EU To Create Social Fund To Help Households Through Energy Transition

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 70.22 +0.26 +0.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 72.47 +0.25 +0.35%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.158 +0.029 +0.93%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.143 +0.013 +0.62%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.213 +0.010 +0.47%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 72.06 +0.34 +0.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 72.06 +0.34 +0.47%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.73 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 69.81 -0.40 -0.57%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 69.46 -0.19 -0.27%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.213 +0.010 +0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 71.06 +1.76 +2.54%
Graph up Murban 2 days 71.83 +1.55 +2.21%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 67.17 +0.50 +0.75%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 72.21 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 70.88 +0.26 +0.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 71.73 +0.75 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.73 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Girassol 2 days 71.97 +0.53 +0.74%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 69.81 -0.40 -0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 55.39 -0.05 -0.09%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 56.31 -0.09 -0.16%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 68.96 -0.09 -0.13%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 70.36 -0.09 -0.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 65.26 -0.09 -0.14%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 62.86 -0.09 -0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 62.86 -0.09 -0.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 65.16 -0.09 -0.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 68.06 -0.09 -0.13%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 62.76 -0.09 -0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 72.06 +0.34 +0.47%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 60.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 71.55 -0.34 -0.47%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 63.91 -0.09 -0.14%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 67.86 -0.09 -0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.86 -0.09 -0.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 60.25 +0.50 +0.84%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 75.89 +0.43 +0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 1 min U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours Colonial pipeline hack
  • 5 days International Energy Agency Promoting Roadmap to Net Zero Emissions
  • 21 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 1 day So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?
  • 2 days Nord Stream - US/German consultations

Breaking News:

China's Solar Industry Begs Producers To Please Not Hoard Raw Materials

Libya’s Oil Production Drops By 200,000 Bpd

Libya’s Oil Production Drops By 200,000 Bpd

Libya’s crude oil production has…

The Age Of Oil Isn’t Over

The Age Of Oil Isn’t Over

Continued growth in oil demand…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

EU To Create Social Fund To Help Households Through Energy Transition

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 10, 2021, 1:30 PM CDT

The European Commission plans to create a so-called “climate action social fund” if it moves to introduce carbon pricing on road transportation fuels and buildings, in order to protect the most vulnerable households against rising fuel and heating bills, Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal, said.

“We must protect vulnerable households against potential price increases for heating and transport fuels, especially in regions where clean options aren’t readily available,” Timmermans said in a speech at the European Economic and Social Committee this week.

“So if we were to introduce emissions trading for these fuels, that means we must also take our commitment to social fairness a step further. Any proposal on emissions trading in these new sectors must come with a proposal for the social impact at the same time,” the EU’s climate policy chief added.

“Part of the revenues generated from emissions trading in road transport and buildings could be put into a dedicated fund, so that Member States can use those revenues to compensate the cost of this transition to vulnerable citizens,” Timmermans said.

Vulnerable households could use that financial assistance to switch to clean energy alternatives such as zero-emission heating and cooling or electric vehicles (EVs), according to Timmermans.

The European Commission will release on July 14 detailed proposals on how the EU could achieve climate neutrality by 2050, including potential carbon pricing and emissions trading schemes for road transportation and aviation fuels.

The EU is looking to extend energy taxation to the aviation industry as the bloc is ramping up efforts to raise its chances of reaching the targets in the European Green Deal for carbon neutrality by 2050, the Financial Times reported last month, citing officials. During a meeting of the finance ministers of the EU in Lisbon, the ministers backed, in general, a proposal to have an EU-wide taxation of aviation fuel.

Earlier this week, the 27 members of the European Union approved the regulation establishing the so-called Just Transition Fund to help fossil fuel-reliant economies in the bloc move to greener energy, clearing the final hurdle for the fund to launch.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC Raised Oil Production By 400,000 Bpd In May

Next Post

China's Solar Industry Begs Producers To Please Not Hoard Raw Materials

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online
Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil

Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil
Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater

Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater
Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant

Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant
Larger Than Expected Crude Draw Fuels Oil Price Rally

Larger Than Expected Crude Draw Fuels Oil Price Rally


Most Commented

Alt text

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The IEA’s Latest Proposal Is Both Reckless And Impossible

 Alt text

Climate Revolt Against Big Oil May Lead To Surge In Crude Prices

 Alt text

IEA: Net-Zero Goal Means No More New Oil And Gas Investment Ever
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com