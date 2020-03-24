U.S. Goes Ahead With Oil, Gas Lease Sales Despite Price Crash

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 24.07 -0.42 -1.71%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 29.66 -0.33 -1.10%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.702 -0.012 -0.70%
Graph up Mars US 4 hours 20.84 +0.48 +2.36%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 26.53 +1.81 +7.32%
Graph up Urals 22 hours 23.45 +2.20 +10.35%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 20.53 -2.30 -10.07%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 20.53 -2.30 -10.07%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 25.24 -0.55 -2.13%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 16.06 +0.73 +4.76%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.702 -0.012 -0.70%
Graph up Marine 22 hours 27.19 +0.21 +0.78%
Graph up Murban 22 hours 28.52 +0.63 +2.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 hours 17.11 -0.26 -1.50%
Graph down Basra Light 22 hours 33.28 -0.29 -0.86%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 24.13 -0.67 -2.70%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 25.24 -0.55 -2.13%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 25.24 -0.55 -2.13%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 25.86 -0.26 -1.00%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 26.53 +1.81 +7.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 11.36 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 21 hours 8.610 +0.650 +8.17%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 24.86 +0.65 +2.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 24.41 +0.65 +2.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 21 hours 19.76 +0.65 +3.40%
Graph up Peace Sour 21 hours 14.01 +0.65 +4.87%
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 14.01 +0.65 +4.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 18.26 +0.65 +3.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 23.01 +0.65 +2.91%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 14.51 +0.65 +4.69%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 20.53 -2.30 -10.07%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 21.00 +0.50 +2.44%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 14.75 +0.50 +3.51%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 25.93 +1.15 +4.64%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 18.44 +0.48 +2.67%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 22.39 +0.48 +2.19%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 22.39 +0.48 +2.19%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 21.00 +0.50 +2.44%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 14.25 +0.75 +5.56%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 29.49 +0.65 +2.25%
All Charts
Can The U.S. Convince Saudi Arabia To End The Oil War?

Russia’s Unexpected Advantage In The Oil Price War

Russia’s Unexpected Advantage In The Oil Price War

The global economic downturn due…

What Happens If U.S. Shale Goes Bust?

What Happens If U.S. Shale Goes Bust?

The oil price war and…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

U.S. Goes Ahead With Oil, Gas Lease Sales Despite Price Crash

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 24, 2020, 3:00 PM CDT Rig

Despite calls for immediate suspension of oil and gas drilling lease sales on federal land amid slumping prices, the U.S. will hold lease sales this week in four states, Reuters reported on Tuesday. 

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), part of the Department of the Interior, has slated for Tuesday and Thursday lease sales in four Western states: Montana, Nevada, Wyoming, and Colorado, according to the tentative schedule of BLM.   

Conner Swanson, a spokesman for the Department of Interior, did not reply to a Reuters request for comment, but had said last week that the lease sales on federal land were “being evaluated on a case-by-case basis.”

In Wyoming, BLM Wyoming has proposed to offer 105 parcels in the March 2020 quarterly oil and gas lease sale. Those parcels total about 118,219 acres, BLM Wyoming says, noting that the state is one of the top U.S. energy producers on public lands. In 2018, BLM Wyoming raised nearly US$117 million through oil and gas lease sales.   

Typically, a total of 48 percent of lease sale revenues go to the state, while the remainder goes to the U.S. Treasury, the BLM said. Lease sales are one of the pillars and critical contributors to the Trump Administration’s America-First Energy Plan. 

However, the sharp drop in oil prices over the past week has had some organizations concerned that the U.S. taxpayer will not be getting a fair return on oil and gas leases. 

Last week, conservative and taxpayer groups called on the U.S. Administration to suspend lease sales on our public lands for the rest of the year amid the current oil glut, depressed prices, and systemic fiscal weaknesses in the leasing process.  

“In this environment, it is impossible for the American taxpayer to expect anywhere near a fair return on oil and gas leases. This is due to more leases selling at the minimum bid amount, or worse, at the even lower non-competitive lease rate. Just last week, the administration held a lease sale for public lands in Utah where nearly 90% of acres sold received the minimum bid of $2 per acre. In addition, oil produced during a depressed market brings in fewer royalties,” nonpartisan budget watchdog Taxpayers for Common Sense (TCS) and Conservatives for Responsible Stewardship (CRS) said in a statement. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

