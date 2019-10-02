Norway To Divest Just $6 Bln In Oil Stocks

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.50 -1.12 -2.09%
Brent Crude 10 mins 57.50 -1.39 -2.36%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.254 -0.029 -1.27%
Mars US 20 hours 53.82 -0.45 -0.83%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.65 -1.44 -2.36%
Urals 2 days 54.95 -1.40 -2.48%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.50 -0.49 -0.84%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.50 -0.49 -0.84%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.17 -0.94 -1.54%
Mexican Basket 3 days 54.85 -2.73 -4.74%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.254 -0.029 -1.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 58.89 -1.57 -2.60%
Murban 2 days 60.97 -1.38 -2.21%
Iran Heavy 2 days 51.58 -1.02 -1.94%
Basra Light 2 days 62.07 -0.79 -1.26%
Saharan Blend 2 days 60.42 -0.79 -1.29%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.17 -0.94 -1.54%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.17 -0.94 -1.54%
Girassol 2 days 61.76 -0.91 -1.45%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.65 -1.44 -2.36%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.00 -2.17 -5.54%
Western Canadian Select 21 hours 40.92 -0.45 -1.09%
Canadian Condensate 43 days 47.62 -0.45 -0.94%
Premium Synthetic 33 days 54.02 -0.45 -0.83%
Sweet Crude 21 hours 48.62 -0.45 -0.92%
Peace Sour 21 hours 46.37 -0.45 -0.96%
Peace Sour 21 hours 46.37 -0.45 -0.96%
Light Sour Blend 21 hours 48.42 -0.45 -0.92%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 52.27 -0.45 -0.85%
Central Alberta 21 hours 47.77 -0.45 -0.93%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 57.50 -0.49 -0.84%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 50.00 -0.50 -0.99%
Giddings 2 days 43.75 -0.50 -1.13%
ANS West Coast 20 days 61.61 -1.65 -2.61%
West Texas Sour 2 days 47.57 -0.45 -0.94%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.52 -0.45 -0.87%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.52 -0.45 -0.87%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 50.00 -0.50 -0.99%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.75 -0.50 -1.13%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.05 -0.45 -0.71%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Shale Magic: SABIC, ExxonMobil break ground on US Gulf Coast petrochemical project
  • 7 minutes Aramco Crude Production Restored To Pre-Attack Levels, Official Says
  • 11 minutes Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 14 minutes Reasons why an all-out war against Iran is unlikely
  • 5 hours Climate activist Greta Thunberg proclaimed “Successor of Christ” by Church of Sweden
  • 3 hours ''I Love You China''
  • 2 hours Taiwan, another Chinese comedy
  • 3 hours MBS Interview: 60 Minutes Norah O'Donnel should have asked if Medical Bone Saw is Intel Agent's Standard Travel Gear
  • 8 hours The World of used solar modules is like a TIDAL WAVE now.
  • 10 hours Name 1 important problem of United States that got ANY progress in resolving in the last 15 years
  • 22 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 22 hours Eagle Ford Revival: Recent production revival and potential for further development makes Eagle Ford shale a promising prospect
  • 22 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 6 hours Trading Strategy
  • 2 hours O&G in CO Suffering : New Colorado Oil & Gas Law Already Impacting Industry
  • 9 hours Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans

Breaking News:

Higher Oil Exports Insufficient To Cut Brimming Venezuelan Stocks

Colonizing Mars Is No Longer A Dream

Colonizing Mars Is No Longer A Dream

The idea of colonizing other…

Nigerian Oil: The Further From The Mainland, The Safer For The Investor

Nigerian Oil: The Further From The Mainland, The Safer For The Investor

Nigeria’s new Oil Minister is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Norway To Divest Just $6 Bln In Oil Stocks

By Irina Slav - Oct 02, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT Dollars on fire

After it rattled oil markets by announcing an intention to divest all its holdings in oil companies, Norway’s sovereign wealth fund has been greenlit to sell just $6 billion worth of oil industry holdings.

Bloomberg reports the final divestment plan released by the Finance Ministry this week was for even a smaller divestment than the one announced in March this year. In March, the planned divestment was to be worth $7.6 billion.

That’s a lot lower than the sovereign wealth fund’s original intention: the divestment of as much as $40 billion in energy company holdings. The fund announced that intention two years ago, sending shock waves through oil markets at a time when the industry had just started to get back on its feet after the 2014 oil price collapse.

At the time, the news sparked fear that other sovereign wealth funds could follow suit and exit the oil and gas industry, hurting it while it was trying to recover from another blow.

Eventually, the divestment was reduced substantially, possibly in recognition of the fact that first, pure-play oil stocks did not make up a huge part of the fund and second, some of these stocks brought in nice returns. Finally, the fund and the government settled for the divestment of only pure-play oil production companies, keeping the stakes in integrated Big Oil sector players.

As of last month, Norway’s holdings in crude oil producers, as classified by the fund’s benchmark index provider FTSE Russell, made up 0.8 percent of its equity benchmark index. The fund’s biggest stakes in that segment are in ConocoPhillips, EOG Resources, Occidental Petroleum, and CNOOC.

According to the Finance Ministry, the divestment will not be made all at once but “gradually” with investments pulled out from “upstream oil and gas companies, including corporate events, new listings and new information on or changes in companies’ activities over time.” 

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Next Post

Higher Oil Exports Insufficient To Cut Brimming Venezuelan Stocks

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data
Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

 Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

 Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

 Large Crude Inventory Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Crude Inventory Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

 Alt text

$100 Oil? Drone Strikes Halt Half Of Saudi Crude Production

 Alt text

Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

 Alt text

Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com