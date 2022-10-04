Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Surprise Crude, Gasoline Draws

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 86.26 +2.63 +3.14%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.54 +2.68 +3.02%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.45 +2.83 +3.12%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.832 +0.362 +5.60%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.663 +0.150 +5.96%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 82.16 -2.85 -3.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 82.16 -2.85 -3.35%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.79 +1.63 +1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 92.34 -0.42 -0.45%
Chart Mars US 24 hours 82.03 +4.54 +5.86%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.663 +0.150 +5.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 87.53 -1.19 -1.34%
Graph up Murban 2 days 90.58 +0.34 +0.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 85.10 +1.76 +2.11%
Graph down Basra Light 309 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 90.53 +1.55 +1.74%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 89.79 +1.63 +1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.79 +1.63 +1.85%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.53 +1.57 +1.78%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 92.34 -0.42 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 5 days 56.84 -1.70 -2.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 62.38 +4.14 +7.11%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 85.78 +4.14 +5.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 84.03 +4.14 +5.18%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 81.18 +4.14 +5.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 77.88 +4.14 +5.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 77.88 +4.14 +5.61%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 79.18 +4.14 +5.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 88.13 +4.14 +4.93%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 77.48 +4.14 +5.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 82.16 -2.85 -3.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 76.00 -1.75 -2.25%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 69.75 -1.75 -2.45%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 89.03 -0.41 -0.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 76.12 -1.74 -2.23%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 75.97 -1.74 -2.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 75.97 -1.74 -2.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 76.00 -1.75 -2.25%
Chart Kansas Common 43 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 89.50 -1.74 -1.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 23 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 hours "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 1 day ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 12 hours Wind droughts
  • 7 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 9 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader
  • 10 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 1 day 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 12 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 22 hours Australian power prices go insane
  • 1 day Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Surprise Crude, Gasoline Draws

Germany Scrambles To Improve Relations With Energy Exporters

Germany Scrambles To Improve Relations With Energy Exporters

Germany is racing to improve…

Russia Is Flaring Less And Keeping Natural Gas In The Ground

Russia Is Flaring Less And Keeping Natural Gas In The Ground

Russia has managed to reduce…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Rise As API Reports Surprise Crude, Gasoline Draws

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 04, 2022, 3:46 PM CDT

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a surprise draw this week for crude oil of 1.770 million barrels, while analysts predicted a build of 333,000 barrels. U.S. crude inventories have grown by roughly 21 million barrels so far this year, according to API data, while the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserves fell by nearly eight times that figure.

The draw comes even as the Department of Energy released 6.2 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves in the week ending September 30 that left the SPR with 416.4 million barrels.

In the week prior, the API reported a build in crude oil inventories of 4.150 million barrels after analysts had predicted a small build of 333,000 barrels.

WTI rose on Tuesday prior to the data release. At 2:28 p.m. ET, WTI was trading up $3.15 (+3.77%) on the day at $86.78 per barrel—up nearly $9 per barrel on the week (after a $7 per barrel slide in the week prior). Brent crude was trading up $3.13 (+3.52%) on the day at $91.99—a more than $6 increase on the week that more than erased the previous week’s $5 decrease. Crude oil prices continued to rise throughout the afternoon, with a flurry of OPEC+ chatter detailing just how much crude oil production the group could decide to cut for December. The most recent report figure suggests the group could be contemplating a cut up to 2 million bpd.

U.S. crude oil production data continues to be a concern, if not for U.S. drivers who would be unlikely to see much immediate relief from increased oil production, then certainly from the Biden Administration, who has spearheaded the SPR releases to bring down gasoline prices ahead of midterm elections. For the week ending September 23, U.S. crude oil production slipped to 12.0 million bpd, according to the latest weekly EIA data. This is just a 300,000 bpd rise from the levels seen at the start of the year, and still a 1.1 million bpd shortfall seen at the start of the pandemic.

The API also reported a draw in gasoline inventories this week, of 3.474 million barrels for the week ending September 30, adding onto the previous week's 1.048 million-barrel draw. 

Distillate stocks rounded out the week’s draws with a loss of 4.046 million barrels compared to last week's 438,000-barrel increase. 

Cushing inventories were up by 925,000 barrels in the week to September 30. In the week prior, the API saw a Cushing increase of 357,000 barrels. Official EIA Cushing inventory for the week ending September 23 was 25.683 million barrels, up from 24.991 million barrels in the prior week.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Shale Won’t Fill Gap If OPEC+ Cuts Oil Production

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”

 Alt text

The Global Water Crisis Could Crush The Energy Industry
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com