%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 86.16 -1.51 -1.72%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 87.61 -1.51 -1.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 87.61 -1.51 -1.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 87.75 -1.25 -1.40%
Chart Kansas Common 51 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 96.96 +2.43 +2.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 7 days Wind droughts
  • 1 day Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 7 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 2 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 4 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 9 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 9 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge

Breaking News:

Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build

U.S. Rig Count Slides Amid Jump In Crude Prices

U.S. Rig Count Slides Amid Jump In Crude Prices

The number of total active…

China Is Transforming Georgia’s Geography

China Is Transforming Georgia’s Geography

The proliferation of Chinese companies…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 12, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a large build this week for crude oil of 7.054 million barrels. U.S. crude inventories have grown by roughly 28 million barrels so far this year, according to API data, while the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserves fell by nearly seven times that figure, at 184 million barrels.

The build in crude oil inventories was made possible by the Department of Energy’s release of 7.7 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves in the week ending October 7, leaving the SPR with 408.7 million barrels.

In the week prior, the API reported a draw in crude oil inventories of 1.770 million barrels after analysts had predicted a much build of 1.966 million barrels.

WTI fell further on Tuesday, continuing the price slide that began earlier in the week. At 1:49 p.m. ET, WTI was trading down $1.99 (-2.23%) on the day at $87.36 per barrel—up just $0.60 per barrel from the prior week, with the OPEC+ bump now evaporated. Brent crude was trading down $1.85 (-1.96%) on the day at $92.44—an increase of $0.40 increase on the week.

U.S. crude oil production has remained flat for months. For the week ending September 30, U.S. crude oil production stayed at 12.0 million bpd, according to the latest weekly EIA data. This is just a 300,000 bpd rise from the levels seen at the start of the year, and still a 1.1 million bpd shortfall from the levels seen at the start of the pandemic.

The API reported a build in gasoline inventories this week of 2.008 million barrels for the week ending October 7, compared to the previous week’s 3.474 million-barrel draw. 

Distillate stocks saw a draw this week, with a loss of 4.560 million barrels, on top of last week’s 4.046-million-barrel decrease. 

Cushing inventories fell 750,000 barrels in the week to October 7. In the week prior, the API saw a Cushing increase of 925,000 barrels. Official EIA Cushing inventory for the week ending September 30 was 25.956 million barrels, up from 25.683 million barrels in the prior week.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Putin Suggests Creation Of European Gas Hub In Turkey

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year

The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year
China Is Reselling U.S. LNG To Europe For Big Profits

China Is Reselling U.S. LNG To Europe For Big Profits
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com