OPEC Raised Oil Production By 400,000 Bpd In May

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 70.22 +0.26 +0.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 72.46 +0.24 +0.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.152 +0.023 +0.74%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.143 +0.013 +0.61%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.212 +0.009 +0.41%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 72.06 +0.34 +0.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 72.06 +0.34 +0.47%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.73 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 69.81 -0.40 -0.57%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 69.46 -0.19 -0.27%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.212 +0.009 +0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 71.06 +1.76 +2.54%
Graph up Murban 2 days 71.83 +1.55 +2.21%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 67.17 +0.50 +0.75%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 72.21 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 70.88 +0.26 +0.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 71.73 +0.75 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.73 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Girassol 2 days 71.97 +0.53 +0.74%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 69.81 -0.40 -0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 55.39 -0.05 -0.09%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 56.31 -0.09 -0.16%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 68.96 -0.09 -0.13%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 70.36 -0.09 -0.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 65.26 -0.09 -0.14%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 62.86 -0.09 -0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 62.86 -0.09 -0.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 65.16 -0.09 -0.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 68.06 -0.09 -0.13%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 62.76 -0.09 -0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 72.06 +0.34 +0.47%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 60.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 71.55 -0.34 -0.47%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 63.91 -0.09 -0.14%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 67.86 -0.09 -0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.86 -0.09 -0.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 60.25 +0.50 +0.84%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 75.89 +0.43 +0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 11 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours Colonial pipeline hack
  • 5 days International Energy Agency Promoting Roadmap to Net Zero Emissions
  • 21 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 1 day So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?
  • 2 days Nord Stream - US/German consultations

Breaking News:

China's Solar Industry Begs Producers To Please Not Hoard Raw Materials

Crude Prices Rise Despite Falling Asian Oil Imports

Crude Prices Rise Despite Falling Asian Oil Imports

Softer current physical crude demand…

Can Oil Sands Be Banned?

Can Oil Sands Be Banned?

With environmental scrutiny increasing, Canadian…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC Raised Oil Production By 400,000 Bpd In May

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 10, 2021, 10:30 AM CDT

OPEC’s crude oil production rose by 390,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 25.46 million bpd in May 2021, the cartel said on Thursday as it started last month the gradual easing of the production cuts.  

The largest monthly increases in oil production came from top producer Saudi Arabia, followed by production hikes in two of the three OPEC members exempted from the OPEC+ agreement—Iran and Venezuela, OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report showed on Thursday.

The third producer exempted from the cuts, Libya, also raised its crude oil production in May compared to April, when output was lower due to several days of force majeure at one of the oil export terminals.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter and leader of the OPEC+ alliance alongside Russia, boosted its production by 345,000 bpd to 8.466 million bpd in May, OPEC’s secondary sources showed. Apart from the higher production allowed under the deal, the Saudis also began unwinding last month the unilateral 1 million bpd extra cut they implemented between February and April. Saudi Arabia is gradually easing its extra cut between May and July, beginning with monthly production increases of 250,000 bpd in both May and June.

Saudi Arabia self-reported higher production in May compared to OPEC’s secondary sources. The Kingdom told OPEC that its crude oil production rose by as much as 410,000 bpd from April to an average of 8.544 million bpd in May.

Related: Dealmaking In U.S. Shale Patch Heats Up As Oil Prices Rise

Nigeria and Angola, on the other hand, registered the largest declines in production within OPEC last month, by 72,000 bpd and 60,000 bpd, respectively.

Oil production in OPEC’s Gulf members bound by the pact increased. Iraq raised its output by 33,000 bpd, Kuwait increased production by 32,000 bpd, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) pumped 28,000 bpd more in May than in April.

Iran raised its crude oil production by 42,000 bpd to 2.455 million bpd in May, according to the secondary sources OPEC uses to track output. The Islamic Republic has been signaling for weeks that it is preparing to hike production as talks are ongoing in Vienna about a potential return of Iran and the United States to the nuclear deal, which, ultimately, would lead to the lifting of the U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil exports.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Exxon Strikes More Oil Offshore Guyana

Next Post

EU To Create Social Fund To Help Households Through Energy Transition

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online
Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil

Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil
Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater

Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater
Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant

Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant
Larger Than Expected Crude Draw Fuels Oil Price Rally

Larger Than Expected Crude Draw Fuels Oil Price Rally


Most Commented

Alt text

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The IEA’s Latest Proposal Is Both Reckless And Impossible

 Alt text

Climate Revolt Against Big Oil May Lead To Surge In Crude Prices

 Alt text

IEA: Net-Zero Goal Means No More New Oil And Gas Investment Ever
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com