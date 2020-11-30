OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 45.16 -0.37 -0.81%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 47.59 -0.59 -1.22%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.932 +0.089 +3.13%
Graph down Mars US 3 days 46.08 -0.18 -0.39%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 46.79 +0.13 +0.28%
Graph up Urals 13 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 48.22 +0.53 +1.11%
Chart Mexican Basket 6 days 43.64 +0.99 +2.32%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.932 +0.089 +3.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 47.35 -0.10 -0.21%
Graph down Murban 4 days 47.98 -0.07 -0.15%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 45.81 +0.20 +0.44%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 50.86 -0.04 -0.08%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 47.58 +0.17 +0.36%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 48.22 +0.53 +1.11%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 48.22 +0.53 +1.11%
Chart Girassol 4 days 49.62 +0.51 +1.04%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 46.79 +0.13 +0.28%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 8 days 33.04 -0.24 -0.72%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 35.03 -0.18 -0.51%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 44.53 -0.18 -0.40%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 45.93 -0.18 -0.39%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 40.28 -0.18 -0.44%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 38.53 -0.18 -0.46%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 38.53 -0.18 -0.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 40.53 -0.18 -0.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 41.13 -0.18 -0.44%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 38.53 -0.18 -0.46%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 42.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 35.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 47.02 +1.74 +3.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 39.48 -0.18 -0.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 43.43 -0.18 -0.41%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 43.43 -0.18 -0.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 42.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 35.75 -0.25 -0.69%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 49.27 -0.18 -0.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 hour “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 hours Tesla Semi
  • 3 hours WTI / ​​​​​​​Price Forecasting 
  • 11 hours Mail IN Ballot Fraud
  • 19 hours “Did Authorities Do Enough To Find Out Why Oil Prices Went Negative?” By Irina Slav – Nov 26th
  • 8 hours “Consumers Will Pay For Carbon Pricing Costs” by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Biden's Green New Deal- Short Term - How Will He Start to Transition Out Of Crude?
  • 2 days America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 5 hours Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 19 hours Deceptions Revealed about the “Nord Stream 2 Pipeline” and Germany
  • 2 days Saudi Arabia Seeks to Become Top Hydrogen Exporter

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist

Why Gold Prices Could Be Set For Another Rally

Why Gold Prices Could Be Set For Another Rally

Gold has had a particularly…

Why The Vaccine Oil Rally Won't Last

Why The Vaccine Oil Rally Won't Last

The oil market is riding…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 30, 2020, 3:02 PM CST

The OPEC meeting ended on Monday without an agreement among its members regarding the production cuts next year. Instead, the meeting ended with three of its heavyweights—Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE—holding different opinions as to how to handle things going forward.

The meeting with OPEC+ was set to resume tomorrow, but a late—and a rather surprising—announcement came in the afternoon saying that the meetings had been rescheduled to December 3 as more talks are needed.

Saudi Arabia, as the predominant—and perhaps only—swing producer in the group is said to favor an extension of the current level of oil production cuts, according to an anonymous source who spoke to TASS.

Russia, the country that sank the deal in March over a similar issue, is said to favor a gradual increase in production starting in January.

The UAE, OPEC’s third-most prolific oil producer, is okay with extending the production cuts as-is into January and beyond only after all other OPEC members comply with their cuts. This was precisely what the UAE’s Energy Minister said a couple of weeks ago as well. The UAE made headlines last week after its largest state-run oil company, ADNOC, was rumored to be questioning the wisdom of its OPEC membership during these tough times.

The UAE’s Energy Ministry later issued a statement stressing the fact that it had always been a committed member of OPEC.

Related: Why Iraq Isn’t Producing 10 Million Barrels Per Day Yet

The UAE either met or exceeded its 2.59 million bpd quota in September and October, according to OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report, but fell short of its goal in August.

The issue being bandied about is whether OPEC+ members should continue on with its current level of production cuts, or whether they should ease up on the production cuts by 2.0 million bpd as the group had originally planned—or some variation of these scenarios.

Most analysts suspect the group will eventually decide on a three-month extension of the current level of production cuts.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Gold Set For Its Worst Month In 4 Years

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China
Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax

Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax
Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw
Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal

Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal
Norwegians Got Paid To Use Electricity As Prices Fall Below Zero

Norwegians Got Paid To Use Electricity As Prices Fall Below Zero


Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Revolution Could Create 20 Million New Jobs

 Alt text

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come

 Alt text

The Future Landscape Of U.S. Oil

 Alt text

The True Cost Of The Global Energy Transition
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com