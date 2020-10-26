How Will Clean Energy And EVs Fare Under The Next U.S. President?

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 38.65 +0.09 +0.23%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 40.46 -1.31 -3.14%
Graph up Natural Gas 22 mins 3.031 +0.007 +0.23%
Graph down Mars US 42 mins 38.91 -1.29 -3.21%
Graph down Opec Basket 6 days 40.88 -0.16 -0.39%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 41.33 +0.05 +0.12%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 41.33 +0.05 +0.12%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 40.10 -1.44 -3.47%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 36.80 -0.01 -0.03%
Chart Natural Gas 22 mins 3.031 +0.007 +0.23%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 39.94 -1.67 -4.01%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 40.50 -1.82 -4.30%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 37.65 -1.85 -4.68%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 42.01 -1.06 -2.46%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 39.42 -1.82 -4.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 40.10 -1.44 -3.47%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 40.10 -1.44 -3.47%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 41.40 -1.56 -3.63%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 40.88 -0.16 -0.39%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 38 days 26.94 -0.99 -3.54%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 29.95 -0.79 -2.57%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 38.85 -0.79 -1.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 40.25 -0.79 -1.92%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 36.45 -0.79 -2.12%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 35.85 -0.79 -2.16%
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 35.85 -0.79 -2.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 36.35 -0.79 -2.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 36.45 -0.79 -2.12%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 36.25 -0.79 -2.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 41.33 +0.05 +0.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 35.00 -1.25 -3.45%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 28.75 -1.25 -4.17%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 41.64 +0.62 +1.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 32.51 -1.29 -3.82%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 36.46 -1.29 -3.42%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 36.46 -1.29 -3.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 35.00 -1.25 -3.45%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 30.00 -0.25 -0.83%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 43.03 -0.08 -0.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 days Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 4 days Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 1 hour Clean Energy Is Canceling Gas Plants
  • 56 mins Rethinking election outcomes for oil.
  • 2 hours The Leslie Stahl/60 Minutes Interview with President Trump
  • 56 mins The City of Sturgis Update on the Motorcycle Rally held there, and the MSM's reporting hence
  • 1 day GAME CHANGER: MIT Startup Commonwealth Fusion says Commercial Product by early 2030s ! THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING..
  • 14 hours Australia’s Commodities Heartland Set for Major Hydrogen Plant
  • 18 hours Video Evidence that the CCP controls Joe Biden
  • 1 day OP article : "Trump blasts Biden Fracking Plan . . . "
  • 2 days America's Frontline Doctors - Safely Start Living Again!
  • 45 mins China leaders meet to discuss proposed 5 year economic plan.
  • 44 mins Saudi Oil Minister Abdulaziz said getting rid of oil "Far Fetched and Unrealistic". . True. . . but
  • 3 hours Irina Slav has a good article - Regarding Investors & Oil
  • 1 day Biden denies fracking ban
  • 2 days Is the coal industry on the way out?

Breaking News:

How Will Clean Energy And EVs Fare Under The Next U.S. President?

Venezuela’s Oil Major Sees Oil At $35 Through 2021

Venezuela’s Oil Major Sees Oil At $35 Through 2021

Venezuela’s state oil company has…

Prepare For More U.S. Shale Mergers And Acquisitions

Prepare For More U.S. Shale Mergers And Acquisitions

It seems that the long-awaited…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Related News

How Will Clean Energy And EVs Fare Under The Next U.S. President?

By MINING.com - Oct 26, 2020, 2:30 PM CDT

Market analyst Wood Mackenzie published a report laying the cards on the table as to what the future of clean energy and electric vehicles may look like following the November 3 election. 

On one hand, President Donald Trump is promising to maintain the status quo somehow favouring oil, gas and coal and rejecting the idea of cutting greenhouse gas emissions. Contender Joe Biden, on the other hand, promises to launch a “clean energy revolution” whose goal is to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

According to Ed Crooks, Wood Mac’s vice chair for the Americas, Biden’s proposal would entail one of the most radical infrastructure overhauls in US history, particularly the aspect related to creating a carbon-free electricity system by 2035. 

“The plan creates enormous opportunities: it could mean a seven-fold expansion of US onshore wind and utility-scale solar generation capacity, coupled with steep growth in offshore wind and battery storage,” Crooks writes. “It would lead to the emergence of a new generation of energy majors, with total investments in new renewable energy generation and storage of over $2.2 trillion.”

The positive sides of the proposal, however, don’t cancel out its pitfalls. 

“Grid reliability will weaken under high renewables penetration unless market reforms incentivize the deployment of enough carbon-free balancing power,” the analyst states.

“’Made in America’ requirements will be very difficult to meet. Demand for solar modules could exceed 100 GW a year, but US-based solar module manufacturing capacity is only about 4.7 GW a year in 2020.”

Related: Big Profits Are No Longer The Top Priority For Oil Investors

If Trump were to be reelected, clean energy is also expected to continue growing, but at a slower pace. In this case, the growth wouldn’t be pushed by federal policies but by decisions by the private sector and state governments.

Despite his promises, under Trump, coal-fired power plants are also expected to continue to disappear. 

“If Trump secures a second term, the US power sector is likely to continue along the path it has followed in his first. Although he campaigned on a pledge to “bring back coal”, and his administration has taken actions to support the coal industry, unfavourable economics and state policies have meant it has continued to decline, with output dropping 30% during his time in office,” the report reads. 

When it comes to the costs of pollution, a second Trump term would not see major changes from current policies. A Biden administration, on the other hand, could seek to institute a carbon tax whose impacts could be more intense than those of his proposed 28% rise in corporate income tax.

Such effects, however, are expected to vary widely between different assets and depending on the tax’s design and rate. 

In Crook’s view, while the deepwater Gulf of Mexico and the Permian Basin are to remain competitive, the reserves in the Gulf Coast and the Rocky Mountain regions may become stranded.

Gas-powered vs. electric vehicles

When it comes to gasoline demand, a new Trump government would continue to ease fuel economy standards. WoodMac believes that this trend, paired with the administration’s legal challenge to California’s autonomy to set its own more stringent rules, could provide some small upside for US gasoline demand.

Related: Venezuela’s Oil Major Sees Oil At $35 Through 2021

The market analyst forecasts the US gasoline fleet fuel economy to increase from 21.2 miles per gallon in 2019 to 28 mpg in 2040.

Under Biden, this projection is not likely to change much as studies have shown that the efficiency of the US light vehicle fleet is driven more by consumer preferences and technological progress than by regulation.

“Biden has said he wants new fuel economy standards to ensure that ‘100% of new sales for light- and medium-duty vehicles will be zero emissions,’ but he has not set a date for achieving that goal, and for the rest of this decade at least, the vast majority of the cars sold in the US will continue to use gasoline,” the review states.

“We estimate that tighter fuel economy standards introduced by a Biden administration could cut just 150,000 barrels a day — about 2% — from US gasoline demand in 2030. Most of that impact is a result of increased sales of EVs.”

WoodMac believes that more stringent fuel economy standards could raise the number of EVs on US roads to 4 million by 2030. Without any changes to the status quo, the expectation is that the next decade sees 2.3 million electric vehicles being driven across the US.

Yet, even if the first scenario plays out, EVs would still be only about 1.5% of the total of 275 million vehicles expected on US roads by then.

According to Crook, even Biden’s promise to install 500,000 charging outlets would make little difference as the analyst’s projection is that the country will have 800,000 new outlets by 2030. 

“He has pledged to restore the full EV tax credit, which is currently capped by manufacturers’ sales and has already been cut for General Motors and Tesla,” the report states. “Restoring the full tax credit would give EV manufacturers some cushion in pricing and help with adoption in the near term.”

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC Chief Sees Still Anemic Oil Demand Recovery

MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports

Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports
Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold

Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold
Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build

Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build
Church Of England Dumps All ExxonMobil Stock

Church Of England Dumps All ExxonMobil Stock
Surprise Crude Build Sends WTI Prices Down

Surprise Crude Build Sends WTI Prices Down


Most Commented

Alt text

A Biden Presidency Could End The U.S. Oil Boom

 Alt text

ISIS Calls For Attacks On Saudi Oil Industry

 Alt text

The Big Oil Side Hustle: Where 'Renewable' Money Is Really Going

 Alt text

Why The Elections Aren’t Moving Oil Prices
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com