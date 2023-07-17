Oil Demand Jumped By 3 Million Bpd In May To Near-Record Levels

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.91 -0.51 -0.68%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.30 -0.57 -0.71%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.74 -0.94 -1.17%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.543 +0.004 +0.16%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.633 -0.011 -0.41%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.36 +1.04 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 79.36 +1.04 +1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.31 -0.57 -0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.53 +0.90 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 3 days 77.07 -1.27 -1.62%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.633 -0.011 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 81.10 +0.81 +1.01%
Graph up Murban 3 days 82.19 +0.88 +1.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 79.07 -0.32 -0.40%
Graph down Basra Light 594 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 80.45 -0.49 -0.61%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 81.31 -0.57 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.31 -0.57 -0.70%
Chart Girassol 3 days 82.31 -0.51 -0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.53 +0.90 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 47 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 54.07 -1.57 -2.82%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 77.47 -1.57 -1.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 75.72 -1.57 -2.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 72.87 -1.57 -2.11%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 69.57 -1.57 -2.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 69.57 -1.57 -2.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 70.87 -1.57 -2.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 79.82 -1.57 -1.93%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 69.17 -1.57 -2.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.36 +1.04 +1.33%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 67.12 +1.14 +1.73%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 83.56 +1.30 +1.58%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 71.57 +1.14 +1.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 73.25 +1.00 +1.38%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 67.25 +1.25 +1.89%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 79.78 +1.84 +2.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 5 mins Wind energy costs are rising
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 6 days HSFO Index

Breaking News:

Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

The Lone Star State Is Leading A Battery Storage Boom

The Lone Star State Is Leading A Battery Storage Boom

Texas is emerging as a…

Shell Makes Fourth Oil And Gas Discovery Offshore Namibia

Shell Makes Fourth Oil And Gas Discovery Offshore Namibia

Shell has made a fourth…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Demand Jumped By 3 Million Bpd In May To Near-Record Levels

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 17, 2023, 6:44 AM CDT

The world’s oil demand jumped by more than 3 million barrels per day (bpd) in May compared to April, nearing the record demand level seen in March this year, the latest data by the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) showed on Monday.  

The increase in global oil demand was largely driven by a demand surge in China, as well as increases in India, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. China’s total oil product demand hit 17.37 million bpd in May, the JODI data showed. This was an increase of 1.7 million bpd compared to April, and the second-highest level ever reported in JODI.

Other Chinese oil data also pointed to strong demand—crude oil imports jumped by 1.8 million bpd to 12.15 million bpd in May, while refinery intake surged by 1.81 million bpd to 16.38 million bpd, according to the data.

Despite resilient Chinese oil demand, the market has been focused on weaker macroeconomic data from the world’s top crude oil importer, which has weighed on sentiment. For example, early on Monday, an underwhelming second-quarter GDP reading from China sent oil prices lower by more than 1%.

While global demand rose in May, crude oil production dropped by 800,000 bpd due to lower output in Saudi Arabia, which began a 500,000-bpd cut as part of a 1.6-million-bpd collective reduction with other OPEC+ producers.

Production in the United States also dropped, as did output in Canada, due to the wildfires in May, which forced operators to shut down some producing operations as a precautionary measure.

Canada’s crude oil production fell by 197,000 bpd in May and hit a 27-month low, JODI’s data showed.

Globally, crude inventories in JODI-reporting countries fell by 10 million barrels and stood at 324 million barrels below the five-year average. But product inventories rose by 32 million barrels and stood 25 million barrels below the five-year average, according to the data.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Turkey Raises Fuel Tax By 200% As Budget Deficit Soars

Next Post

SLB Halts Tech And Equipment Supply To Russia

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure

 Alt text

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com