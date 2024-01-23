U.S. and UK Forces Attack Houthi Targets Once Again

U.S. and UK forces carried out a new round of attacks on targets in Yemen last night, taking out storage sites used by the Houthis, drones, and missile launchers, the AP reported.

The U.S. Central Command said eight strikes in total had been conducted around midnight on Monday.

The report noted that in addition to the U.S. and the UK, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands also took part in the operation, contributing to activities such as surveillance and intelligence.

"Our aim remains to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea, but let us reiterate our warning to Houthi leadership: we will not hesitate to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world's most critical waterways in the face of continued threats," the six countries said in a joint statement.

UK’s Defence Minister Grant Schapps confirmed the attacks and said that their aim was to “degrade” the military capabilities of the Houthis and "deal another blow to their limited stockpiles and ability to threaten global trade."

Separately, the Bahrain-based U.S. Central Command said on X that “These strikes from this multilateral coalition targeted areas in Houthi-controlled Yemen used to attack international merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region. The targets included missile systems and launchers, air defense systems, radars, and deeply buried weapons storage facilities.”

The Central Command added that “These strikes are intended to degrade Houthi capability to continue their reckless and unlawful attacks on U.S. and U.K. ships as well as international commercial shipping in the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden. These strikes are separate and distinct from the multinational freedom of navigation actions performed under Operation Prosperity Guardian.”

Operation Prosperity Guardian aimed at securing ships sailing through the Red Sea against the Houthi attacks.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

