Asia and Africa Oil Imports Jump to Record High on Cheap Russian Crude

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.59 +1.22 +1.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.53 +0.98 +1.23%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.36 +0.50 +0.63%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.610 +0.160 +6.53%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.232 +0.022 +1.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 76.82 -0.94 -1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 76.82 -0.94 -1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.85 +0.37 +0.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.70 -0.57 -0.71%
Chart Mars US 82 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.232 +0.022 +1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 78.74 +2.12 +2.77%
Graph up Murban 1 day 80.57 +1.93 +2.45%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 76.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Basra Light 785 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.34 +0.42 +0.51%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.85 +0.37 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.85 +0.37 +0.46%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.23 +0.09 +0.11%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.70 -0.57 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 239 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 53.87 -0.39 -0.72%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 76.52 -0.39 -0.51%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 74.77 -0.39 -0.52%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 65.47 -0.39 -0.59%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 60.27 -0.39 -0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 60.27 -0.39 -0.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 64.37 -0.39 -0.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 66.37 -0.39 -0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 60.87 -0.39 -0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 76.82 -0.94 -1.21%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 70.85 -0.82 -1.14%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 64.60 -0.82 -1.25%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 78.18 -0.48 -0.61%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 69.15 -0.82 -1.17%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 70.85 -0.82 -1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 70.85 -0.82 -1.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 70.75 -0.75 -1.05%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.50 +1.75 +2.75%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 78.11 -0.67 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 12 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Asia and Africa Oil Imports Jump to Record High on Cheap Russian Crude

Russia And Iran Finalize 20-Year Deal That Will Change The Middle East Forever

Russia And Iran Finalize 20-Year Deal That Will Change The Middle East Forever

Russia and Iran agreed on…

China's Plunge Protection Team Mulls Trillion Yuan Bailout

China's Plunge Protection Team Mulls Trillion Yuan Bailout

China is considering a massive…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Asia and Africa Oil Imports Jump to Record High on Cheap Russian Crude

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 24, 2024, 10:30 AM CST

Asia and Africa, which replaced Europe as the primary destinations of Russian crude oil, rushed last year to import cheaper crudes from Russia, boosting Asian and African overall crude oil imports to record highs, according to tanker-tracking data from Kpler cited by Reuters.

After the EU and G7 embargoes and sanctions came into effect, Russia managed last year to divert most of its crude exports away from Europe and onto Asia and Africa.   

While Russian crude exports to Europe crashed in 2023, Russia’s shipments to Asia surged by 56% on the year, and soared by 144% to Africa, per Kpler data reported by Reuters columnist Gavin Maguire.

Asia is now the key outlet for Russian crude, with China and India taking most of the Russian oil cargoes. But many countries in Africa also imported Russian crude – at steep discounts – and those include Ghana, Libya, Tunisia, Togo, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Senegal, and even Nigeria, OPEC’s largest oil producer in Africa.

The discounts of the Russian crude grades relative to international benchmarks incentivized a lot of purchases from both Africa and Asia. Russia’s flagship crude grade, Urals, has been trading at a discount of around $20 per barrel to Dated Brent for most of last year.

Thanks to its lower-priced crude, Russia became China’s largest oil supplier last year, selling it a record 107.02 million tons of crude, according to Chinese customs data. The total amount equaled a daily import rate of 2.14 million barrels, far ahead of Saudi Arabia, whose oil exports to China slipped to an average of about 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2023, the data showed.

India was the other country that saw Russia turn into its largest oil supplier last year, while the share of Europe in Russian oil imports dropped from around 45% to about 4-5%.

Together, China and India took in some 90% of Russia’s oil exports in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Australian Coal Export Ports Threatened by Cyclone

Next Post

Australian Coal Export Ports Threatened by Cyclone

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024
Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia

 Alt text

China's New Rare Earth Policy Shakes Global Tech Industry

 Alt text

U.S. Shale Growth Could Exceed Forecasts in 2024
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com