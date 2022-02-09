Mexico Energy Bill Could Stop U.S. Climate Plan

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.53 +0.17 +0.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.45 +0.67 +0.74%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.994 -0.254 -5.98%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.826 +0.033 +1.19%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.654 +0.029 +1.09%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 -1.88 -2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 -1.88 -2.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.88 -2.78 -2.94%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.17 -1.25 -1.34%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 86.56 -1.81 -2.05%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.654 +0.029 +1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 90.32 -0.58 -0.64%
Graph down Murban 2 days 92.71 -0.65 -0.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 84.23 -3.54 -4.03%
Graph down Basra Light 72 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 93.95 -3.10 -3.19%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 91.88 -2.78 -2.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.88 -2.78 -2.94%
Chart Girassol 2 days 92.32 -2.83 -2.97%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.17 -1.25 -1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 74.42 -1.63 -2.14%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 75.26 -1.96 -2.54%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 91.51 -1.96 -2.10%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 89.76 -1.96 -2.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 87.66 -1.96 -2.19%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 84.81 -1.96 -2.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 84.81 -1.96 -2.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 86.91 -1.96 -2.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 90.46 -1.96 -2.12%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 85.11 -1.96 -2.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 -1.88 -2.01%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 88.00 -0.75 -0.85%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 81.75 -0.75 -0.91%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 93.20 -0.34 -0.36%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 85.27 -0.99 -1.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 89.22 -0.99 -1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 89.22 -0.99 -1.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 88.00 -0.75 -0.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 79.50 -2.00 -2.45%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 91.55 -1.96 -2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 7 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 4 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 1 day Putin Wants All The Farmland East of Dnieper River. Biden "minor incursion alright"
  • 48 mins China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 17 hours Why did Russia want Crimea ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 20 hours Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 3 days Go long wheat futures before Putin takes Eastern Ukraine farmland .
  • 15 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days World leaders reach landmark deal on a global corporate tax rate

Breaking News:

New Breakthrough Could Speed Up Nuclear Fusion Development

Aramco Hikes Oil Prices For Asia Again

Aramco Hikes Oil Prices For Asia Again

Amid the continued rally in…

Will Crypto Expansion Continue In Emerging Markets This Year?

Will Crypto Expansion Continue In Emerging Markets This Year?

Emerging markets are embracing cryptocurrency…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Mexico Energy Bill Could Stop U.S. Climate Plan

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 09, 2022, 9:30 AM CST

The new Mexican energy bill that could become law and give more state control over the energy industry could interfere with U.S. companies' emissions-cutting plans, the American Chamber of Commerce in Mexico said, as quoted by Reuters this week.

"Big U.S. companies have climate commitments as serious as being able to operate with 80% or 100% clean energy in the next decade," said the head of the U.S. business lobby, Ana Lopez. "If they cannot meet their commitments because Mexico is not capable of providing enough clean energy, these companies will not be able to continue operating in the country," she added.

Last year, Bloomberg reported that the new energy bill, which is being pushed by the Mexican president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, as part of efforts to strengthen the state's control over all industries, could shelve $22 billion worth of wind and solar projects. These projects are all operated by big foreign companies, including Spain's Iberdrola and U.S. Sempra Energy.

The energy bill could lead to the cancellation of some of these projects as it prioritizes the development of hydropower, nuclear power, and natural gas power generation: capacity run by state-owned Comision Federal de Electricidad.

The aim of the legislation is simple: the government wants CFE—like Pemex on the oil market—to dominate over private players with the target market share for the state utility seen at 54 percent, compared to its current share of 38 percent.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Mexico is not the first one to complain about Mexico's plans. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has also expressed concern about the proposed legislative changes for Mexico's energy market. Granholm discussed her concerns with Mexico's government earlier this year, who said that the Mexican party was open to negotiations on how to best tackle the issues raised by Washington.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Inch Closer To $90 On Surprise Crude Draw

Next Post

New York Pension Fund To Dump Half U.S. Shale Firms From Its Portfolio

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

API Shocks With Very Large Gasoline Build

API Shocks With Very Large Gasoline Build
Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production

Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production
ConocoPhillips Worried About U.S. Oil Production Growth

ConocoPhillips Worried About U.S. Oil Production Growth
Surprise Crude Draw Suggests Tighter Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Suggests Tighter Oil Market
EU’s Imports Of U.S. LNG Five Times Higher Than Russian Supply

EU’s Imports Of U.S. LNG Five Times Higher Than Russian Supply


Most Commented

Alt text

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

 Alt text

White House Helpless As Oil Prices Climb Higher

 Alt text

The Global Gas Crisis Has Made American LNG Hot Again

 Alt text

Is The Energy Transition Moving Too Quickly?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com