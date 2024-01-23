Norway’s Natural Gas Production Hits Record High

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.79 -0.97 -1.30%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.03 -1.03 -1.29%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.33 -0.98 -1.22%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.344 -0.075 -3.10%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.193 -0.045 -2.01%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.19 -0.93 -1.21%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 76.19 -0.93 -1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.48 +0.99 +1.25%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.27 +0.88 +1.11%
Chart Mars US 81 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.193 -0.045 -2.01%

Graph down Marine 1 day 76.62 -1.25 -1.61%
Graph down Murban 1 day 78.64 -1.12 -1.40%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 76.70 +0.81 +1.07%
Graph down Basra Light 784 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 81.92 +1.02 +1.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.48 +0.99 +1.25%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.48 +0.99 +1.25%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.14 +0.94 +1.17%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.27 +0.88 +1.11%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 237 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 55.51 +1.51 +2.80%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 76.91 +1.51 +2.00%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 75.16 +1.51 +2.05%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 65.86 +1.51 +2.35%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 61.26 +1.51 +2.53%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 61.26 +1.51 +2.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 64.76 +1.51 +2.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 66.76 +1.51 +2.31%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 61.26 +1.51 +2.53%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.19 -0.93 -1.21%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 69.89 -0.67 -0.95%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 63.64 -0.67 -1.04%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 78.18 -0.48 -0.61%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 68.19 -0.67 -0.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 69.89 -0.67 -0.95%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 69.89 -0.67 -0.95%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 69.75 -0.75 -1.06%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 65.50 +1.75 +2.75%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 78.11 -0.67 -0.85%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Norway’s Natural Gas Production Hits Record High

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 23, 2024, 5:00 AM CST

Norway’s natural gas production beat forecasts and rose to a record high in December, preliminary figures from the Norwegian Offshore Directorate showed on Tuesday.

Norwegian gas production increased to an all-time high of 379 million cubic meters per day (mcm/day), up from November levels and up by 7.7% compared to the directorate’s forecast.

Oil production also beat forecasts, by 1.9%, and stood at 1.847 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, up from 1.805 million bpd in November.

Last year, Norway’s oil and gas production was slightly lower than expected, largely due to unplanned and extended maintenance shutdowns at multiple fields and onshore facilities during the summer, the Norwegian Offshore Directorate said in its annual report earlier this month.

Gas production resumed full force starting from early autumn, with November and December being particularly good months for gas exports, Norway said. According to the directorate’s preliminary figures, a new export record for a single month was set in December, with just under 12 billion standard cubic meters of gas exported.

Oil and gas companies plan to boost exploration activity and spending offshore Norway this year as Western Europe’s top oil and gas producer looks to maintain production and raise exports to the rest of Europe.

Currently, most exploration efforts are focused on areas around existing infrastructure so discoveries can be tied back quickly and create value while the fields are still in operation, the Norwegian Offshore Directorate said.

While this is important for maintaining production levels in the near and medium term, the directorate said it “would like to see companies exploring actively in more frontier areas.”

The robust exploration and production activity of the past year is set to continue into 2024, it noted in the report.

This year, exploration activity will pick up, with 40 to 50 exploration wells planned by operators, up from 34 exploration wells spudded last year, according to the authority.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

