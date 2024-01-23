Halliburton Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates and Raises Dividend

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.67 -1.09 -1.46%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.91 -1.15 -1.44%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.33 -0.98 -1.22%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.338 -0.081 -3.35%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.190 -0.048 -2.14%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.19 -0.93 -1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 76.19 -0.93 -1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.48 +0.99 +1.25%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.27 +0.88 +1.11%
Chart Mars US 81 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.190 -0.048 -2.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 76.62 -1.25 -1.61%
Graph down Murban 1 day 78.64 -1.12 -1.40%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 76.70 +0.81 +1.07%
Graph down Basra Light 784 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 81.92 +1.02 +1.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.48 +0.99 +1.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.48 +0.99 +1.25%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.14 +0.94 +1.17%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.27 +0.88 +1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 237 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 55.51 +1.51 +2.80%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 76.91 +1.51 +2.00%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 75.16 +1.51 +2.05%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 65.86 +1.51 +2.35%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 61.26 +1.51 +2.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 61.26 +1.51 +2.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 64.76 +1.51 +2.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 66.76 +1.51 +2.31%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 61.26 +1.51 +2.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.19 -0.93 -1.21%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 69.89 -0.67 -0.95%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 63.64 -0.67 -1.04%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 78.18 -0.48 -0.61%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 68.19 -0.67 -0.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 69.89 -0.67 -0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 69.89 -0.67 -0.95%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 69.75 -0.75 -1.06%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 65.50 +1.75 +2.75%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 78.11 -0.67 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Russian Baltic Port Continues to Export Oil Despite Drone Attack

Media Reports Exaggerate the Risk of a Major War

Media Reports Exaggerate the Risk of a Major War

Media reports of a war…

China Hits 5.2% Growth Target Despite Population Challenges

China Hits 5.2% Growth Target Despite Population Challenges

In 2023, China experienced a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Halliburton Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates and Raises Dividend

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 23, 2024, 6:27 AM CST

Despite lower revenues in North America, oilfield services provider Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) booked higher-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter and raised its first-quarter 2024 dividend as it reiterated a view of strong demand ahead for the industry.

Halliburton, one of the world’s top three such companies and the leader in U.S. fracking reported on Tuesday adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 – excluding losses in Argentina primarily due to the currency devaluation – of $769 million, or $0.86 per diluted share. The EPS topped the analyst consensus estimate of $0.80.  

Halliburton’s total revenue stood at $5.7 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, flat when compared to the third quarter of 2023. Operating income rose by 2% sequentially to $1.1 billion.

Fourth-quarter revenues in North America fell by 7% quarter-on-quarter to $2.4 billion, “primarily driven by lower stimulation activity in U.S. land,” said Halliburton, which has North American activity account for the largest share of its revenues.

Partially offsetting the decline in North America’s onshore stimulation activity were improved stimulation activity and higher completion tool sales in the Gulf of Mexico, the company said.

Halliburton raised its 2024 first-quarter dividend by $0.01 per share to $0.17 per share.

Commenting on the full-year performance, chairman, president, and CEO, Jeff Miller, said,

“We generated about $2.3 billion of free cash flow during the year, retired approximately $300 million of debt, and returned $1.4 billion of cash to shareholders through stock repurchases and dividends, which represents over 60% of our free cash flow.”

“The outlook for oilfield services demand remains strong,” Miller added, noting that he expects the demand to help Halliburton generate significant free cash flow.

Halliburton is the second major oilfield services company to report Q4 and 2023 earnings. Last week, SLB also raised its quarterly cash dividend after reporting consensus-beating earnings for the fourth quarter, driven by what it described as “substantial international growth” in drilling activity.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Norway’s Natural Gas Production Hits Record High

Next Post

Russian Baltic Port Continues to Export Oil Despite Drone Attack

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024
Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia

 Alt text

China's New Rare Earth Policy Shakes Global Tech Industry

 Alt text

U.S. Shale Growth Could Exceed Forecasts in 2024
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com