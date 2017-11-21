Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 56.83 +0.41 +0.73%
Brent Crude 62.81 +0.59 +0.95%
Natural Gas 3.110 -0.03 -0.96%
Mars US 59.13 +0.41 +0.70%
Opec Basket 60.33 +0.43 +0.72%
Urals 60.26 +0.74 +1.24%
Louisiana Light 62.14 -0.36 -0.58%
Bonny Light 62.22 -0.54 -0.86%
Mexican Basket 52.87 -0.32 -0.60%
Marine 60.23 +1.00 +1.69%
Murban 63.03 +1.00 +1.61%
Iran Heavy Crude 58.99 -0.60 -1.01%
Basra Light 57.83 -0.58 -0.99%
Saharan Blend 61.58 -0.58 -0.93%
Bonny Light 62.22 -0.54 -0.86%
Girassol 61.92 -0.54 -0.86%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 40.20 -0.22 -0.54%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 53.25 +0.75 +1.43%
Giddings 47.00 +0.75 +1.62%
ANS West Coast 62.13 +0.19 +0.31%
West Texas Sour 50.78 +0.74 +1.48%
Eagle Ford 54.73 +0.74 +1.37%
Oklahoma Sweet 53.28 +0.74 +1.41%
Kansas Common 46.75 +1.25 +2.75%
Buena Vista 63.54 -0.46 -0.72%
  • 59 mins Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
  • 2 hours Citgo President And 5 VPs Arrested On Embezzlement Charges
  • 2 hours Gazprom Speaks Out Against OPEC Production Cut Extension
  • 2 hours Statoil Looks To Lighter Oil To Boost Profitability
  • 4 hours Oil Billionaire Becomes Wind Energy’s Top Influencer
  • 5 hours Transneft Warns Urals Oil Quality Reaching Critical Levels
  • 6 hours Whitefish Energy Suspends Work In Puerto Rico
  • 7 hours U.S. Authorities Arrest Two On Major Energy Corruption Scheme
  • 19 hours Thanksgiving Gas Prices At 3-Year High
  • 23 hours Iraq’s Giant Majnoon Oilfield Attracts Attention Of Supermajors
  • 1 day South Iraq Oil Exports Close To Record High To Offset Kirkuk Drop
  • 1 day Iraqi Forces Find Mass Graves In Oil Wells Near Kirkuk
  • 1 day Chevron Joint Venture Signs $1.7B Oil, Gas Deal In Nigeria
  • 1 day Iraq Steps In To Offset Falling Venezuela Oil Production
  • 1 day ConocoPhillips Sets Price Ceiling For New Projects
  • 4 days Shell Oil Trading Head Steps Down After 29 Years
  • 4 days Higher Oil Prices Reduce North American Oil Bankruptcies
  • 4 days Statoil To Boost Exploration Drilling Offshore Norway In 2018
  • 4 days $1.6 Billion Canadian-US Hydropower Project Approved
  • 4 days Venezuela Officially In Default
  • 4 days Iran Prepares To Export LNG To Boost Trade Relations
  • 4 days Keystone Pipeline Leaks 5,000 Barrels Into Farmland
  • 5 days Saudi Oil Minister: Markets Will Not Rebalance By March
  • 5 days Obscure Dutch Firm Wins Venezuelan Oil Block As Debt Tensions Mount
  • 5 days Rosneft Announces Completion Of World’s Longest Well
  • 5 days Ecuador Won’t Ask Exemption From OPEC Oil Production Cuts
  • 5 days Norway’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Proposes To Ditch Oil Stocks
  • 5 days Ecuador Seeks To Clear Schlumberger Debt By End-November
  • 5 days Santos Admits It Rejected $7.2B Takeover Bid
  • 6 days U.S. Senate Panel Votes To Open Alaskan Refuge To Drilling
  • 6 days Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol
  • 6 days Oil And Gas M&A Deal Appetite Highest Since 2013
  • 6 days Russian Hackers Target British Energy Industry
  • 6 days Venezuela Signs $3.15B Debt Restructuring Deal With Russia
  • 6 days DOJ: Protestors Interfering With Pipeline Construction Will Be Prosecuted
  • 6 days Lower Oil Prices Benefit European Refiners
  • 6 days World’s Biggest Private Equity Firm Raises $1 Billion To Invest In Oil
  • 7 days Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories
  • 7 days Iraq Oil Revenue Not Enough For Sustainable Development
  • 7 days Sudan In Talks With Foreign Oil Firms To Boost Crude Production

Oil Billionaire Becomes Wind Energy’s Top Influencer

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 21, 2017, 1:00 PM CST wind

Billionaire Philip Anschutz—who has built his fortune in oil, railroads, and entertainment—has been named the most influential individual in wind energy in the annual Top 100 Power People report by industry intelligence service, A Word About Wind.

According to the publication, Anschutz has taken the top spot because he is seen as a kind of opposition figure to anti-wind messages by President Trump.

Anschutz’s current net worth is US$12.4 billion, and he started building his empire mainly with the oil company he took over from his father in the 1960s. But his involvement in the energy sector goes beyond oil.

Anschutz is proposing to build the biggest U.S. onshore wind farm in Wyoming via the Power Company of Wyoming, a unit of The Anschutz Corporation. Anschutz also owns NHL’s Kings and a third of the Lakers, plus the building they play in, the Staples Center, and a number of other venues in the U.S. and around the world.

Commenting on the Top 100 Power People In Wind ranking, A Word About Wind’s Editor Richard Heap told North America Clean Energy:

“While our focus is global, this year’s Top 100 Power People ranking has been significantly influenced by determined participants in the US wind sector – from financial service providers to developers and utilities – who have refused to let their enthusiasm be dampened by Trump’s public derision of renewables.”

Related: Keystone XL Pipeline Gains Approval After A 9-Year Battle

“Aside from this, the fact that our top spot has been taken by Philip Anschutz, a man with a highly successful track record in business but little previous involvement in clean energy, is testament to the exciting position the wind industry finds itself in,” Heap added. “It shows that people are starting to realise that renewables, even without their other benefits, simply make the most business sense – both in the US and worldwide,” he noted.

Power Company of Wyoming’s Chokecherry and Sierra Madre Wind Energy Project is an up to 1,000-turbine wind farm in Carbon County, Wyoming. The wind farm is planned to have a nameplate capacity of 3,000 megawatts and is estimated to cost US$5 billion. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

