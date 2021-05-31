OPEC Boosted Production Less Than Expected In May

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 67.05 +0.73 +1.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 69.49 +0.17 +0.25%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.055 +0.069 +2.31%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.056 +0.018 +0.88%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.151 +0.015 +0.68%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 69.02 +0.66 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 69.02 +0.66 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 68.38 +0.37 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 67.32 -0.15 -0.22%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 66.02 -0.73 -1.09%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.151 +0.015 +0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 68.12 +0.48 +0.71%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 68.96 +0.60 +0.88%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 64.48 +0.51 +0.80%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 69.01 -0.45 -0.65%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 67.93 +0.22 +0.32%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 68.38 +0.37 +0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 68.38 +0.37 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 4 days 69.04 +0.46 +0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 67.32 -0.15 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 51.71 -0.46 -0.88%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 51.60 -0.11 -0.21%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 days 65.85 +0.64 +0.98%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 days 67.25 +0.64 +0.96%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 62.35 +0.64 +1.04%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 60.70 +0.64 +1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 60.70 +0.64 +1.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 62.70 +0.64 +1.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 65.85 +0.64 +0.98%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 60.85 +0.64 +1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 69.02 +0.66 +0.97%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 62.75 -0.75 -1.18%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 56.50 -0.75 -1.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 67.94 +0.17 +0.25%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 60.27 -0.53 -0.87%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 64.22 -0.53 -0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 64.22 -0.53 -0.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 62.75 -0.75 -1.18%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 57.00 +0.50 +0.88%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 72.94 +0.64 +0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 22 hours And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 6 hours .
  • 3 days Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 3 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 5 days The coming Cyber Attack
  • 5 days Fun facts about oil?

Breaking News:

OPEC Boosted Production Less Than Expected In May

Russia: Current Oil Market Deficit Is 1 Million Bpd

Russia: Current Oil Market Deficit Is 1 Million Bpd

Russia estimates that the global…

Could This Be The No.1 EV Stock Of 2021?

Could This Be The No.1 EV Stock Of 2021?

Tesla and Volkswagen are in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC Boosted Production Less Than Expected In May

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 31, 2021, 4:30 PM CDT

As agreed in early April, OPEC has been raising its oil production in May, but lower output in Nigeria, Angola, and Iran partly offset major increases from top producers Saudi Arabia and Iraq to result in a lower-than-expected rise in the cartel’s supply, the monthly Reuters survey showed on Monday.

OPEC’s 13 members have produced 25.52 million barrels per day (bpd) this month, an increase of 280,000 bpd from April, according to the survey of OPEC sources, sources at oil firms and consultants, and tanker-tracking data.

The cartel’s largest producers, Saudi Arabia and Iraq, significantly increased their oil production in May, but supply from Nigeria and Angola, as well as from Iran, dropped, the survey found.

As per the OPEC+ agreement, OPEC’s share of the 350,000-bpd rise in OPEC+ production in May was 277,000 bpd. Additionally, Saudi Arabia is also gradually easing its extra unilateral cut of 1 million bpd over the course of the next few months, beginning with monthly production increases of 250,000 bpd in both May and June.

So unsurprisingly, the biggest jump in oil production among OPEC members came from Saudi Arabia, whose crude output surged by 340,000 bpd, according to the Reuters survey.  

Iraq, the second-largest producer in OPEC after Saudi Arabia, ramped up production by 70,000 bpd and breached its quota, the survey found. 

Libya raised its production in May compared to April after a force majeure on oil terminal loadings at the Hariga port was lifted at the end of April. Libya, however, is exempted from the OPEC+ cuts, as are Iran and Venezuela.

According to the Reuters survey, Iran’s supply to the market dropped in May amid lower demand from its primary customer, China.

The OPEC+ group, which is meeting on Tuesday, is widely expected to confirm its May-July plan to ease the oil production cuts by the planned 840,000 bpd in July.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC+ Still Sees Oil Demand Growing By 6 Million Bpd In 2021

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars

18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars
Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil

Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil
Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze

Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze
High Profile Merger Creates A New $17 Billion Shale Giant

High Profile Merger Creates A New $17 Billion Shale Giant
Oil Prices Bolstered By Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Bolstered By Crude Inventory Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The IEA’s Latest Proposal Is Both Reckless And Impossible

 Alt text

The Nuclear Option For Hydrogen

 Alt text

IEA: Net-Zero Goal Means No More New Oil And Gas Investment Ever
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com