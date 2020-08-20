Nigeria Plans To Boost Oil Production By 250,000 Bpd

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 42.62 -0.31 -0.72%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 44.90 -0.47 -1.04%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.351 -0.075 -3.09%
Graph up Mars US 22 hours 44.28 +0.09 +0.20%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 45.19 -0.30 -0.66%
Graph up Urals 2 days 44.55 +0.85 +1.95%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.41 +0.02 +0.05%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.41 +0.02 +0.05%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.62 -0.06 -0.13%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.68 -0.06 -0.15%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.351 -0.075 -3.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 43.84 -0.64 -1.44%
Graph down Murban 2 days 44.08 -0.60 -1.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 44.56 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 47.60 -0.03 -0.06%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 44.30 -0.31 -0.69%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 44.62 -0.06 -0.13%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.62 -0.06 -0.13%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.39 -0.30 -0.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.19 -0.30 -0.66%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 30.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 33.36 -0.01 -0.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 42.11 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 43.51 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 39.56 -0.01 -0.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 38.11 -0.01 -0.03%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 38.11 -0.01 -0.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 39.41 -0.01 -0.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 40.56 -0.01 -0.02%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 37.66 -0.01 -0.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.41 +0.02 +0.05%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 39.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 33.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 43.26 -0.07 -0.16%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 36.88 +0.04 +0.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 40.83 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 40.83 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 39.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 33.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 47.67 +0.04 +0.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 29 mins Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 11 hours BLM and Reparations
  • 16 hours Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 2 days Trump Admin. Approves Plan for Drilling in Alaska
  • 1 day The Bernie Sanders / Karl Marx Quiz
  • 2 hours Biden declares for China
  • 5 hours Modi Hits at China's Expansionism
  • 19 hours Angela Merkel gets a standing ovation for rejecting Trumpism
  • 2 days The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering
  • 2 days The Beginning of a New Era in China Relations
  • 2 days Rolling Blackouts Across California
  • 2 days Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 3 days Donald Trump is Zaphod Beebleblox . US citizens have elected TV personality and we need to accept their choice. Please stop whining.
  • 3 days In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims

Breaking News:

New Guyana Oil Rules Could Delay Exxon’s Developments

China Is The Biggest Winner Of The U.S. Renewables Boom

China Is The Biggest Winner Of The U.S. Renewables Boom

As the shift to clean…

Investors Are Looking To China To Find The Next Tesla

Investors Are Looking To China To Find The Next Tesla

The dramatic rise in Tesla’s…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Nigeria Plans To Boost Oil Production By 250,000 Bpd

By Irina Slav - Aug 20, 2020, 10:30 AM CDT

Even though the West African country has typically produced more oil than allowed under the OPEC+ production cut agreement, Nigeria has plans to boost production by about a quarter of a million barrels per day over the next two years.

The production increase will come from the Nigeria Petroleum Development Corporation, a subsidiary of the national oil company, NNPC. NPDC’s group managing director Mele Kyari said this week that the company, which currently pumps some 260,000 bpd, will boost this to 500,000 bpd by 2022. The additional output, Kyari said as quoted by local media, will go towards satisfying domestic oil demand.

“Today, NPDC has the highest number of rigs running in this country. Five rigs are running at the same time adding value and delivering major projects which will ultimately contribute towards the production of the 500,000 per day target,” the official said as quoted by Punch.

Nigeria, along with Iraq, was the worst-performing member of OPEC+ in the production cuts, which drew the ire of cartel leader Saudi Arabia to the point of demanding that the two undertake deeper cuts to compensate for their under compliance. Both have assured Saudi Arabia and fellow OPEC members they will do so, but the Kingdom is keeping the pressure on.

Related: Saudi Oil Minister: Oil Demand Could See A 97% Recovery By The End Of 2020

OPEC+ laggards cost the group some 2.3 million in cumulative excess production between May and July, according to a report by Argus. Yesterday, at a meeting of the joint ministerial committee that oversees compliance, the members of OPEC+ decided that all underperformers should submit plans to tackle the compensation cuts by August 28 at the latest.

Nigeria’s average daily stood at 1.37 million barrels last month, according to OPEC’s latest Monthly Oil Market Report. This was down by 38,000 bpd from June, and below the 1.41 million bpd it was allowed to produce under the OPEC+ agreement—Nigeria’s first success in meeting its quota since the agreement took effect in May.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

General Haftar Reopens Libyan Oil Ports Temporarily

Next Post

How COVID Nearly Killed Public Transport

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out
Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw
India’s Reliance Overtakes Exxon As Second Most Valuable Energy Firm 

India’s Reliance Overtakes Exxon As Second Most Valuable Energy Firm 
Large And Unexpected Crude Build Halts Oil Rally

Large And Unexpected Crude Build Halts Oil Rally
Billionaire Wildcatter Plans Midland Oil Production Expansion

Billionaire Wildcatter Plans Midland Oil Production Expansion


Most Commented

Alt text

Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?

 Alt text

Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil

 Alt text

America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now

 Alt text

The World Is Facing A Solar Panel Waste Problem
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com