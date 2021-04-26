Nordic Oil Firm Sells World First Certified Carbon Neutral Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 61.96 +0.05 +0.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 50 mins SellBuy 65.65 -0.46 -0.70%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.786 -0.004 -0.14%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.878 -0.001 -0.03%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 1.979 -0.017 -0.86%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 64.28 +0.73 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 64.28 +0.73 +1.15%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 64.21 +0.38 +0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 63.63 +0.57 +0.90%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 62.01 -0.23 -0.37%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 1.979 -0.017 -0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 62.89 +0.50 +0.80%
Graph up Murban 4 days 63.64 +0.71 +1.13%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 60.47 +0.16 +0.27%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 65.38 +0.73 +1.13%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 64.62 +0.38 +0.59%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 64.21 +0.38 +0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 64.21 +0.38 +0.60%
Chart Girassol 4 days 64.70 +0.65 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 63.63 +0.57 +0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 49.71 +0.91 +1.86%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 49.49 +0.71 +1.46%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 61.14 +0.71 +1.17%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 62.54 +0.71 +1.15%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 57.24 +0.71 +1.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 56.89 +0.71 +1.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 56.89 +0.71 +1.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 57.74 +0.71 +1.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 61.14 +0.71 +1.17%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 56.89 +0.71 +1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 64.28 +0.73 +1.15%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 58.25 -2.25 -3.72%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 52.00 -2.25 -4.15%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 64.96 -1.66 -2.49%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 55.86 -0.23 -0.41%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.81 -0.23 -0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.81 -0.23 -0.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 58.25 -2.25 -3.72%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 52.50 +0.75 +1.45%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 64.43 -3.34 -4.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 2 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 7 hours British Government to Save a Major Oil Refinery from Insolvency - a victim of aviation crisis due to the pandemic
  • 5 hours Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 2 days .
  • 3 days Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 3 days America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 17 hours Liquid Natural Gas

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Concerned About India’s Oil Demand

Libya's Oil Production Falls Below 1 Million Bpd On Export Terminal Outage

Libya's Oil Production Falls Below 1 Million Bpd On Export Terminal Outage

Libya’s National Oil Corporation has…

Has Poland’s Energy Diversification Drive Paid Off?

Has Poland’s Energy Diversification Drive Paid Off?

Poland’s drive to diversify energy…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Nordic Oil Firm Sells World First Certified Carbon Neutral Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 26, 2021, 3:30 PM CDT

Sweden-based Lundin Energy said on Monday that it had sold the world’s first certified crude oil produced with net-zero emissions from an oilfield offshore Norway.

Lundin Energy, which is active in many areas offshore Norway, Western Europe’s largest oil and gas producer, said that the crude oil was certified carbon-neutral across the full life, including exploration, development, and Scope 1 and 2 emissions from production.

The oil, pumped at Lundin Energy’s Edvard Grieg field offshore Norway, was sold to Italian refiner Saras SpA for its Sarroch refinery in Sardinia. 

The Edvard Grieg field is the first oilfield in the world to be independently certified by Intertek Group under its CarbonClear certification, Lundin Energy said.

To supply a fully carbon-neutral barrel to Saras, residual emissions of 2,302 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) were compensated through a nature-based carbon capture project, certified by the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS).

Lundin Energy says that all the barrels it produces will be carbon neutral in their production from 2025 onwards. 

“We were the first company to have one of its field’s carbon emissions independently certified as low carbon, and this certified carbon neutral transaction with Saras, is the next stage in what we believe will become a key value differentiator for Lundin Energy,” said Nick Walker, President and CEO of Lundin Energy.

The Nordic company is not the only one looking to appeal to customers and investors with carbon-neutral crude.

In January this year, a unit of U.S. Occidental said it had delivered the world’s first shipment of carbon-neutral oil, or oil where emissions associated with the entire crude lifecycle—wellhead through the combustion of end products—have been offset. The delivery of the oil, produced by Occidental in the Permian, “is a first step in the creation of a new market for climate-differentiated crude oil,” Oxy Low Carbon Ventures said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Canada Fights To Save Line 5 From Shutdown

Next Post

OPEC+ Concerned About India’s Oil Demand

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales
Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build
Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch

Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch
Shock Of The Week: Poll Reveals U.S. Pipelines Aren’t Actually Unpopular

Shock Of The Week: Poll Reveals U.S. Pipelines Aren’t Actually Unpopular
Oil Prices Under Pressure As API Reports Inventory Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure As API Reports Inventory Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?

 Alt text

WoodMac: Oil Prices Could Drop To $10 In 2050

 Alt text

Why Is There So Much Hype About Hydrogen

 Alt text

France Pushes To Make Nuclear Power Mainstream In Europe
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com