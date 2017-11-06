Niger Delta Chief Calls On Avengers To Stop War

After on Friday the Niger Delta Avengers threatened oilfield operators in the region with a “brutish, brutal and bloody” end to the ceasefire agreed earlier this year, a local community chief has been quick to approach the militant group with a request to hold off the resumption of violence.

Edwin Clark, the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, has asked the NDA to have more patience. The PNDEF has been negotiating with the government about the terms of the peace agreement with NDA and other militant groups.

In a statement issued by the presidential Amnesty Program, chief Clark said, “This is not the time to resume hostilities. It is true that the federal government has not been quite serious about the negotiations, but we are asking the Niger Delta Avengers to maintain the peace.”

The Pan Niger Delta Forum represents local communities in the Delta, which have been insisting on a bigger share of the revenues from Nigeria’s oil wealth, most of which is concentrated in the Delta. This is also the stated purpose of militant groups, which last year caused severe damages to that same oil wealth by bombing pipelines and export terminals. This cut Nigeria’s oil production by more than half, to about 1 million bpd from 2.2 million bpd.

Currently, the West African country produces about 1.8 million bpd, and the Niger Delta has been relatively calm as the NDA and a few other militant groups agreed to a ceasefire. Now, however, the NDA is getting restive once again.

Its statement on Friday, the NDA said, “Message to the Oil Companies; Our next line of operation will not be like the 2016 campaign which we operated successfully without any casualties; this outing will be brutish, brutal and bloody, as we are shall crush everything we meet on our path to completely put off the fires that burn to flair gas in our communities and cut every pipe that moves crude away from our region. We can assure you that every oil installation in our region will feel warmth of the wrath of the Niger Delta Avengers.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

