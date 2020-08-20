How COVID Nearly Killed Public Transport

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 42.62 -0.31 -0.72%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 44.90 -0.47 -1.04%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.351 -0.075 -3.09%
Graph up Mars US 22 hours 44.28 +0.09 +0.20%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 45.19 -0.30 -0.66%
Graph up Urals 2 days 44.55 +0.85 +1.95%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.41 +0.02 +0.05%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.41 +0.02 +0.05%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.62 -0.06 -0.13%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.68 -0.06 -0.15%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.351 -0.075 -3.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 43.84 -0.64 -1.44%
Graph down Murban 2 days 44.08 -0.60 -1.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 44.56 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 47.60 -0.03 -0.06%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 44.30 -0.31 -0.69%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 44.62 -0.06 -0.13%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.62 -0.06 -0.13%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.39 -0.30 -0.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.19 -0.30 -0.66%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 30.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 33.36 -0.01 -0.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 42.11 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 43.51 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 39.56 -0.01 -0.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 38.11 -0.01 -0.03%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 38.11 -0.01 -0.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 39.41 -0.01 -0.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 40.56 -0.01 -0.02%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 37.66 -0.01 -0.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.41 +0.02 +0.05%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 39.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 33.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 43.26 -0.07 -0.16%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 36.88 +0.04 +0.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 40.83 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 40.83 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 39.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 33.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 47.67 +0.04 +0.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 29 mins Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 11 hours BLM and Reparations
  • 16 hours Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 2 days Trump Admin. Approves Plan for Drilling in Alaska
  • 1 day The Bernie Sanders / Karl Marx Quiz
  • 2 hours Biden declares for China
  • 5 hours Modi Hits at China's Expansionism
  • 19 hours Angela Merkel gets a standing ovation for rejecting Trumpism
  • 2 days The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering
  • 2 days The Beginning of a New Era in China Relations
  • 2 days Rolling Blackouts Across California
  • 2 days Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 3 days Donald Trump is Zaphod Beebleblox . US citizens have elected TV personality and we need to accept their choice. Please stop whining.
  • 3 days In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims

Breaking News:

New Guyana Oil Rules Could Delay Exxon’s Developments

Low Quality Crude Is Crushing Venezuelan Oil Exports

Low Quality Crude Is Crushing Venezuelan Oil Exports

Poor crude quality is dealing…

Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Inventories Dwindle

Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Inventories Dwindle

Declining inventories and US rigs…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Share

Related News

How COVID Nearly Killed Public Transport

By Oxford Business Group - Aug 20, 2020, 11:30 AM CDT

Many of the emerging world’s mass transit systems have seen demand nosedive as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Lockdowns, social distancing, and remote working – as well as fears around an increased risk of infection in enclosed spaces – have led to dramatic reductions in passenger numbers, but also innovative ideas for enhancing safety measures and generating new revenue streams. 

In April, Mexico City’s metro system – the largest in Latin America – carried the lowest number of passengers since records began in 1983.

Elsewhere, the Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system saw average daily ridership dip from 93,000 in December 2019 to 4000-5000 at the height of the crisis. By July this had recovered to about 22,000 daily passengers, or just below 25 percent of normal levels.

William Sabandar, president director of the Jakarta MRT, is confident that the system will recover. “We hope we will soon return to at least 50-60 percent of our previous average, and this will help to cover operational costs and regain the confidence of our commercial partners,” he told OBG.

“But we have to regain the confidence of our passengers, too. We have put in place very strict health protocols: you have to wear a mask and go through a body temperature scanner to enter a station, while passengers are prohibited from talking, and hand sanitizers are provided throughout the network,” he added.

Increase protection, decrease crowding

This focus on precautionary health measures has been shared by many public transport systems and private operators worldwide.  

Dubai, for example, was an early adopter of intensive sanitation of the public metro system, while a long-distance bus company in Myanmar has fitted vehicles with private pods to ease fears around infection. 

High-tech approaches are also being explored, such as the microbe-killing air filters currently being tested on the New York subway. Indeed, while good ventilation is key to limiting the spread of Covid-19, this is harder to achieve in many underground transit systems, where carriages have fewer windows and air quality is generally low.

Related: Saudi Oil Minister: Oil Demand Could See A 97% Recovery By The End Of 2020

Parallel to this, social distancing must be regulated. To this end, some governments have capped the capacity of public transit systems. In Colombia, for example, the system was limited to 35 percent of its full capacity in April. Another approach is to step up the number of services.

Increased digitalization also offers a range of solutions to limiting the risk of infection. For example, replacing paper tickets with multiple-use metro cards means that passengers can limit physical contact over the course of their journey.

Equally, some systems allow passengers to buy a ticket via an app, and then simply present their smartphone to the ticket inspector or scanning machine.

Meanwhile, an app introduced by a Danish rail operator shows the services and carriages that have the most space available, offering a replicable solution to physical distancing challenges.

Disruptive alternatives

However, implementing such measures can often put an extra financial burden on transport systems that are already grappling with a devastating drop-off in fare revenue.

In light of this, authorities in many countries are also promoting alternative forms of mobility, for instance incentivizing cycling through initiatives such as pop-up bike lanes, as Bogotá and Mexico City have done.

The pandemic has also accelerated the global spread of e-scooters, with the UK fast-tracking the legal process behind their adoption nationwide.

Such measures may enable commuters to eschew public transport altogether, or come up with ‘blended’ approaches, whereby they complete part of their journey on a bicycle, or alternate daily between cycling and public transport.

Another way to ease the burden on public transport is to try to stagger usage throughout the day, with schools and offices being encouraged to open in shifts.

However, the mass transit space may undergo systemic shifts going forward. If the coronavirus pandemic results in a permanent decline in passenger numbers, as some anticipate it will, then mass transit systems will need to start thinking outside the tunnel.

“We have to move away from relying on ridership and maximize opportunities for non-ridership revenue,” Sabandar told OBG. “For example, we could convert rooms in stations into co-working spaces.”

“We want the MRT stations to be the center of urban regeneration, and to create an environment where it is safe for people to congregate, but where new revenues can be generated,” he added.

By Oxford Business Group

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Nigeria Plans To Boost Oil Production By 250,000 Bpd

Next Post

Saudi Arabia To Force OPEC+ Overproducers To Compensate For 2.3 Million Bpd

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out
Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw
India’s Reliance Overtakes Exxon As Second Most Valuable Energy Firm 

India’s Reliance Overtakes Exxon As Second Most Valuable Energy Firm 
Large And Unexpected Crude Build Halts Oil Rally

Large And Unexpected Crude Build Halts Oil Rally
Billionaire Wildcatter Plans Midland Oil Production Expansion

Billionaire Wildcatter Plans Midland Oil Production Expansion


Most Commented

Alt text

Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?

 Alt text

Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil

 Alt text

America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now

 Alt text

The World Is Facing A Solar Panel Waste Problem
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com