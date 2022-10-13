Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.88 +0.61 +0.70%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.22 +0.77 +0.83%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 93.85 -1.79 -1.87%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.562 +0.127 +1.97%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.639 +0.009 +0.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.23 -1.35 -1.41%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 87.50 -2.13 -2.38%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.639 +0.009 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 92.28 -0.76 -0.82%
Graph up Murban 1 day 96.26 +0.04 +0.04%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 89.30 -1.75 -1.92%
Graph down Basra Light 317 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 94.17 -1.71 -1.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 94.23 -1.35 -1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.23 -1.35 -1.41%
Chart Girassol 1 day 93.60 -1.47 -1.55%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 6 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 66.02 -2.08 -3.05%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 hours 89.42 -2.08 -2.27%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 hours 87.67 -2.08 -2.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 84.82 -2.08 -2.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 81.52 -2.08 -2.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 81.52 -2.08 -2.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 82.82 -2.08 -2.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 91.77 -2.08 -2.22%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 81.12 -2.08 -2.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 83.75 -4.00 -4.56%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 77.50 -4.00 -4.91%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 94.77 +0.89 +0.95%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 82.30 -3.86 -4.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 83.75 -3.86 -4.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 83.75 -3.86 -4.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 83.75 -4.00 -4.56%
Chart Kansas Common 51 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 96.96 +2.43 +2.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 8 days Wind droughts
  • 1 day Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 7 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 3 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 5 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 8 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 10 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 10 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge

Breaking News:

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles

China Is Transforming Georgia’s Geography

China Is Transforming Georgia’s Geography

The proliferation of Chinese companies…

Automakers Are Struggling To Secure Steel Supply

Automakers Are Struggling To Secure Steel Supply

Consumer demand for cars is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 13, 2022, 1:20 AM CDT

Canadian prices are trading at the widest discount to U.S. crude in four years and this time it’s not because of pipeline shortages or too much production.

The decline in Canadian crude prices has to do with less demand from the U.S. Midwest, where refineries are shutting down for maintenance or, in the case of two BP refineries, because of accidents requiring repairs, Bloomberg notes in a report.

This means that more Canadian crude is going to the Gulf coast but there it is encountering the high costs of processing heavy crude, resulting from the rally in natural gas prices. The only remaining option, then, is exporting Canadian crude from the Gulf. But it’s not the best option either, because on international markets Canadian crude meets discount Russian crude.

As a result of this competition, Canadian crude exports from the Gulf Coast fell this year, averaging some 130,000 bpd in July and August, compared with 200,000 bpd at the same time last year, data from Kpler cited by Reuters showed.

In this context, it is unsurprising that the gap between Canadian Cold Lake crude and West Texas Intermediate hit $23 per barrel yesterday before narrowing slightly to about $20 per barrel.

The dip in prices comes weeks after a Reuters report that anticipated U.S. refiners to increase their purchases of Canadian crude after the Biden administration ended the Strategic Petroleum Reserve release program.

That program, according to the report, had a lot to do with the subdued price of Western Canadian Select, which has similar properties to the crude dominating the SPR.

According to traders, demand for Canadian crude may start recovering this quarter or in the first two quarters of 2023, helped by the end of the SPR release program. However, this end might be delayed in light of the decision by OPEC+ to reduce production, which could lead to higher fuel prices in the U.S. just weeks before the midterm elections.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year

The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year
China Is Reselling U.S. LNG To Europe For Big Profits

China Is Reselling U.S. LNG To Europe For Big Profits
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com