Norway’s Oil Production Dropped In January

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 76.40 +0.06 +0.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.19 -0.88 -1.05%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.60 -0.18 -0.21%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.098 -0.177 -7.78%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.433 +0.024 +1.01%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 81.95 -0.17 -0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 81.95 -0.17 -0.21%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.72 +0.85 +1.03%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.73 -2.03 -2.42%
Chart Mars US 4 days 75.14 -1.85 -2.40%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.433 +0.024 +1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.46 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.43 +0.43 +0.52%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.90 +0.41 +0.53%
Graph down Basra Light 448 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 83.61 +0.55 +0.66%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 83.72 +0.85 +1.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.72 +0.85 +1.03%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.78 +0.68 +0.82%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.73 -2.03 -2.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 59.30 -2.71 -4.37%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 55.30 -2.19 -3.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 78.70 -2.19 -2.71%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 76.95 -2.19 -2.77%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 74.10 -2.19 -2.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 70.80 -2.19 -3.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 70.80 -2.19 -3.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 72.10 -2.19 -2.95%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 81.05 -2.19 -2.63%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 70.40 -2.19 -3.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 81.95 -0.17 -0.21%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.75 -2.25 -3.00%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 66.50 -2.25 -3.27%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 82.07 -0.26 -0.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 68.87 -2.15 -3.03%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 72.82 -2.15 -2.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.82 -2.15 -2.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.75 -2.25 -3.00%
Chart Kansas Common 26 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 84.15 -0.35 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 12 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"
  • 12 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0

Breaking News:

Norway’s Oil Production Dropped In January

U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year

U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year

The U.S. has overtaken Germany…

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Revenues Hit $326 Billion In 2022

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Revenues Hit $326 Billion In 2022

Saudi Arabia reported oil revenues…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Norway’s Oil Production Dropped In January

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 21, 2023, 9:30 AM CST

Oil production in Norway, the biggest oil producer in Western Europe, slipped in January compared to December and was 3% below official forecasts, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Tuesday.

Last month, Norway pumped 1.754 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil, 200,000 bpd of natural gas liquids (NGL), and 25,000 bpd of condensate.

Total oil production in January was 3.0% lower than the NPD’s forecast, while crude oil output was 1.2% below forecasts and 1% lower than in December 2022.

Norway’s natural gas production also fell in January, by 1% from December, but was 3.9% higher than the directorate’s forecast.

Despite the lower production, Norway and the operators on its shelf expect to maintain the current high volumes of natural gas production for at least another five years as operators have pledged $29 billion (300 billion Norwegian crowns) to develop new fields and extend the lifetimes of producing fields, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said last month.

“These are remarkable investments for the future. This will help ensure that Norway can continue to be a reliable supplier of energy to Europe”, said NPD Director General Torgeir Stordal.

“Only rarely have we seen so much oil and gas produced on the Norwegian shelf as was the case last year – and only rarely have we seen such significant investment decisions,” the NPD said in its yearly overview of the production and investment activity on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

In January, Norway’s petroleum and energy ministry also said it was offering up to 92 new blocks for hydrocarbon exploration in the new round of licensing in mature areas.

The announcement for the licensing round will take place in the third quarter of this year, with the award of blocks expected to be announced in January 2024.

In the most recent licensing round, APA 2022, the ministry awarded earlier in January 47 new production licenses in the predefined areas to a wide variety of companies.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Putin Issues A New Nuclear Warning To The West

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field

Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field
Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

 Alt text

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

 Alt text

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com