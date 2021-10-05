Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 4 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 22 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 1 day Big Bounce: Russian gas amid market tightness - new report by Oxford Institute for Energy Studies

Breaking News:

Line 5 Oil Pipeline Battle Goes International

Is This The Most Balanced Oil Major?

Is This The Most Balanced Oil Major?

Norwegian oil major Equinor is…

The Record Breaking Natural Gas Rally In Europe

The Record Breaking Natural Gas Rally In Europe

The unstoppable rally in natural…

Nord Stream 2 Operator Begins Gas Tests

By Irina Slav - Oct 05, 2021, 10:30 AM CDT

Nord Stream AG has started feeding gas into the same-name pipeline to run tests as part of pre-commissioning preparations.

"The first string will be filled gradually to build the required inventory and pressure as a prerequisite for later technical tests," said the Swiss-based company as quoted by Reuters.

Meanwhile, in a separate report, Reuters revealed that Germany had approached Nord Stream 2 for assurances that it would meet all regulatory requirements when it enters into operation. This may be an indication that Germany is close to approving the politically charged piece of infrastructure.

"The Federal Network Agency today requested Nord Stream 2 AG to provide information and, if necessary, evidence that all regulatory requirements will be met in the context of operating the pipeline," the German Federal Network Agency—the watchdog for electricity and gas markets, among others—said in a statement cited in the report.

The controversy around Nord Stream 2, which initially centered on the fact that with it more Russian gas will bypass Ukraine, has now shifted to accusations that Moscow is using—and even causing—the energy crunch to force Germany into approving the new project. Gazprom has struck back, saying it is delivering exactly as much gas to the EU as is stipulated in their long-term contracts.

The United States is also against the project, fearing a deepening EU dependence on Russian fossil fuels. In 2019, Washington slapped sanctions on Nord Stream 2 and threatened to sanction the European partners in the project. Since then, the tone has mellowed somewhat, but not a lot. Russian pipeline gas remains the biggest competitor for U.S. LNG, along with Qatari LNG.

The 1,200-km, $111-billion pipeline will have the capacity to send 55 billion cu m of natural gas from Russia to Germany annually once it gets all necessary approvals.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

