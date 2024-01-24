OPEC+ Spare Capacity To Keep Oil Prices In Check

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.59 +1.22 +1.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.53 +0.98 +1.23%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.36 +0.50 +0.63%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.610 +0.160 +6.53%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.232 +0.022 +1.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 76.82 -0.94 -1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 76.82 -0.94 -1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.85 +0.37 +0.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.70 -0.57 -0.71%
Chart Mars US 82 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.232 +0.022 +1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 78.74 +2.12 +2.77%
Graph up Murban 1 day 80.57 +1.93 +2.45%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 76.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Basra Light 785 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.34 +0.42 +0.51%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.85 +0.37 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.85 +0.37 +0.46%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.23 +0.09 +0.11%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.70 -0.57 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 239 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 53.87 -0.39 -0.72%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 76.52 -0.39 -0.51%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 74.77 -0.39 -0.52%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 65.47 -0.39 -0.59%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 60.27 -0.39 -0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 60.27 -0.39 -0.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 64.37 -0.39 -0.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 66.37 -0.39 -0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 60.87 -0.39 -0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 76.82 -0.94 -1.21%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 70.85 -0.82 -1.14%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 64.60 -0.82 -1.25%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 78.18 -0.48 -0.61%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 69.15 -0.82 -1.17%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 70.85 -0.82 -1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 70.85 -0.82 -1.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 70.75 -0.75 -1.05%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.50 +1.75 +2.75%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 78.11 -0.67 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 12 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Spare Capacity To Keep Oil Prices In Check

Exxon Looks to Tap Guyana's Gas Riches

Exxon Looks to Tap Guyana's Gas Riches

ExxonMobil and Guyana's government are…

New Law Could Put Geothermal On Equal Footing With Oil And Gas

New Law Could Put Geothermal On Equal Footing With Oil And Gas

On Wednesday, the U.S. House…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC+ Spare Capacity To Keep Oil Prices In Check

By Alex Kimani - Jan 24, 2024, 11:30 AM CST

HSBC Global Research has predicted that Brent crude prices will remain range-bound at $75 per barrel to $85 per barrel in the mid-term as with spare production capacity by OPEC+ enough to offset any geopolitical risks. According to HSBC, OPEC+ will see its spare production capacity increase to 4.5 million b/d at the end of 2024,  up from 4.3 million b/d at the end of 2023, which should be enough to dampen price spikes.

"Trade disruptions in the Red Sea add only a marginal premium to oil prices and no physical supplies have been lost so far," the analysts have said.

Oil prices have also come under pressure after interest rates reversed their earlier trajectory and the U.S. dollar strengthened. Commercial interest rates have been ticking higher over uncertainty regarding the timing and magnitude of the expected rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. The 10-year Treasury has gained nearly 40 basis points since the final week of 2023 to the current yield of 4.147% while the U.S. dollar index has gained nearly 3%. 

At its last meeting held in December, the Fed announced that it would perform a series of interest rate cuts in the current year with its two-year battle against inflation nearly won. However, the markets don’t see the cuts coming before soon and have priced in a 71.4% likelihood of at least a quarter-point cut in March with a total of seven cuts expected in the course of the year.

However, Wall Street is less optimistic and has tempered its expectations of the number of rate cuts. To wit, Goldman Sachs has predicted the Fed will only make five cuts while Bank of America and UBS have predicted we will see only four cuts.

"The Fed will start cutting the funds rate soon, most likely in March. After all, Chair Powell said at the Dec. 13 press conference that the committee would want to cut 'well before' inflation falls to 2%. However, we expect 'only' five cuts this year, below the six-to-seven cuts now discounted in market pricing, and we view the chance of 50 basis point steps as low," Goldman Sachs has said.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Asia and Africa Oil Imports Jump to Record High on Cheap Russian Crude

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024
Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia

 Alt text

China's New Rare Earth Policy Shakes Global Tech Industry

 Alt text

U.S. Shale Growth Could Exceed Forecasts in 2024
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com