North Dakota Oil Output Down Up to 650,000 BPD in Severe Storm

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.96 -0.72 -0.99%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 77.84 -0.31 -0.40%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 77.36 -0.60 -0.77%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.835 -0.478 -14.43%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.119 -0.002 -0.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 74.90 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 74.90 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.48 -0.60 -0.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.17 -1.01 -1.26%
Chart Mars US 74 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.119 -0.002 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 76.93 -1.19 -1.52%
Graph down Murban 2 days 78.18 -1.15 -1.45%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 75.47 -0.96 -1.26%
Graph down Basra Light 778 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 79.15 -1.17 -1.46%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 78.48 -0.60 -0.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.48 -0.60 -0.76%
Chart Girassol 2 days 79.04 -1.00 -1.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.17 -1.01 -1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 231 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 53.88 +0.66 +1.24%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 74.83 +0.66 +0.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 73.08 +0.66 +0.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 63.23 +0.66 +1.05%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 57.78 +0.66 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 57.78 +0.66 +1.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 62.18 +0.66 +1.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 63.93 +0.66 +1.04%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 57.68 +0.66 +1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 74.90 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 69.16 +0.66 +0.96%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 62.91 +0.66 +1.06%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 78.38 +1.25 +1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 67.46 +0.66 +0.99%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 69.16 +0.66 +0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 69.16 +0.66 +0.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 69.25 +0.75 +1.09%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 62.25 +0.75 +1.22%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 77.98 +0.15 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 34 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 13 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

North Dakota Oil Output Down Up to 650,000 BPD in Severe Storm

Surging Electricity Demand Increases the Risk of Blackouts in the U.S.

Surging Electricity Demand Increases the Risk of Blackouts in the U.S.

The U.S. is experiencing an…

Steel Market Backwardation Signals Potential Price Peak

Steel Market Backwardation Signals Potential Price Peak

The U.S. steel market ended…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Related News

North Dakota Oil Output Down Up to 650,000 BPD in Severe Storm

By Tom Kool - Jan 16, 2024, 2:30 PM CST

Severe weather conditions have cut oil production significantly in the American shale patch, with power outages, refinery shutdowns and production stoppages taking hundreds of thousands of barrels offline. 

The winter storm has significantly impacted TotalEnergy’s Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, which was shut down last Friday due to a malfunction on the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC). 

On Tuesday, Reuters reported that the winter storm has now led to a full power outage at the 238,000 barrel-per-day refinery. 

Port Arthur is one of TotalEnergies’ largest refining and petrochemicals platforms.

Another refinery in Texas has been affected by freezing rain and planned maintenance. 

According to Reuters, three refineries in Port Arthur have shut down some units.  

At the same time, oil output in North Dakota has been reduced by half, shedding up to 650,000 barrels per day. The latest available figures, for October, showed that North Dakota’s oil production averaged 1.24 million bpd during that month, slightly down from 1.28 million bpd in September, due to a snowfall in late October that curtailed some production. Most of the oil output, 97%, came from the Bakken and Three Forks formations, according to data from the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources.The all-time high of 1.52 million bpd production was reached in November 2019, just before the pandemic. 

Natural gas production in North Dakota is also suffering in the severe storm, with Reuters saying the state expects output to be down by 1.6 billion cubic feet per day, to 1.8 billion cubic feet. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The storm situation has worsened since Monday, when North Dakota authorities were expecting to lose 280,000 barrels per day of output, compared to up to 650,000 bpd on Tuesday. 

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Lawsuit Accuses U.S. Shale of Cartel Behavior

Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year

Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year
Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

Oil Prices Poised to Bounce Back in 2024

 Alt text

Oil Executives Must Review Their Portfolios

 Alt text

OPEC Influence Wavers as U.S. Shale Roars Back
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com