Occidental Delivers World First Carbon-Neutral Oil

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 52.46 +0.12 +0.23%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 55.96 +0.43 +0.77%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.632 -0.032 -1.20%
Graph down Mars US 17 hours 52.74 -0.81 -1.51%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 55.31 +0.44 +0.80%
Graph up Urals 37 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 54.91 +0.20 +0.37%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 54.91 +0.20 +0.37%
Chart Bonny Light 11 hours 54.41 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 51.66 +0.08 +0.16%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.632 -0.032 -1.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 11 hours 54.76 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Murban 11 hours 54.90 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Iran Heavy 11 hours 51.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Basra Light 11 hours 56.48 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Saharan Blend 11 hours 55.07 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 11 hours 54.41 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 11 hours 54.41 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Girassol 11 hours 55.83 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 55.31 +0.44 +0.80%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 39.73 -0.72 -1.78%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 38.34 -0.96 -2.44%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 51.34 -0.51 -0.98%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 52.74 -0.51 -0.96%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 47.34 -0.51 -1.07%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 46.09 -0.51 -1.09%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 46.09 -0.51 -1.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 47.84 -0.51 -1.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 49.44 -0.51 -1.02%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 46.09 -0.51 -1.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 54.91 +0.20 +0.37%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 48.75 -0.50 -1.02%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 42.50 -0.50 -1.16%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 55.76 -0.05 -0.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 46.29 -0.51 -1.09%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 50.24 -0.51 -1.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 50.24 -0.51 -1.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 48.75 -0.50 -1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 43.00 +0.25 +0.58%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 58.94 +0.24 +0.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 11 mins Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 22 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 14 hours SUVs are conquering the world
  • 46 mins Politicians lied, people died
  • 3 hours China Trade War Against Australia Backfires
  • 2 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 10 hours BIG TECH or BIG BROTHER?? 1984 to Become Reality ??
  • 13 hours Rejoining Paris Climate Accord is Devestating
  • 1 day Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 21 hours China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .
  • 1 day Parler’s New Partner Has Ties to the Russian Government

Breaking News:

Occidental Delivers World First Carbon-Neutral Oil

Which Chinese EV Stocks Are Worth Betting On?

Which Chinese EV Stocks Are Worth Betting On?

After posting one of its…

Biden Could Send Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring

Biden Could Send Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring

Electric vehicle stocks have soared…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Occidental Delivers World First Carbon-Neutral Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 29, 2021, 11:30 AM CST

A unit of U.S. Occidental said this week it had delivered the world’s first shipment of carbon-neutral oil, or oil where emissions associated with the entire crude lifecycle—well head through the combustion of end products—have been offset.

Occidental’s division Oxy Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV) delivered the cargo of two million barrels of carbon-neutral oil to Reliance Industries in India in a transaction arranged together with Macquarie Group’s Commodities and Global Markets group.  

The delivery of the oil, produced by Occidental in the Permian, “is a first step in the creation of a new market for climate-differentiated crude oil,” Oxy Low Carbon Ventures said.

Occidental eventually plans to produce net-zero oil, where it would abate atmospheric carbon dioxide in an amount equivalent to the CO2 associated with the production, delivery, and refining of the crude oil and the use of the resulting product.

“We are taking important initial steps to work with our customers in hard-to-decarbonize industries to offer carbon-neutral and other low-carbon products that will leverage our expertise in carbon management to lower their total carbon impact and address Scope 3 emissions,” Richard Jackson, President Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, said in a statement.

At the end of last year, Occidental became the first major U.S. oil company to announce an ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions associated with the use of its products by 2050. Oxy cited its expertise in enhanced oil recovery, which features CO2 injection into oil wells, as well as experience with carbon capture technology, which, according to the company, position it at the forefront of emission-cutting efforts.

Occidental’s capture and use of CO2 for oil production does more for reducing emissions than Tesla, Oxy’s chief executive Vicki Hollub told the Financial Times earlier this month.

“What we’re sequestering today takes essentially about 4m cars off the road on an annual basis,” Hollub told FT, adding: “It does more than what Tesla’s doing right now — although we need Tesla to continue what they’re doing. It’s going to take everything.”   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Tesla To Boost Capacity At Shanghai Gigafactory

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted
Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw
GM Presents Cadillac Flying Car For Rich People

GM Presents Cadillac Flying Car For Rich People
Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq

Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq
U.S. Watchdog: Large U.S. Banks Can No Longer Deny Funding To Oil & Gas

U.S. Watchdog: Large U.S. Banks Can No Longer Deny Funding To Oil & Gas


Most Commented

Alt text

Can Renewables Become As Profitable As Oil And Gas?

 Alt text

EV Battery Prices Plunge 89% In Ten Years

 Alt text

Chinese Cities Go Dark Amid Energy Spat With Australia

 Alt text

German Tech Giant Places Major Bet On Green Hydrogen
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com