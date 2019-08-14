Harsh UK Energy Regs Claims 13th Victim

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.24 +0.01 +0.02%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.31 -0.17 -0.29%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.166 +0.023 +1.07%
Mars US 8 hours 57.53 -1.62 -2.74%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.47 +1.65 +2.85%
Urals 2 days 56.60 +0.90 +1.62%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.20 +2.07 +3.50%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.20 +2.07 +3.50%
Bonny Light 1 day 59.32 -2.24 -3.64%
Mexican Basket 2 days 50.86 +2.82 +5.87%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.166 +0.023 +1.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 1 day 59.63 +1.83 +3.17%
Murban 1 day 61.33 +1.88 +3.16%
Iran Heavy 1 day 52.27 -2.06 -3.79%
Basra Light 1 day 61.43 -1.79 -2.83%
Saharan Blend 1 day 58.07 -2.11 -3.51%
Bonny Light 1 day 59.32 -2.24 -3.64%
Bonny Light 1 day 59.32 -2.24 -3.64%
Girassol 1 day 60.88 -2.26 -3.58%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.47 +1.65 +2.85%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 8 hours 39.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 9 hours 44.03 -1.87 -4.07%
Canadian Condensate 21 days 52.73 -1.87 -3.42%
Premium Synthetic 9 hours 55.63 -1.87 -3.25%
Sweet Crude 9 hours 51.33 -1.87 -3.52%
Peace Sour 9 hours 49.93 -1.87 -3.61%
Peace Sour 9 hours 49.93 -1.87 -3.61%
Light Sour Blend 9 hours 51.23 -1.87 -3.52%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 56.13 -1.87 -3.22%
Central Alberta 9 hours 51.23 -1.87 -3.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.20 +2.07 +3.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.75 +2.50 +4.88%
Giddings 2 days 47.50 +2.50 +5.56%
ANS West Coast 3 days 60.30 -0.23 -0.38%
West Texas Sour 2 days 51.05 +2.17 +4.44%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.00 +2.17 +4.11%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.00 +2.17 +4.11%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.75 +2.50 +4.88%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.25 +2.00 +4.42%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.98 +2.17 +3.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China devalues currency to lower prices to address new tariffs. But doesn't help. Here is why. . . .
  • 6 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 14 minutes What is your current outlook as a day trader for WTI
  • 2 hours In The Bright Of New Administration Rules: Immigrants as Economic Contributors
  • 7 hours .
  • 2 hours Saudi and UAE pressure to get US support for Oil quotas is reportedly on..
  • 5 hours Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission
  • 12 hours Movie Script: Epstein Guards Suspected Of Falsifying Logs
  • 12 hours Flaring is at Record Highs in Texas
  • 1 min Kremlin Says WTO's Existence Would Be In Doubt If the U.S., Others Left
  • 17 hours China has *Already* Lost the Trade War. Meantime, the U.S. Might Sanction China’s Largest Oil Company
  • 1 day "We're Not Going to Negotiate Anymore"
  • 1 day Carrot or Stick: U.S. To Delay China Tariffs On Some Products
  • 2 days Negotiation
  • 6 hours China Continued Iran Oil Imports In July In Teeth of U.S. Sanctions
  • 1 day Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 16 hours Saudi Aramco Aims To Buy Reliance Stake, Reports Lower Earnings

Breaking News:

Oil Companies Scared To Get Caught Between U.S. And Venezuela

Is Argentina’s Shale Boom Safe?

Is Argentina’s Shale Boom Safe?

Argentina’s vulnerable economy has once…

Will We See An Oil Supply Glut In 2020?

Will We See An Oil Supply Glut In 2020?

Oil prices seem to be…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Harsh UK Energy Regs Claims 13th Victim

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 14, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT Solar Roof

UK renewable energy supplier Solarplicity says it is ceasing to trade, blaming the harsh regulations in the energy market and increased competition, and becoming the 13th energy supplier in the UK to have gone out of business since the beginning of 2018.

“Solarplicity Supply Limited is ceasing to trade and Ofgem, the energy regulator, will appoint a new supplier to look after its customers,” the company said in advice to customers posted on its website.

“The large number of small energy suppliers and the harsh way the market is regulated make it difficult for companies like Solarplicity to survive. Ofgem’s recent actions stopped it from raising the funding it needed, unfortunately leaving it no option but to cease trading,” the company said, adding that the rest of the Solarplicity Group is not affected and would continue to provide renewable technology.

Solarplicity’s CEO David Elbourne said in a statement, as carried by Stock-on-Trent Live:

“Its experience since the acquisition of the retail energy supply business LoCO2 in May 2017, has convinced the Solarplicity Board there is no viable future as a small-scale energy supplier in today’s overcrowded, highly regulated market – which, as others are finding-out, is simply not sustainable at this scale.”

Related: Heat Wave Pushes Texas Power Demand To Record-High

The collapse of the 13th small energy supplier in Britain since the start of last year comes amid a row with the regulator Ofgem, which has chastised Solarplicity several times this year alone. Earlier this month, the regulator called out Solarplicity for failing to make the feed-in-tariff (FIT) payments to FIT generators, and told the company it was required to provide reports to the authority showing that those payments have been made.

In February this year, Ofgem temporarily banned Solarplicity from taking on new customers for three months due to poor customer service and switching process. The authority threatened to revoke Solarplicity’s license to operate on the energy market unless it improved its service.

In the wake of Solarplicity’s collapse, Ofgem said that it would protect the company’s around 7,500 domestic customers and less than 500 business customers and urged them not to rush to switch to another energy supplier until the authority chooses a new one.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Value Of Global Oil & Gas Contracts Surges To $42 Billion In Q2

Next Post

Value Of Global Oil & Gas Contracts Surges To $42 Billion In Q2

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year
Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

 Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

 Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

 Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Most Commented

Alt text

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

 Alt text

Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

 Alt text

Major Setback For EVs Could Delay Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem With Renewables
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com