OPEC Chief Assures Markets That Oil Prices Won’t Crash Again

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 40.26 -0.78 -1.90%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 42.53 -0.79 -1.82%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.768 +0.132 +5.01%
Graph up Mars US 17 hours 41.54 +0.84 +2.06%
Graph up Opec Basket 1 day 41.20 +0.52 +1.28%
Graph up Urals 1 day 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 42.16 +0.83 +2.01%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 42.16 +0.83 +2.01%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 42.02 +0.84 +2.04%
Chart Mexican Basket 1 day 38.05 +0.80 +2.15%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.768 +0.132 +5.01%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 41.62 +0.45 +1.09%
Graph up Murban 1 day 42.27 +0.29 +0.69%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 40.39 +0.90 +2.28%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 44.25 +0.86 +1.98%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 42.16 +0.90 +2.18%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 42.02 +0.84 +2.04%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 42.02 +0.84 +2.04%
Chart Girassol 1 day 43.17 +0.86 +2.03%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 41.20 +0.52 +1.28%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 27 days 29.80 +0.76 +2.62%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 31.74 +0.94 +3.05%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 40.34 +1.14 +2.91%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 41.74 +1.14 +2.81%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 39.54 +2.09 +5.58%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 37.34 +1.14 +3.15%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 37.34 +1.14 +3.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 37.84 +1.14 +3.11%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 38.49 +1.54 +4.17%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 37.74 +1.34 +3.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 42.16 +0.83 +2.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 37.50 +0.75 +2.04%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 31.25 +0.75 +2.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 41.35 +0.86 +2.12%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 34.99 +0.84 +2.46%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 38.94 +0.84 +2.20%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 38.94 +0.84 +2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 37.50 +0.75 +2.04%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 31.25 +0.75 +2.46%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 44.12 +0.84 +1.94%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 22 mins .
  • 1 hour Something wicked this way comes
  • 18 hours Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 21 hours .
  • 11 hours .
  • 5 hours Police Scotland Buys 180 Hyundai Kona Electrics
  • 22 hours Pelosi implicitly reveals Trump is winning
  • 4 days Consumer Reports Confirms EV Owners Spend Half As Much On Maintenance
  • 23 hours NYT: Trump Taxes Report FALSE
  • 2 days The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 3 days Zeihan World growth distribution looks like in 2030

Breaking News:

OPEC Chief Assures Markets That Oil Prices Won’t Crash Again

U.S. Shale Faces Another Year Of Contraction In 2021

U.S. Shale Faces Another Year Of Contraction In 2021

U.S. shale is on course…

Why Nuclear Fusion Remains Our Best Bet For 100% Clean Energy

Why Nuclear Fusion Remains Our Best Bet For 100% Clean Energy

Fusion is not only ultra-powerful,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC Chief Assures Markets That Oil Prices Won’t Crash Again

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 15, 2020, 10:30 AM CDT

The OPEC+ group will look to ensure that prices do not plummet again as they did in the spring, OPEC’s Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on the Energy Intelligence Forum on Thursday.

“I want to assure you that the OPEC, non-OPEC partnership will continue to do what it knows best, by ensuring that we don’t relapse into this almost historic plunge that we saw,” Barkindo said, replying to a question whether the market could handle another 2 million barrels per day (bpd) if OPEC+ further relaxes the current cuts in January as planned.

OPEC+ believes that the worst of the crisis is behind us, but the recovery is going slower than expected earlier this year, with demand still struggling, OPEC’s chief said at the forum. 

Keeping market stability is the top priority of the OPEC+ agreement, but “We have no illusions this recovery will take a long time,” Barkindo added.

OPEC is optimistic, however, in the recovery next year, expecting a strong rebound in global economy, the head of the cartel said, noting that “We have no doubt a vaccine will be available next year.”  

Earlier this week, Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) expressed views that OPEC+ would be able to ease the cuts as of January, as planned.  

The alliance is optimistic that it will be able to gradually ease the production cuts from January, despite surging coronavirus cases in many countries, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said.

“Currently, despite the second wave of the pandemic in a number of countries, my colleagues and I continue to be optimistic and expect we can gradually raise production as per the agreement without harming the market,” Novak said in an article in the energy ministry’s magazine Energy Policy.

UAE’s Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said also said this week that the alliance plans to ease the cuts as of January.

“We believe that this is the calculated volume to cater for the demand coming back,” al-Mazrouei said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russian Oil Companies Plan Significant Drilling Cuts For 2021

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw
Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports

Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports
Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold

Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold
Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build

Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build
Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2

Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2


Most Commented

Alt text

Natural Gas Will Rule The US Energy Market For Decades

 Alt text

Why Is Nuclear Energy So Expensive?

 Alt text

Why The Elections Aren’t Moving Oil Prices

 Alt text

The Holy Grail of Endless Energy: Harvesting Blackholes
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com