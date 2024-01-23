U.S. Official Says Iran Is “Very Directly Involved” in Houthi Attacks

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.22 -0.54 -0.72%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.50 -0.56 -0.70%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.81 -0.50 -0.62%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.413 -0.006 -0.25%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.214 -0.024 -1.06%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.19 -0.93 -1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 76.19 -0.93 -1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.48 +0.99 +1.25%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.27 +0.88 +1.11%
Chart Mars US 81 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.214 -0.024 -1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 76.62 -1.25 -1.61%
Graph down Murban 1 day 78.64 -1.12 -1.40%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 76.70 +0.81 +1.07%
Graph down Basra Light 784 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 81.92 +1.02 +1.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.48 +0.99 +1.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.48 +0.99 +1.25%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.14 +0.94 +1.17%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.27 +0.88 +1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 237 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 55.51 +1.51 +2.80%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 76.91 +1.51 +2.00%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 75.16 +1.51 +2.05%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 65.86 +1.51 +2.35%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 61.26 +1.51 +2.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 61.26 +1.51 +2.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 64.76 +1.51 +2.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 66.76 +1.51 +2.31%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 61.26 +1.51 +2.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.19 -0.93 -1.21%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 69.89 -0.67 -0.95%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 63.64 -0.67 -1.04%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 78.18 -0.48 -0.61%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 68.19 -0.67 -0.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 69.89 -0.67 -0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 69.89 -0.67 -0.95%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 69.75 -0.75 -1.06%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 65.50 +1.75 +2.75%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 78.11 -0.67 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

U.S. and UK Forces Attack Houthi Targets Once Again

Tesla's Aggressive Pricing Strategy Hits European Auto Stocks

Tesla's Aggressive Pricing Strategy Hits European Auto Stocks

Tesla has reduced the prices…

Precious Metal Prices Trade Sideways After Short-Lived Rally

Precious Metal Prices Trade Sideways After Short-Lived Rally

The Global Precious Metals MMI…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Official Says Iran Is “Very Directly Involved” in Houthi Attacks

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 23, 2024, 1:20 AM CST

Iran is “very directly involved” in attacks on ships in the Red Sea staged by Yemen’s Houthis, the head of the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet told the AP.

“Clearly, the Houthi actions, probably in terms of their attacks on merchant shipping, are the most significant that we’ve seen in two generations,” Vice Admiral Brad Cooper said. “The facts simply are that they’re attacking the international community; thus, the international response I think you’ve seen.”

The Houthis began attacking Israel-bound and Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea in November as a form of protest against Israel’s bombing of Gaza. With time, the attacks extended to vessels with no Israel affiliation. 

In the meantime, the U.S. and UK sent more ships to the Red Sea and started shooting down Houthi drones and missiles. This unsurprisingly led to attacks on those ships, which in turn prompted retaliation by the U.S. and the UK.

After that retaliation, the Houthis declared that any U.S. ship in the Red Sea was now a legitimate target.

The quickly escalating situation has caused a large-scale rerouting of vessels around Africa, causing delays in the delivery of various goods, components, and raw materials. The supply situation is particularly troublesome in Europe, which is where goods passing the Red Sea normally end up.

The Financial Times reported earlier this week that the Houthi attacks and the resulting cargo rerouting had added some two weeks on average to the usual journey from Asia to Europe, causing chaos and much higher prices.

The great Red Sea rerouting has also involved oil and LNG tankers, sparking concern that the conflict in the Middle East will finally affect international oil prices, which had remained surprisingly resilient for months.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Gasoline Shipping Day Rates Triple Under Houthi Attack

Next Post

Petrobras To Start Expanding Into Wind and Solar This Year

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024
Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia

 Alt text

China's New Rare Earth Policy Shakes Global Tech Industry

 Alt text

U.S. Shale Growth Could Exceed Forecasts in 2024
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com