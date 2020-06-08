Gulf Of Mexico Drillers Are Ready To Resume Production

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 38.54 +0.35 +0.92%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 40.80 -1.50 -3.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 1.810 +0.021 +1.17%
Graph down Mars US 1 hour 39.04 -1.36 -3.37%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 36.83 +1.99 +5.71%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 41.70 +2.90 +7.47%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 40.79 +1.92 +4.94%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 40.79 +1.92 +4.94%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 41.17 +2.90 +7.58%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 34.77 +2.16 +6.62%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 1.810 +0.021 +1.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 40.77 +1.57 +4.01%
Graph up Murban 4 days 41.01 +1.87 +4.78%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 37.40 +2.76 +7.97%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 44.51 +2.71 +6.48%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 41.68 +2.96 +7.64%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 41.17 +2.90 +7.58%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 41.17 +2.90 +7.58%
Chart Girassol 4 days 43.04 +3.16 +7.92%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 36.83 +1.99 +5.71%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 27.16 -1.25 -4.40%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 36.05 +2.14 +6.31%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 38.55 +2.14 +5.88%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 39.95 +2.14 +5.66%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 39.55 +2.14 +5.72%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 34.55 +2.14 +6.60%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 34.55 +2.14 +6.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 35.05 +2.14 +6.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 39.55 +2.14 +5.72%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 34.55 +2.14 +6.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 40.79 +1.92 +4.94%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 34.75 -1.25 -3.47%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 28.50 -1.25 -4.20%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 39.98 +0.28 +0.71%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 32.14 -1.36 -4.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 36.09 -1.36 -3.63%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 36.09 -1.36 -3.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 34.75 -1.25 -3.47%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 29.75 +2.00 +7.21%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 43.13 +2.14 +5.22%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 3 hours In the Event of WW3, Oil and/or Renewables?
  • 17 hours The Downside of Political Correctness
  • 1 hour Trump waves a Bible
  • 3 hours China To Boost Oil & Gas Exploration, As EU Prepares To Commit Suicide
  • 19 mins Without Apologies, China is Now on the Move
  • 6 hours US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
  • 46 mins George Floyd’s History
  • 22 hours Let's try to link the recent events back to the situation with oil production and pricing
  • 1 day Main Stream Media falls into depressed mood today after hearing of the record May jobs report UP 2.5 MILLION JOBS !
  • 17 hours World’s First Integrated Hydrogen Power-to-Power Demonstration Launched
  • 4 hours Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 17 hours Rioting and Protesting
  • 2 days Model 3 cheaper to buy than BMW 3 series.
  • 20 hours National Guard kills again
  • 2 days Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history

Breaking News:

Gulf Of Mexico Drillers Are Ready To Resume Production

China’s Crude Oil Imports Rebound To Near Record High

China’s Crude Oil Imports Rebound To Near Record High

China’s crude oil imports jumped…

Mediterranean Oil Tensions Are Boiling Over

Mediterranean Oil Tensions Are Boiling Over

It’s a direct provocation that…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Gulf Of Mexico Drillers Are Ready To Resume Production

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 08, 2020, 4:30 PM CDT

Oil and gas producers in the Gulf of Mexico are gearing back up on Monday after Tropical Storm Cristobal cleared the area.

Oil producers in the Gulf had shut in nearly 35% of all oil production in the area, or  650,000 barrels per day of production as of Sunday. But now, many are readying to bring workers back to shuttered facilities. Some companies who had evacuated workers and/or  shut in production ahead of the storm last week were BP, Shell, Occidental, and more.

Cristobal had made landfall in Louisiana on Monday.

The Gulf of Mexico accounts for some 17 percent of U.S. oil production. In 2018, hurricane Michael shut in production of more than 700,000 bpd for a few days. In 2017, total oil industry—production and refining—hit US$200 billion, the highest storm bill in history.

The news that oil production is ramping back up in the United States after the storm is not welcomed news for the industry that was hoping for better oil prices as OPEC agreed to extend its current production quota levels through the end of July. Oil prices sank anyway, as the market appeared to be disappointed in the single-month extension, and in Saudi Arabia’s proclamation that the high voluntary production cuts that OPEC pulled off in May would  not be part of the extension into July.

Oil prices had risen early on Monday, but both Brent and WTI quickly sank to trade nearly 3.5% down on the day by late afternoon. WTI was trading at $38.24 by 3:35pm EDT, while Brent was trading at $40.87 at that time.

It is unclear how quickly oil producers in the US Gulf of Mexico could bring all its production back online.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

HSBC: WTI Oil To Average $34.60 This Year

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay
Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Oil Inventories Soar Yet Again Despite Demand Rebound

Oil Inventories Soar Yet Again Despite Demand Rebound
Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories

Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories
Oil Plunges After API Reports Large Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Plunges After API Reports Large Unexpected Crude Inventory Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Are Investors Ignoring The Largest Financial Risk Ever?

 Alt text

Oil Price War Puts Entire Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia At Risk

 Alt text

Has Demand For Oil Already Peaked?

 Alt text

Why Young Professionals Are Steering Clear Of Oil & Gas
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com