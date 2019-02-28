Nigeria Says New Egina Production Is Not Part Of OPEC’s Cuts

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.18 +0.24 +0.42%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.33 -0.25 -0.38%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.810 +0.011 +0.39%
Mars US 15 hours 63.24 +1.54 +2.50%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.97 +0.89 +1.39%
Urals 3 days 63.54 -0.60 -0.94%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.32 +1.52 +2.38%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.32 +1.52 +2.38%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.70 +1.35 +2.03%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.40 +1.09 +1.90%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.810 +0.011 +0.39%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 65.44 +0.86 +1.33%
Murban 2 days 66.56 +0.86 +1.31%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.03 +1.24 +2.11%
Basra Light 2 days 68.84 +1.05 +1.55%
Saharan Blend 2 days 66.07 +0.95 +1.46%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.70 +1.35 +2.03%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.70 +1.35 +2.03%
Girassol 2 days 67.51 +1.14 +1.72%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.97 +0.89 +1.39%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 44.99 -0.15 -0.33%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 44.69 +1.44 +3.33%
Canadian Condensate 6 days 53.69 +1.44 +2.76%
Premium Synthetic 6 days 56.59 +1.44 +2.61%
Sweet Crude 2 days 51.94 +1.44 +2.85%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.94 +1.44 +2.97%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.94 +1.44 +2.97%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.19 +1.44 +2.78%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 54.59 +1.44 +2.71%
Central Alberta 2 days 49.94 +1.44 +2.97%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.32 +1.52 +2.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 51.75 -0.25 -0.48%
Giddings 3 days 45.50 -0.25 -0.55%
ANS West Coast 3 days 66.75 +0.45 +0.68%
West Texas Sour 3 days 49.45 -1.76 -3.44%
Eagle Ford 3 days 53.40 -1.76 -3.19%
Eagle Ford 3 days 53.40 -1.76 -3.19%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 51.95 -1.76 -3.28%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.25 +1.50 +3.28%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.04 +1.44 +2.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 7 minutes Why Trump will win the wall fight
  • 11 minutes Oil imports by countries
  • 13 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 9 hours Australia Needs Urgent LNG Imports
  • 29 mins Tension On The Edge: Pakistan Urges U.N. To Intervene Over Kashmir Tension With India
  • 7 mins Tusk. Elon Tusk.
  • 15 hours The Realities of the "Trials" Surrounding President Trump
  • 3 hours Trojan horse: Russia Offers To Help Mediate Between India And Pakistan
  • 4 hours Can Saudis Stop Exporting Oil to U.S.?
  • 2 hours Ukraine: No gas? No votes.
  • 3 hours Hmmm, sounds oddly familiar... "$70 Oil Could Be Right Around The Corner"
  • 21 hours Another Net Oil Exporter Bites the Dust
  • 18 hours Bahrain Asks for U.S. Help for Huge Oil Discovery
  • 12 hours Trump and Kim Opened Their Second Summit
  • 1 day Maduro confiscates UNIVISION equipment and deported the Reporters for asking Blunt questions
  • 23 hours Wind Woes in Europe
  • 1 day Teens For Climate: Swedish Student Leader Wins EU Pledge To Spend Billions On Climate

Breaking News:

Cyprus Says Exxon Gas Discovery Is The Country’s Biggest To Date

Oil Prices Could Soar On Trade War Truce

Oil Prices Could Soar On Trade War Truce

U.S. President Trump has extended…

Empty Supertankers Speak Volumes About The Oil Market

Empty Supertankers Speak Volumes About The Oil Market

A dozen supertankers are traveling…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Nigeria Says New Egina Production Is Not Part Of OPEC’s Cuts

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 28, 2019, 12:00 PM CST Egina Total

Production from the recently launched Egina deepwater field would remain outside Nigeria’s commitment to stick to OPEC’s production cuts, according to state-held Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

“[I]t is not part of the volumes we look at,” NNPC Group’s Managing Director Maikanti Baru told Reuters on Thursday, asked if Egina’s production would count as crude oil or condensate.

Nigeria currently produces around 1.8 million bpd of crude oil and another 400,000 bpd of condensate, NNPC’s manager said at an oil and gas conference in London.

“In terms of the OPEC quota, I think it’s not a cut in production, it’s to ensure we keep the quota. Of course the president said it and we will obey,” Reuters quoted Baru as saying, noting that the new field would be classified as condensate.

Days before OPEC’s production cuts started on January 1, France’s Total had started up oil production from Nigeria’s ultra-deepwater oil field Egina, which is expected to pump 200,000 bpd at peak output.

Total noted that the plateau production at the field of 200,000 bpd would account for some 10 percent of Nigeria’s oil production.

Nigeria, which wasn’t spared from the new OPEC/non-OPEC production cuts this time around, is expected to contribute with up to 40,000 bpd to the 800,000 bpd OPEC had pledged to cut from January, Nigerian Oil Minister Emmanuel Kachikwu told local news outlet THISDAY in December. The 40,000-bpd figure is some 2.5 percent of Nigeria’s current crude oil production of 1.7 million bpd, the minister said in the first half of December.

In the official OPEC document released weeks after the new OPEC+ deal was struck, Nigeria’s share of the cuts is 53,000 bpd from the October 2018 level of 1.738 million bpd, to 1.685 million bpd for the period January-June 2019.  

According to OPEC’s secondary sources, Nigeria’s crude oil production rose by 52,000 bpd from December 2018 to 1.792 million bpd in January 2019, despite Nigeria not being exempt from the OPEC cuts this time around.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Australian Authorities Approve New LNG Project In Rare Move

Next Post

Cyprus Says Exxon Gas Discovery Is The Country’s Biggest To Date

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking
Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

 API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

 Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Bank Of America: Oil Demand Growth To Hit Zero Within A Decade

 Alt text

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry

 Alt text

Are Automakers Overestimating EV Demand?

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com