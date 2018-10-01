Saudi Aramco May Borrow $50B To Fund Sabic Acquisition

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 75.52 +0.22 +0.29%
Brent Crude 10 mins 85.04 +0.06 +0.07%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.131 +0.037 +1.20%
Mars US 6 hours 80.30 +2.65 +3.41%
Opec Basket 4 days 81.48 +0.60 +0.74%
Urals 23 hours 81.12 +1.27 +1.59%
Louisiana Light 4 days 80.91 +0.73 +0.91%
Louisiana Light 4 days 80.91 +0.73 +0.91%
Bonny Light 23 hours 84.87 +1.77 +2.13%
Mexican Basket 4 days 74.23 +1.19 +1.63%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.131 +0.037 +1.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 23 hours 81.01 +2.14 +2.71%
Murban 23 hours 82.94 +1.59 +1.95%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 78.83 +1.85 +2.40%
Basra Light 23 hours 84.12 +2.96 +3.65%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 83.78 +2.49 +3.06%
Bonny Light 23 hours 84.87 +1.77 +2.13%
Bonny Light 23 hours 84.87 +1.77 +2.13%
Girassol 23 hours 85.11 +2.74 +3.33%
Opec Basket 4 days 81.48 +0.60 +0.74%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 38.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 30.75 +5.63 +22.41%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 65.25 +2.13 +3.37%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 73.40 +1.13 +1.56%
Sweet Crude 4 days 48.75 +2.63 +5.70%
Peace Sour 4 days 45.25 +2.13 +4.94%
Peace Sour 4 days 45.25 +2.13 +4.94%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 57.25 +1.13 +2.01%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 54.75 +2.63 +5.05%
Central Alberta 4 days 46.25 +1.13 +2.50%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 80.91 +0.73 +0.91%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 71.75 +2.00 +2.87%
Giddings 23 hours 65.50 +2.00 +3.15%
ANS West Coast 5 days 80.57 +0.40 +0.50%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 69.25 +2.05 +3.05%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 73.20 +2.05 +2.88%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 73.20 +2.05 +2.88%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 71.75 +2.05 +2.94%
Kansas Common 4 days 63.50 +1.25 +2.01%
Buena Vista 4 days 81.51 +1.13 +1.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 11 minutes Last Minute Agreement: NAFTA Before Policy
  • 16 minutes Elon Musk Sued By Sec
  • 3 hours WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 6 hours Can SPR Offset Lost Iranian Crude?
  • 11 hours Retaliation: Iran Launched Missiles on Eastern Syria
  • 15 hours China Tariff Threatens U.S. LNG Boom
  • 23 hours THE GREAT OIL PRICE PREDICTION CHALLENGE OF 2018
  • 8 hours Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 12 hours Time To Shut Down The Anti-Ethanol Propaganda Machines
  • 12 hours Coal remains a major source of power in Europe.
  • 24 hours The Touching Story of a First Nation that Sued Trans Mountain
  • 1 day Threat: Iran warns U.S, Israel to expect a 'devastating' revenge
  • 1 day Realism Replaces Unlikely Bromance: Macron and Trump Aren't As Chummy As They Used To Be
  • 9 hours Texas Coal Plant To Shut Down by 2020
  • 22 hours So oil touched $80! (WTI break $71 twice). What does the future hold?

Breaking News:

Saudi Aramco May Borrow $50B To Fund Sabic Acquisition

Refiners Struggle To Adapt To The Shale Boom

Refiners Struggle To Adapt To The Shale Boom

The oversupply of light crude…

India Builds Up Strategic Oil Reserve

India Builds Up Strategic Oil Reserve

India is looking to initiate…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Aramco May Borrow $50B To Fund Sabic Acquisition

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 01, 2018, 10:00 PM CDT Aramco

After having shelved indefinitely plans to go public, Saudi Aramco is looking to buy a majority stake in Saudi chemicals giant Sabic from the government’s sovereign wealth fund, and may borrow US$50 billion from international banks to finance that deal, Reuters reported on Monday, citing banking sources familiar with the talks.

Saudi Aramco—whose initial public offering (IPO) is now all but scrapped—plans to buy the 70 percent in Sabic currently in the hands of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia in a deal expected to be worth US$70 billion.

Aramco’s acquisition of a majority stake in Sabic would be key to the oil giant’s strategy to expand in the downstream segment and curb emissions, Aramco’s chief executive Amin Nasser told the Financial Times last month, noting that talks about the Sabic acquisition were still at an early stage.

According to Reuters’ banking sources, bankers have been meeting with Aramco over the past few weeks to talk about ways to raise money for the Sabic deal, with various options discussed, including bond issues and bank loans.

Currently, the most likely scenario would be Aramco tapping its own cash for around $20 billion of the US$70-billion acquisition price tag, while the remaining $50 billion would come from a combination of various large long-term loans and smaller short-term bridge loans. The shorter-term loans could be replaced with bond issues after a year-a year and a half, several sources told Reuters.

Related: Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

For the loans with the banks, Aramco could look to price its debt at the same level as Saudi Arabia’s debt, which could mean slim profits for the banks extending the loans. Yet, the opportunity to later work with Aramco on other finance deals would be incentive enough for the major international banks to join the loans, according to Reuters.

Bond issues, however, could be more complex and tricky for Aramco—a bond issue on the international market would mean the Saudi oil giant disclosing financial information in a bond prospectus and obtaining a credit rating, which the Saudis may not be too much willing to do. After all, the necessary disclosures of financial and oil reserves information was reportedly one of the reasons why Aramco’s IPO was placed on hold.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

OPEC Pumps At Highest In 2018, But Iran Slump Curbs Supply Boost

Next Post

OPEC Pumps At Highest In 2018, But Iran Slump Curbs Supply Boost

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw
Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

 Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

 Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Royal Navy Caught Argentina Ship ‘’Snooping’’ For Oil Off Falklands

Royal Navy Caught Argentina Ship ‘’Snooping’’ For Oil Off Falklands

Most Commented

Alt text

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

 Alt text

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

 Alt text

Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?

 Alt text

How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com