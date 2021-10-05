India’s Coal Stocks Are Critically Low Amid Global Power Crunch 

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.08 +1.46 +1.88%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.68 +1.42 +1.75%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.330 +0.564 +9.78%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.493 +0.056 +2.30%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.347 +0.038 +1.65%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.03 +1.67 +2.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.03 +1.67 +2.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.73 +3.06 +3.94%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.25 +1.89 +2.48%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 76.12 +1.74 +2.34%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.347 +0.038 +1.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 76.85 +1.21 +1.60%
Graph up Murban 2 days 78.13 +1.30 +1.69%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 76.59 +2.99 +4.06%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 79.63 +1.89 +2.43%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 81.53 +2.96 +3.77%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 80.73 +3.06 +3.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.73 +3.06 +3.94%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.38 +2.73 +3.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.25 +1.89 +2.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 6 days 62.66 +0.20 +0.32%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 65.37 +1.74 +2.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 76.62 +1.74 +2.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 78.02 +1.74 +2.28%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 75.42 +1.74 +2.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 73.27 +1.74 +2.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 73.27 +1.74 +2.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 75.52 +1.74 +2.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 77.17 +1.74 +2.31%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 73.32 +1.74 +2.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.03 +1.67 +2.16%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.25 +2.75 +3.85%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.00 +2.75 +4.21%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 79.62 +0.84 +1.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.57 +2.79 +4.06%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.52 +2.79 +3.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.52 +2.79 +3.84%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.25 +2.75 +3.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.75 +1.50 +2.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.56 +2.33 +2.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 11 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 22 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 1 day Big Bounce: Russian gas amid market tightness - new report by Oxford Institute for Energy Studies

Breaking News:

Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains

The Oil Major Primed To Profit In The Permian

The Oil Major Primed To Profit In The Permian

ConocoPhillips’ purchase of Shell acreage…

Europe Turns To Russia For More Coal As Energy Prices Skyrocket

Europe Turns To Russia For More Coal As Energy Prices Skyrocket

Skyrocketing energy prices in Europe…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

India’s Coal Stocks Are Critically Low Amid Global Power Crunch 

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 05, 2021, 9:30 AM CDT

India’s massive coal fleet is running out of coal, threatening a power crunch in the country that relies on the dirtiest fossil fuel for most of its electricity generation. 

Coal is the major power generating fuel in India, accounting for 70 percent of electricity generation. 

Coal inventories at many of the over 100 coal-fired power plants are at critically low levels, while India scrambles to get more coal supply amid a global crunch of energy supply and skyrocketing prices of coal and natural gas.

As per India’s Central Electricity Authority (CEA), cited by Reuters, more than 80 percent of India’s 135 coal-powered plants had less than a week left of coal inventories as of September 29, more than 50 percent had stocks for less than three days, and 16 plants had no coal at all. 

As of October 1, coal stocks were critically low at 104 out of a total of 135 power plants, or 77 percent of all plants, Reuters columnist John Kemp noted

Earlier last week, India, one of the world’s largest coal consumers, had inventories of the fuel at its lowest level since November 2017, government data cited by Bloomberg showed. 

Amid surging natural gas prices, utilities all over the world are firing up more coal-fueled power generation units, driving up coal demand and prices.

A coal shortage in a major consumer such as India could force power plants to buy more expensive imports of coal or bid up prices in domestic power auctions. This would raise the costs of India’s manufacturing and the whole economy, which is already feeling the pinch of higher oil prices this year.

Now the coal shortage threatens India’s power supply and could lead to a repeat of the power crisis in China, which resorted last week to restricting power use in at least 20 regions and provinces that contribute more than half to the Chinese economy, adding a bearish risks-off sentiment on global markets, including in the oil market.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Norway’s Planned Luxury EV Tax Could Slow Sales Of High-End Models

Next Post

Nord Stream 2 Operator Begins Gas Tests

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’
China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage

China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage
German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal

German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal
Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Prices
66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday

66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide

 Alt text

The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

Why Bank Of America Thinks Oil Prices Are Heading To $100

 Alt text

Is Oil Really Doomed?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com