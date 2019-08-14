Oil Companies Scared To Get Caught Between U.S. And Venezuela

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.24 +0.01 +0.02%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.31 -0.17 -0.29%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.166 +0.023 +1.07%
Mars US 8 hours 57.53 -1.62 -2.74%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.47 +1.65 +2.85%
Urals 2 days 56.60 +0.90 +1.62%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.20 +2.07 +3.50%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.20 +2.07 +3.50%
Bonny Light 1 day 59.32 -2.24 -3.64%
Mexican Basket 2 days 50.86 +2.82 +5.87%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.166 +0.023 +1.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 1 day 59.63 +1.83 +3.17%
Murban 1 day 61.33 +1.88 +3.16%
Iran Heavy 1 day 52.27 -2.06 -3.79%
Basra Light 1 day 61.43 -1.79 -2.83%
Saharan Blend 1 day 58.07 -2.11 -3.51%
Bonny Light 1 day 59.32 -2.24 -3.64%
Bonny Light 1 day 59.32 -2.24 -3.64%
Girassol 1 day 60.88 -2.26 -3.58%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.47 +1.65 +2.85%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 8 hours 39.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 9 hours 44.03 -1.87 -4.07%
Canadian Condensate 21 days 52.73 -1.87 -3.42%
Premium Synthetic 9 hours 55.63 -1.87 -3.25%
Sweet Crude 9 hours 51.33 -1.87 -3.52%
Peace Sour 9 hours 49.93 -1.87 -3.61%
Peace Sour 9 hours 49.93 -1.87 -3.61%
Light Sour Blend 9 hours 51.23 -1.87 -3.52%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 56.13 -1.87 -3.22%
Central Alberta 9 hours 51.23 -1.87 -3.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.20 +2.07 +3.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.75 +2.50 +4.88%
Giddings 2 days 47.50 +2.50 +5.56%
ANS West Coast 3 days 60.30 -0.23 -0.38%
West Texas Sour 2 days 51.05 +2.17 +4.44%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.00 +2.17 +4.11%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.00 +2.17 +4.11%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.75 +2.50 +4.88%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.25 +2.00 +4.42%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.98 +2.17 +3.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China devalues currency to lower prices to address new tariffs. But doesn't help. Here is why. . . .
  • 6 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 14 minutes What is your current outlook as a day trader for WTI
  • 2 hours In The Bright Of New Administration Rules: Immigrants as Economic Contributors
  • 7 hours .
  • 2 hours Saudi and UAE pressure to get US support for Oil quotas is reportedly on..
  • 5 hours Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission
  • 12 hours Movie Script: Epstein Guards Suspected Of Falsifying Logs
  • 12 hours Flaring is at Record Highs in Texas
  • 1 min Kremlin Says WTO's Existence Would Be In Doubt If the U.S., Others Left
  • 17 hours China has *Already* Lost the Trade War. Meantime, the U.S. Might Sanction China’s Largest Oil Company
  • 1 day "We're Not Going to Negotiate Anymore"
  • 1 day Carrot or Stick: U.S. To Delay China Tariffs On Some Products
  • 2 days Negotiation
  • 6 hours China Continued Iran Oil Imports In July In Teeth of U.S. Sanctions
  • 1 day Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 16 hours Saudi Aramco Aims To Buy Reliance Stake, Reports Lower Earnings

Breaking News:

Oil Companies Scared To Get Caught Between U.S. And Venezuela

The Reason China Is Winning The Battery Race

The Reason China Is Winning The Battery Race

As the race to power…

Oil's Unstoppable Bear Market

Oil's Unstoppable Bear Market

Even OPEC’s July oil production…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Companies Scared To Get Caught Between U.S. And Venezuela

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 14, 2019, 10:00 PM CDT Venezuela flag

Foreign oil companies currently doing business with Venezuela’s state-run oil company are growing increasingly nervous about their relationship with PDVSA as the US turns up the heat on sanctions against the Maduro regime, unnamed Reuters sources have said.

The United States’ latest round of sanctions froze all Venezuelan government assets in the United States, and it also threatened to sanction individual firms. The increase in pressure by the United States has companies such as Equinor, Total, and Repsol wondering if they too will find themselves the target of the sanctions.

The verbiage of the latest sanctions did not specifically call out non-US oil companies, but it did mention it would freeze the US assets of any entity that “materially assisted” the Venezuelan government, which by definition includes PDVSA.

US National Security Adviser John Bolton elaborated on the latest round of sanctions, saying last week that companies could choose: do business with either the United States or Venezuela—not both.

Even if the oil majors doing business in Venezuela manage to dodge a direct hit from US sanctions, they may still be edged out should banks they rely on decide to stop doing business with anyone tied to Venezuela.

Either way, oil firms doing business in Venezuela are finding themselves between two rather hard places. Venezuela has already suggested that any oil assets left unattended within its borders will be considered abandoned. The oil assets would then be confiscated and turned over to PDVSA.

Venezuela, too, is in a tight spot. Should foreign oil companies bail on the country in crisis, Venezuela’s oil production will fall even more. PDVSA’s last hope is in Russian and Chinese oil companies, who have been loyal to the Maduro regime from the start.

It is a matter now of who will blink first, with the US likely being purposefully vague in its most recent sanctions threat so it would be able to act on it if it wants to, without being obliged to.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Harsh UK Energy Regs Claims 13th Victim

Next Post

Harsh UK Energy Regs Claims 13th Victim

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year
Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

 Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

 Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

 Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Most Commented

Alt text

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

 Alt text

Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

 Alt text

Major Setback For EVs Could Delay Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem With Renewables
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com