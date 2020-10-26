OPEC Chief Sees Still Anemic Oil Demand Recovery

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 38.51 -1.34 -3.36%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 40.40 -1.37 -3.28%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.027 +0.056 +1.88%
Graph down Mars US 3 days 40.20 -0.79 -1.93%
Graph down Opec Basket 6 days 40.88 -0.16 -0.39%
Graph up Urals 4 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 41.33 +0.05 +0.12%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 41.33 +0.05 +0.12%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 41.54 -0.49 -1.17%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 36.80 -0.01 -0.03%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 3.027 +0.056 +1.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 41.61 +0.09 +0.22%
Graph up Murban 4 days 42.32 +0.23 +0.55%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 39.50 -0.50 -1.25%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 43.07 -0.93 -2.11%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 41.24 -0.55 -1.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 41.54 -0.49 -1.17%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 41.54 -0.49 -1.17%
Chart Girassol 4 days 42.96 -0.12 -0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 40.88 -0.16 -0.39%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 38 days 27.93 -1.77 -5.96%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 29.95 -0.79 -2.57%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 38.85 -0.79 -1.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 40.25 -0.79 -1.92%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 36.45 -0.79 -2.12%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 35.85 -0.79 -2.16%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 35.85 -0.79 -2.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 36.35 -0.79 -2.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 36.45 -0.79 -2.12%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 36.25 -0.79 -2.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 41.33 +0.05 +0.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 36.25 -0.75 -2.03%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 30.00 -0.75 -2.44%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 41.64 +0.62 +1.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 33.80 -0.79 -2.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 37.75 -0.79 -2.05%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 37.75 -0.79 -2.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 36.25 -0.75 -2.03%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 30.00 -0.25 -0.83%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 43.03 -0.08 -0.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 days Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 4 days Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 2 hours Clean Energy Is Canceling Gas Plants
  • 1 min Rethinking election outcomes for oil.
  • 23 hours GAME CHANGER: MIT Startup Commonwealth Fusion says Commercial Product by early 2030s ! THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING..
  • 4 hours The Leslie Stahl/60 Minutes Interview with President Trump
  • 9 hours Australia’s Commodities Heartland Set for Major Hydrogen Plant
  • 22 hours OP article : "Trump blasts Biden Fracking Plan . . . "
  • 4 mins The City of Sturgis Update on the Motorcycle Rally held there, and the MSM's reporting hence
  • 2 days America's Frontline Doctors - Safely Start Living Again!
  • 13 hours Video Evidence that the CCP controls Joe Biden
  • 50 mins China leaders meet to discuss proposed 5 year economic plan.
  • 1 day Biden denies fracking ban
  • 2 days Is the coal industry on the way out?
  • 2 days "COVID Kills Another Oil Rally" by Tom Kool 10/16/2020

Breaking News:

OPEC Chief Sees Still Anemic Oil Demand Recovery

U.S. And Canadian Oil Rig Counts Continue To Rebound

U.S. And Canadian Oil Rig Counts Continue To Rebound

The U.S. oil rig count…

Gulf Of Mexico Oil Drillers Evacuate Ahead Of Storm Zeta

Gulf Of Mexico Oil Drillers Evacuate Ahead Of Storm Zeta

Another storm is headed to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC Chief Sees Still Anemic Oil Demand Recovery

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 26, 2020, 1:30 PM CDT

Global economic and oil demand recovery is still anemic, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Monday, but noted that the cartel doesn’t see another plunge in demand like in the second quarter.

“We do not expect a relapse to the massive contraction that we saw in the second quarter,” Barkindo said at the virtual 2020 India Energy Forum by CERAWeek on Monday.   

“We remain cautiously optimistic that the recovery will continue. It may take longer, maybe at lower levels, but we are determined to stay the course,” OPEC’s chief said.

The market is increasingly concerned about the pace of demand recovery as the second coronavirus wave is sweeping through the U.S. and Europe. Additional supply out of Libya and the OPEC+ plan to ease the cuts by another 2 million barrels per day (bpd) as of January 2021 have put more pressure on oil prices in recent weeks.

“We are determined to assist the market to restore stability by ensuring that the stock drawdowns continue in order to restore the supply-demand balance,” OPEC’s Barkindo said today, while speculation is growing whether the group would delay the easing of the cuts by several months until global oil demand shows positive trends.

Earlier this month, Barkindo sought to assure the oil market that the OPEC+ group would look to ensure that prices do not plummet again as they did in the spring. Keeping market stability is the top priority of the OPEC+ agreement, but “We have no illusions this recovery will take a long time,” Barkindo said on the Energy Intelligence Forum.

Early on Monday, at 9:30 a.m. EDT, oil prices were down by around 2 percent, with the WTI Crude price trading just below $39 a barrel amid concerns about both demand and supply. On the demand side, the second wave continues to weigh on the prospects of oil demand recovery, while the return of Libyan oil is bearish for oil supply. These developments have increased market talk and speculation that OPEC+ could be forced to postpone the planned easing of the cuts.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Brazil Becomes One Of China’s Top Oil Suppliers

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports

Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports
Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold

Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold
Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build

Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build
Church Of England Dumps All ExxonMobil Stock

Church Of England Dumps All ExxonMobil Stock
Surprise Crude Build Sends WTI Prices Down

Surprise Crude Build Sends WTI Prices Down


Most Commented

Alt text

A Biden Presidency Could End The U.S. Oil Boom

 Alt text

ISIS Calls For Attacks On Saudi Oil Industry

 Alt text

The Big Oil Side Hustle: Where 'Renewable' Money Is Really Going

 Alt text

Why The Elections Aren’t Moving Oil Prices
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com