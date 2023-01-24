Norway Proposes 92 New Oil And Gas Exploration Blocks

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.78 -1.84 -2.25%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 86.02 -2.17 -2.46%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.80 -2.29 -2.63%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.289 -0.158 -4.58%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.640 -0.057 -2.10%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 83.81 +1.38 +1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 83.81 +1.38 +1.67%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.08 +1.68 +1.92%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 82.60 -2.02 -2.39%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 78.27 +0.23 +0.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.640 -0.057 -2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 83.04 +2.33 +2.89%
Graph up Murban 5 days 85.86 +2.54 +3.05%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 83.26 +2.05 +2.52%
Graph down Basra Light 421 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 89.18 +2.27 +2.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 89.08 +1.68 +1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.08 +1.68 +1.92%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.45 +1.83 +2.11%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 82.60 -2.02 -2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.64 +0.61 +1.03%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 60.37 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 83.77 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 82.02 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 79.17 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 75.87 -0.02 -0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 75.87 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 77.17 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 86.12 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 75.47 -0.02 -0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 83.81 +1.38 +1.67%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 76.75 +0.75 +0.99%
Graph up Giddings 6 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 13 days 81.02 +0.87 +1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 6 days 73.16 +0.85 +1.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 6 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 76.75 +0.75 +0.99%
Chart Kansas Common 21 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 83.24 +0.85 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 4 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 15 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 8 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 6 hours Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 12 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 11 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 12 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Biden May Cancel SPR Sale: Report

Qatar To Move Ahead With Ambitious Petrochemical Megaproject

Qatar To Move Ahead With Ambitious Petrochemical Megaproject

Qatar announced last week that…

Russia’s Economy Is Beginning To Feel The Weight Of Sanctions

Russia’s Economy Is Beginning To Feel The Weight Of Sanctions

Russia’s economy is beginning to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Norway Proposes 92 New Oil And Gas Exploration Blocks

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 24, 2023, 10:00 AM CST

Norway, Western Europe’s biggest oil and gas producer, is offering up to 92 new blocks for hydrocarbon exploration in the new round of licensing in mature areas, the petroleum and energy ministry said on Tuesday.

The proposal from the ministry adds 92 new oil and gas exploration blocks in the Norwegian Sea and the Barents Sea to the best-known areas for exploration. The announcement for the licensing round will take place in the third quarter of this year, with the award of blocks expected to be announced in January 2024.  

“We constantly need new discoveries to further develop the Norwegian continental shelf,” Petroleum and Energy Minister Terje Aasland said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The so-called Allocation in predefined areas (APA) round was introduced in 2003 to facilitate timely exploration of the most geologically known parts of the shelf.

In the most recent licensing round, APA 2022, the ministry awarded earlier this month 47 new production licenses in the predefined areas to a wide variety of companies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Further exploration activity and new discoveries are important to maintain the production of oil and gas over time, both for Norway and Europe,” Aasland said.

Norway will continue to pump the current high volumes of natural gas for at least another five years as operators have pledged $30.3 billion (300 billion Norwegian crowns) to develop new fields and extend the lifetimes of producing fields, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said earlier this month.

“Only rarely have we seen so much oil and gas produced on the Norwegian shelf as was the case last year – and only rarely have we seen such significant investment decisions,” the NPD said in its yearly overview of the production and investment activity on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

“These are remarkable investments for the future. This will help ensure that Norway can continue to be a reliable supplier of energy to Europe”, said NPD Director General Torgeir Stordal.    

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

U.S. Urges Azerbaijan To End Blockade At Lachin Corridor

Next Post

Europe’s Gas Prices Slump By 11% On Warmer Weather Forecasts

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

 Alt text

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen

 Alt text

IEA: Half Of All Cars Sold In Top Markets Will Be Electric By 2030
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com