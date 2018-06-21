Oil Executive: Industry Needs ‘Another Iraq Or North Sea’ To Meet Demand Growth

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 65.86 +0.32 +0.49%
Brent Crude 2 hours 72.80 -1.53 -2.06%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.975 +0.003 +0.10%
Mars US 2 hours 67.24 -1.17 -1.71%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.48 +0.61 +0.85%
Urals 19 hours 71.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.32 -0.52 -0.69%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.32 -0.52 -0.69%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.56 -1.43 -1.91%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.78 +1.43 +2.26%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.975 +0.003 +0.10%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 70.83 -1.45 -2.01%
Murban 19 hours 73.83 -1.45 -1.93%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 68.87 -1.31 -1.87%
Basra Light 19 hours 71.38 -1.10 -1.52%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 72.68 -1.25 -1.69%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.56 -1.43 -1.91%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.56 -1.43 -1.91%
Girassol 19 hours 72.41 -1.43 -1.94%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.48 +0.61 +0.85%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 50 mins 39.61 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.21 -2.94 -7.14%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.91 +0.81 +1.28%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.86 +0.81 +1.25%
Sweet Crude 2 days 55.96 +1.56 +2.87%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.71 +1.81 +3.49%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.71 +1.81 +3.49%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.71 +0.81 +1.33%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 60.96 +2.06 +3.50%
Central Alberta 2 days 56.71 +1.81 +3.30%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.32 -0.52 -0.69%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 62.00 -0.75 -1.20%
Giddings 19 hours 55.75 -0.75 -1.33%
ANS West Coast 3 days 74.58 +0.09 +0.12%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 59.49 -0.68 -1.13%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 63.44 -0.68 -1.06%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 63.44 -0.68 -1.06%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 61.99 -0.68 -1.09%
Kansas Common 2 days 56.50 +1.25 +2.26%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.98 +1.65 +2.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Tariffs to derail $83.7 Billion Chinese Investment in West Virginia
  • 9 minutes Battle for Oil Port: East Libya Forces In Full Control At Ras Lanuf
  • 17 minutes Kaplan Says Rising Oil Prices Won't Hurt US Economy
  • 5 hours Battle for Oil Port: East Libya Forces In Full Control At Ras Lanuf
  • 10 hours Corruption On The Top: Netanyahu's Wife Charged With Misuse of Public Funds for Meals
  • 16 hours Could oil demand collapse rapidly? Yup, sure could.
  • 2 hours Saudi Arabia turns to solar
  • 4 hours Russia's Energy Minister says Oil Prices Balanced at $75, so Wants to Increase OPEC + Russia Oil by 1.5 mbpd
  • 16 hours OPEC Meeting Could End Without Decision - Irony Note Added from OPEC Children's Book
  • 16 hours Gazprom Exports to EU Hit Record
  • 5 hours Saudi Arabia plans to physically cut off Qatar by moat, nuclear waste and military base
  • 21 hours China’s Plastic Waste Ban Will Leave 111 Million Tons of Trash With Nowhere To Go
  • 21 hours Kaplan Says Rising Oil Prices Won't Hurt US Economy
  • 12 hours U.S. Withdraws From U.N. Human Rights Council
  • 9 hours EU Confirms Trade Retaliation Measures vs. U.S. To Take Effect on June 22
  • 1 min Hot line, Macron: Phone Calls With Trump Are Like Sausages Best Not To Know What Is Inside
  • 14 hours What If Canada Had Wind and Not Oilsands?
  • 15 hours "The Gasoline Car Is a Car With a Future"
  • 15 hours Sell out now or hold on?

Breaking News:

Third Oil Storage Tank Set Ablaze Amid Clashes At Libyan Port

Iranian Influence In Iraq Grows

Iranian Influence In Iraq Grows

Iranian influence in Iraq has…

240,000 Bpd Offline Following Clashes In Libya

240,000 Bpd Offline Following Clashes In Libya

Continuing clashes between the Libyan…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Executive: Industry Needs ‘Another Iraq Or North Sea’ To Meet Demand Growth

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 21, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT Oil flaring

The global oil industry needs to find “another Iraq or North Sea every year” to plug the shortfall of oil supply as demand continues to grow, Majid Jafar, the chief executive of the UAE-based Crescent Petroleum, told CNBC on Thursday.

According to the oil executive, the industry continues to see underinvestment as spending on exploration and new projects has not recovered enough from the recent downturn.

“The big message here has been the industry is not investing enough. Investment is down 50 percent from where it was three or four years ago and hasn’t really recovered,” Jafar told CNBC on the sidelines of an OPEC conference attended by many oil industry executives.

“Actually, what we have seen in this meeting is we need to add another Iraq or North Sea every year and it is not clear where it is coming from,” Crescent Petroleum’s chief executive noted.

Currently, the global oil industry has an image problem, with the majority of the public thinking that it’s a dying industry and “not important anymore,” Jafar said, but added that oil and gas still meets 60 percent of global energy output, compared to the 3-percent share met by renewables.

Earlier this month, BP’s Group Chief Financial Officer, Brian Gilvary, said that “We’re not seeing under-investment coming through yet.”

Related: The Last Oil Frontier In The Gulf Of Mexico

In March, Saudi Aramco’s president and chief executive Amin Nasser warned that the industry would need to invest more in exploration, after record-low discoveries last year.

According to Nasser, the industry—which has already lost US$1 trillion in investments during the downturn—needs more than US$20 trillion over the next 25 years to meet rising demand for oil and gas.

More recently, higher oil prices and lowered development and project costs have led to cautious optimism and measured risk-taking within the industry that is set to see an uptick in global oil investment this year, energy consultants Wood Mackenzie say.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

China Set To Cut U.S. Oil Imports As Trade War Heats Up

Next Post

Third Oil Storage Tank Set Ablaze Amid Clashes At Libyan Port

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw
Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

 Saudis May Hike July Oil Prices To Asia To More Than 4-Year-High

Saudis May Hike July Oil Prices To Asia To More Than 4-Year-High

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 Saudi-led Coalition Destroys Houthi Boats Threatening Oil Tanker

Saudi-led Coalition Destroys Houthi Boats Threatening Oil Tanker

Most Commented

Alt text

New Study: Climate Change Could Be The Ultimate Civilization Killer

 Alt text

The Oil Giant That Outsmarted Trudeau

 Alt text

Venezuela’s Oil Meltdown Defies Belief

 Alt text

Who’s To Blame For High Gasoline Prices?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com