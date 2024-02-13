IEA: Oil Supply Increase More Than Enough to Meet Demand Growth in 2024

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.98 +1.06 +1.38%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.86 +0.86 +1.05%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.39 +0.79 +0.97%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.682 -0.086 -4.86%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.396 +0.029 +1.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 79.99 +0.62 +0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 79.99 +0.62 +0.78%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.50 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.43 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Mars US 102 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.396 +0.029 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 79.88 +1.57 +2.00%
Graph up Murban 4 days 81.33 +1.92 +2.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 78.08 +0.31 +0.40%
Graph down Basra Light 805 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.85 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 83.50 +0.06 +0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.50 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.93 +0.18 +0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.43 -0.02 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 258 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 57.42 +0.08 +0.14%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 79.07 +0.08 +0.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 77.32 +0.08 +0.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 68.92 +0.08 +0.12%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 62.92 +0.08 +0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 62.92 +0.08 +0.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 66.67 +0.08 +0.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 72.42 +0.08 +0.11%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 63.67 +0.08 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 79.99 +0.62 +0.78%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 73.40 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 67.15 +0.08 +0.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 81.73 +0.25 +0.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 71.80 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 73.40 +0.08 +0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 73.40 +0.08 +0.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 73.50 +0.25 +0.34%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 67.25 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 81.31 +0.62 +0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 4 days U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year
  • 9 hours OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 1 day CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 3 days RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 5 days Trans Mountain Pipeline about to finish
  • 1 day huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 3 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 2 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 3 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 3 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

Mining Billionaire Slams Carbon Capture as ‘Falsehood’

Central Banks' Appetite for Gold is Skyrocketing

Central Banks' Appetite for Gold is Skyrocketing

In 2023, global gold demand…

How Fracking Helped the U.S. Become the World’s Top Oil Producer

How Fracking Helped the U.S. Become the World’s Top Oil Producer

This article highlights the rise…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

IEA: Oil Supply Increase More Than Enough to Meet Demand Growth in 2024

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 13, 2024, 8:30 AM CST

Oil supply increases from the Americas will be more than enough to meet demand growth this year, putting downward pressure on oil prices this year in the absence of a major geopolitical escalation in the Middle East, the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol told Bloomberg on Tuesday.    

The IEA sees global oil demand growth significantly weakening in 2024 from 2023, Birol said, adding that the agency sees consumption growing by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) to 1.3 million bpd this year. The weaker demand growth will be the result of slowing economic growth, including in China, and a rise in electrification of transport, the IEA’s head said.

On the supply front, growth from the Americas – driven mostly by the U.S., but also Canada, Brazil, and Guyana – will be “more than enough to meet global oil demand growth and put downward pressure on prices,” Birol told Bloomberg.

In the absence of major geopolitical turmoil, or major extreme weather events, the IEA expects a “comfortable oil market and comfortable moderate price evolution,” the agency’s executive director added.

In case geopolitical conflicts do not escalate further to threaten oil supply from the Middle East, oil prices would remain at around current levels and not stoke inflation further – which would be good news for the global economy, especially for emerging markets, Birol noted.

In its latest available monthly report for January, the IEA raised its 2024 demand growth outlook for a third consecutive month, expecting global oil demand to rise by 1.2 million bpd this year compared to 2023, easing from the 2.3 million bpd annual growth last year.

The IEA may have revised up – again – its oil demand growth forecast, but its projections are well below those of OPEC, which expects robust demand growth both this year and next. OPEC’s outlook for this year is demand to grow by 2.2 million bpd—around 1 million bpd more than the IEA expects.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC Sees Strong Long-Term Oil Demand

Next Post

France Cuts EV Incentives for Wealthy Households

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mike Lewicki on February 13 2024 said:
    IEA is a serious and honest agency???

    No way

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

 Alt text

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Alt text

Natural Gas Is Set to Play a Major Role in the Energy Transition

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com